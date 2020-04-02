DAWN.COM

95pc of Europe’s virus dead over 60 but young not immune, says UN

APApril 02, 2020

In this photo provided by the French Army Thursday, April 2, medical staffs evacuate a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus, Wednesday April 1, at Orly airport, south of Paris. The operation aims at relieving hospitals in the Paris region, hardly hit by the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. — AP
More than 95 per cent of those who have died of the novel coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 years of age, but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organisation’s office in Europe said on Thursday.

Dr Hans Kluge said age is not the only risk factor for getting a severe case of the virus that has put billions under lockdown and upended the world economy.

“The very notion that Covid-19 only affects older people is factually wrong,” he said at an online news conference in Copenhagen. “Young people are not invincible.”

The comments echoed similar statements from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The UN health agency says 10pc to 15pc of people under 50 years of age with the disease have moderate or severe cases.

“Severe cases of the disease have been seen in people in their teens or 20s, with many requiring intensive care and some unfortunately passing away,” Kluge said.

He said recent statistics showed 30,098 people have been reported to have died in Europe, mostly in Italy, France and Spain.

“We know that over 95pc of these deaths occurred in those older than 60 years,” he said, with more than half of the dead over 80.

Kluge said more than 80pc of those who died had at least one other chronic underlying condition like cardiovascular disease, hypertension or diabetes.

“On a positive note, there are reports of people over the age of 100 who were admitted to hospital for Covid-19 and have now — since — made a complete recovery,” he said.

Jjacky
Apr 02, 2020 06:36pm
Tiger Force is in danger.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 02, 2020 06:39pm
Statistically and medically speaking, older people, especially the ones who are over 70, are more vulnerable to the evergrowing and rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic.
Thomas
Apr 02, 2020 06:41pm
The conspiracy theory says it was designed to get rid of the old, big burden on western societies.
R. S. Menon
Apr 02, 2020 06:44pm
I am 69 and a patient of cancer for the last 13 years. Presently under house arrest by my ever loving son and daughter in law. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Abdul
Apr 02, 2020 07:31pm
@R. S. Menon , May you get well soon and get freedom.
Chris Dann
Apr 02, 2020 07:34pm
@Thomas, actually they are not a burden on us. Everyone has his basic rights from the state(:
Fastrack
Apr 02, 2020 07:44pm
@R. S. Menon , Get well soon sir. You made me sad. No words really. Love from Pakistan.
Uttara
Apr 02, 2020 08:22pm
@Thomas, Because the virus is Chinese. Origin Wuhan.
Amjad
Apr 02, 2020 09:24pm
@Thomas, I wouldn't put it past them
