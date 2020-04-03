DAWN.COM

Saarc backs Pakistan proposal for health ministers’ video conference

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 03, 2020

Saarc secretary general appreciates Pakistan's proposal, says joint effort required to beat coronavirus. — AFP/File
Saarc secretary general appreciates Pakistan's proposal, says joint effort required to beat coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) secretary general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on Thursday backed Pakistan’s proposal for a video conference of the health ministers of the eight-member regional bloc on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Saarc secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s proposal of health ministers’ video conference, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on the telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Mr Weerakoon.

Both Mr Qureshi and Mr Weerakoon agreed on the need for joint efforts for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has been pushing the idea of Saarc health ministers on the pandemic since India hosted a video conference of the Saarc leaders on March 15. Mr Qureshi has reached out to all Saarc counterparts except those from India and Afghanistan on this issue.

Pakistan is also seeking clarity on the modalities for the utilisation of the Saarc Fund for Covid-19, which had been set up on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal, and has been demanding for it to be placed at the disposal of the Saarc secretary general.

All countries in the regional bloc, except Pakistan, have announced their pledges for the fund, which now cumulatively stands at $18.8 million.

“The Foreign Minister also reiterated that the proposed Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund may be placed under the supervision of Secretary General of Saarc and that the modalities for the Fund’s utilisation be finalised through consultations among member states,” the FO said.

This was Mr Qureshi’s first interaction with Mr Weerakoon, the Sri Lankan diplomat, who last month took over as the 14th Secretary General of Saarc.

Mr Qureshi assured him of Pakistan’s full support and expressed the hope that Saarc would be able to move forward during his tenure.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with the Saarc Secretariat and Saarc member states to realise the common goal of accelerating economic growth and promoting the welfare of the people of South Asia,” the FO said.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020

Comments (97)

Prithviraj
Apr 03, 2020 08:27am
You don't get a penny !
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 03, 2020 08:29am
Qureshi and IK didn't even bother to attend Modi's SAARC video conf. on Covid-19 and didn't contribute to SAARC emergency fund. But now Qureshi likes to host a SAARC health minister's video conf. and work with SAARC? Are you really honest Qureshi?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 08:32am
Another very sad day for Indians.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 08:32am
None of Indians whining and complaining worked. Another sad day for them.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 03, 2020 08:33am
Why does Modi keep lying to us? When will the useless 10 million be used?
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 03, 2020 08:34am
Pakistan keeps playing its cards very sensibly.
Recommend 0
Imran Jhan
Apr 03, 2020 08:35am
First contribute to the SAARC emergency fund and then you can have your say on who should manage it.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 03, 2020 08:35am
I can imagine the haters frustration- going through the roof.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 03, 2020 08:35am
Quereshi is leading from the front !
Recommend 0
Gagan
Apr 03, 2020 08:35am
Consulting Saarc members expect India which is the largest country and donor !!! I will ask Pakistan to make some contribution then speak on this
Recommend 0
Roger
Apr 03, 2020 08:36am
Why is FM Qureshi always late to the party?
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 03, 2020 08:36am
Why is this person so arrogant?
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 03, 2020 08:37am
Wow querishi should not be getting political mileage by calling all and not India and Afghanistan. India had invited all including Pakistan. Only IK did not attend. This is opportunity to come together
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Apr 03, 2020 08:38am
Modi ji, please do something other than talking. What did we do to deserve you?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 03, 2020 08:39am
Excellent work Pakistan. Hate can never overcome sanity.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 03, 2020 08:42am
Look at all the Indians sulking and crying. What fun. Love you Qureshi Sahb.
Recommend 0
NORI
Apr 03, 2020 08:43am
Never understand Mr.Qureshi's working style. How can he think that SAARC Health ministers' conference would happen without talking to India ?
Recommend 0
Imran Jhan
Apr 03, 2020 08:46am
Qureshi, everyone knows your intentions. You also very well know that if you don't reach out to India SAARC won't happen. So without wasting more time, protect your citizens from the virus.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 03, 2020 08:49am
If it is true, only health ministers of two countries will attend, so it is bilateral talk. It is a good initiative by both brotherly nations. Sri Lanka should contribute handsomely so that money can be well spent in pal too.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 03, 2020 08:52am
Mr. Qureshi, Just do it, What is stopping you from hosting a SAARC video call instead of keep repeating it for media.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 03, 2020 08:57am
Trying hard to stay relevant.
Recommend 0
KR
Apr 03, 2020 09:04am
Indua initiate it, now follower has to follow but from 10 million you wont get a single penny. This money is for friendly country.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 09:06am
@Prithviraj, Keep your useless penny. Nobody asking. See Pakistan got what it wanted while hate kept you blinded.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 03, 2020 09:08am
@Justice, Stop this sulking. We sent the relevant man. And showed Modi his place. And now got the respect from SAARC too. Lesson 1, hate never wins.
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 03, 2020 09:10am
No point, world know your first statement.
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 03, 2020 09:11am
@Roger, permission delay.
Recommend 0
Ajith
Apr 03, 2020 09:14am
@Fastrack, the Pakistan politic gets beguiled so easily by a few words..! You really think you guys matter in world geopolitics?
Recommend 0
Kasim
Apr 03, 2020 09:18am
As usual our FM boasts about his escapades with no comments from the other side. All along we have seen how his self promoting announcements have backfired and even denied. Hope this will not once again be a foot in his mouth.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 03, 2020 09:20am
Pakistan didnt gave one rupee and talking about utilization of SAARC funds. How can pakistan behave shamelessly ? people will laugh at you. Try to understand
Recommend 0
Sathid
Apr 03, 2020 09:22am
@NORI, it's his desperation to be seen as a leader without doing anything. No noteable success do far in international diplomacy except the hooliganism witnessed in London on 15th August. If he thinks he can hijack SAARC, he is living in a dream world.
Recommend 0
Wasim
Apr 03, 2020 09:24am
@T. M. Reddy, at least be courageous if nothing more and use your true identity
Recommend 0
Kiran
Apr 03, 2020 09:26am
Can you ever trust this FM Qureshi. Every time he reported how successfully he handled an issue, it turned out just the opposite. Playing to the gallery of gullible ignorant citizens with false information, doesn't do good for his image and country's reputation.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 03, 2020 09:35am
Readers please note Mr Weerakoon's office clarified that he did talk with FM Qureshi but no assurance was given about the SAARC foreign ministers meeting. It needs joint discussion by all members. Why does Mr Qureshi lie every time.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 03, 2020 09:35am
Good idea to keep FM Qureshi busy in his drawing room otherwise family will be disturb.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 03, 2020 09:36am
I think he has a message from China which will be delivered.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 03, 2020 09:39am
Video conference of health ministers is a good idea, make sure to stick to the topic. Funds in hands of FATF sanctioned country is not a good idea.
Recommend 0
shaq
Apr 03, 2020 09:43am
Congratulations on the achievement !!
Recommend 0
Ssr
Apr 03, 2020 09:46am
So you want to live the on others money
Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 03, 2020 09:46am
FO said Pakistan didn’t contribute for corona virus at saarc now caculating how much amount available at saarc.
Recommend 0
shake chilli
Apr 03, 2020 09:48am
Your money, our terms. Wake up.
Recommend 0
Subh
Apr 03, 2020 09:48am
@Fastrack, Without India meeting can not happen.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 03, 2020 09:48am
It is like uganda is trying har to ignore USA
Recommend 0
Ahmed Khalid
Apr 03, 2020 09:51am
As usual trying to get some free money..
Recommend 0
Gafoora
Apr 03, 2020 09:56am
I loved the picture...
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 03, 2020 09:58am
@Fastrack, why do? India only set the presidance
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 03, 2020 10:05am
Without contributing to fund he wants to set modalities. Didn't bother to connect with biggest contributor.
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Apr 03, 2020 10:06am
Pakistan, first donate your part to Corona fund. All SAARC countries already donated and waiting for your turn. Kindly don't beg here also as you always do so with IMF, UN, usa, etc.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 10:16am
@Fastrack, "Another very sad day for Indians." The 'least happy nations index' reveals that fact.
Recommend 0
21st Century
Apr 03, 2020 10:28am
Without India and Afghanistan??
Recommend 0
Bala
Apr 03, 2020 10:30am
Irrelevant now... opportunity lost...save your people....one up game can wait
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 03, 2020 10:35am
All countries in the regional bloc, except Pakistan, have announced their pledges for the fund, and has been DEMANDING for it to be placed at the disposal of the Saarc secretary general You dont contribute but you want to demand. Quereshi and his team live in a different world
Recommend 0
Sulemaklu Thurkru
Apr 03, 2020 10:35am
Without India's permission SAARC meeting? Will not happen
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 03, 2020 10:43am
Trying to stay relevant, except its military pakistan has nothing to contribute to saarc. its not even the second biggest economy right now. So, take your ego mr qureshi and go to hell.
Recommend 0
Mian
Apr 03, 2020 10:43am
Pakistan wants now to some how get money from the contribution by saarc countries.
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 03, 2020 10:45am
Who initiated the call? what was the intention?
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 03, 2020 10:46am
Who initiated the call? What was the intention?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 03, 2020 10:50am
@Thomas, indeed
Recommend 0
Sulemaklu Thurkru
Apr 03, 2020 10:52am
I m not seeing pakistan flag in the above picture. Are they remove from the group because of not funding any money to SAARC or not in the position to fund?
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 03, 2020 10:54am
Pakistan has stooped to low level request of video conferencing. Tomorow they will request for free tea and biscuits.
Recommend 0
Valiya
Apr 03, 2020 10:59am
What an idea sirji ,by this way we can beat covid19 fully. More innovative ideas like this expected from Pakistan. Please give one idea immediately to USA as they are struggling more than SAARC now.
Recommend 0
Ladakh
Apr 03, 2020 11:15am
Pakistan PM does not have enough courage to face Indian PM. So he skipped.
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 03, 2020 11:26am
The SAARC secretary has no power. Pak foreign minister should contact foreign minister of SAARC countries for the conference.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Apr 03, 2020 11:27am
Bird’s eye is on 18 million Dollars, video conference is for lip service.
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Apr 03, 2020 11:36am
Pakistan health minister should do video conferencing of Head of Hospitals in Pakistan. That is more useful.
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 03, 2020 11:39am
@ABCD, yes Sri Lanka Should contribute handsomely and Pakistan can quickly empty the coffers without any contribution.
Recommend 0
Parvina
Apr 03, 2020 12:03pm
Pakistan has a all weather friend . still not Able to understand why Pakistan need Sàrc countries.
Recommend 0
vyas
Apr 03, 2020 12:05pm
@Aine-E-Akbar , well said
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Apr 03, 2020 12:09pm
Until India agrees, everything else is irrelevant
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 03, 2020 12:10pm
Qureshi deserves the Nobel prize for this.
Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Apr 03, 2020 12:20pm
A great idea indeed! Similar video conferencing and online collaboration ventures should be used by the doctors, scientists and researchers belonging to SAARC countries to collaborate, and to share best practices in combating COVID-19. The health and wealth of region is inter-connected via better public health.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 03, 2020 12:29pm
But Pakistan doesnt have reliable internet, most places have 2G data.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 03, 2020 12:30pm
@Aine-E-Akbar , but the fund is with SAARC and not with pakistani doctors.
Recommend 0
Sangra
Apr 03, 2020 12:30pm
Video or audio or anything but do something to fight this virus. Let’s forget everything and standup against this virus first. We can continue our differences once this fight is over until then let’s focus sincerely on this fight against virus
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 03, 2020 12:33pm
Why cant pakistan contribute? No free lunches any more?
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Apr 03, 2020 12:35pm
Pakistan should make maximum use of the Saarc fund.
Recommend 0
Delhiwallah
Apr 03, 2020 12:47pm
The only thing good about Qureshi are his impeccable suits. Sadly, thats were all the good things end.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 03, 2020 01:04pm
What is precondition to become the FO of Pakistan? Being actually intelligent and show off should be inversely proportional.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 03, 2020 01:07pm
@Thomas, so which countries participating and when......... We are waiting
Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
Apr 03, 2020 01:08pm
@Thomas, Hate? Look back, Modi didn't even take your PM's name more than 2-3 times in last 2 years. You without any reason are giving much importance to yourself.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 03, 2020 01:11pm
@Fastrack, which countries participating and when
Recommend 0
Sharath Chandra
Apr 03, 2020 01:12pm
Qureshi is more interested in the fund and how he and his master can utilize it for their personal benefits.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 03, 2020 01:17pm
@Prithviraj, Why not? The region has collected and donated this money for providing help to the poorest of poor nations of the region. Pakistan is the most deserving of this fund's money.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Apr 03, 2020 01:40pm
No money and expecting more from saarc.june fatf soon .
Recommend 0
21st Century
Apr 03, 2020 01:43pm
Why Pakistan after funds always. If they are in deep crisis then open up with data and request to other international financial power houses. But given the condition of Europe and USA not sure whether they can offer any assistance to others. You did a mistake by not attending SAARC meeting of Head of Countries. Not sure why PM Khan skipped it. Now you are asking for funds ? By skipping the meeting PM sent a clear message to other members that Pakistan is self sufficient and doesn't have time for such unproductive meetings.
Recommend 0
Gokul
Apr 03, 2020 01:44pm
So, how many countries have accepted to come with the video conferencing Mr Querishi? Let's stop the neighborhood hatred in the name of religion and work towards a solution against covid19
Recommend 0
BK
Apr 03, 2020 01:45pm
@T. M. Reddy, you deserve Imran khan. Please shift.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 03, 2020 01:51pm
Wherever these is sweets flies will come Here is the fund and no wonder querishi wants that
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2020 01:57pm
As long as racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. and BJP cronies are present in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi, Saarc remains a highly political forum where politics walk, politics talk, politics rock, politics mock and often stalk.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 03, 2020 02:04pm
Indian PM already done BCCI with SAARC heads on 15th.
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 03, 2020 02:09pm
Left to Pakistan, these funds will land up same as the dam funds corruption.
Recommend 0
Jav
Apr 03, 2020 02:45pm
Excellent work by Pakistan. I hope we can get our hands on the money contributed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan
Recommend 0
Mohanlal KR
Apr 03, 2020 02:48pm
No contribution only conference?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 03, 2020 03:21pm
You're making us laugh. Just don't know when this will end.
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Apr 03, 2020 04:06pm
First contribute to the Fund.
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Apr 03, 2020 04:08pm
Yes pass a resolution that who so ever finds corona should beat it hardest so that it dies. Kudos!!
Recommend 0
An Indian Hindu
Apr 03, 2020 04:09pm
@Fastrack, That is all you can say? Everything is a zero sum game?
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 03, 2020 04:55pm
Good luck guys.
Recommend 0

