DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2020

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian govt's attempt to 'illegally' alter IOK demography

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the Indian government's new domicile law. —Twitter/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the Indian government's new domicile law. —Twitter/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian government's continued attempts to "illegally" alter the demography in occupied Kashmir.

He was referring to the new domicile law introduced by the Indian government, under which an Indian citizen, who has lived in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years, can call the territory their place of domicile.

Through a gazette notification issued by the Indian government on Wednesday, a domiciled person has been defined as one who has resided for a period of 15 years in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution located there.

Read: India issues new domicile law for held Kashmir

The prime minister in a post on Twitter said that the new domicile law was in "violation of all international laws and treaties".

Calling the timing of the move "particularly reprehensible", he said the action sought to exploit the international focus on the Covid-19 pandemic to further the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Hindutva" agenda.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office earlier in the day also stated that the Reorganisation Order 2020 was a violation of international law and the Geneva Convention.

The statement said Pakistan had been trying to sensitise the world community to India's attempt to change the "demography and distinct identity" of Kashmir.

"The latest Indian action, at this moment of global health crisis, is particularly reprehensible as it seeks to take advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and further advance Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Hindutva' agenda."

The statement called on the United Nations and the world community to take notice of India's actions and hold it "accountable for its persistent violations of international law".

Last month, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the suffering of Kashmiris.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019 repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31 last year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August last year, with reports suggesting limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in the region in January.

Kashmir is a disputed territory claimed in full by both India and Pakistan. The UN Security Council has passed multiple resolutions recognising the Kashmir issue as an international dispute and calling for a plebiscite in the valley to give Kashmiris their right of self-determination.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (112)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shiren Mazari
Apr 02, 2020 04:21pm
Who cares for your opinion mam?
Recommend 0
Xux
Apr 02, 2020 04:24pm
No one asked ur opinion and we really dont care what you spit fo!
Recommend 0
Sach
Apr 02, 2020 04:24pm
You are rejecting amendments for last 70+ years... nothing else happens
Recommend 0
Honeytrap
Apr 02, 2020 04:25pm
Who cares
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 02, 2020 04:26pm
OK thank you..
Recommend 0
yo bidz
Apr 02, 2020 04:28pm
Come on guys, get on with it..Stop playing politics in the time oof Covid-19.
Recommend 0
Vinayak Kaurwar
Apr 02, 2020 04:29pm
Mind your own business
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 02, 2020 04:32pm
Will Pakistan's rejection make any difference ?
Recommend 0
sunny
Apr 02, 2020 04:34pm
There is absolutely nothing that Pakistan dan do about it except dor crying. Now you have become expert at it though.
Recommend 0
sschauhan
Apr 02, 2020 04:34pm
Some one ask you
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Apr 02, 2020 04:35pm
who cares
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 02, 2020 04:37pm
You keep on condemning, who cares!
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 02, 2020 04:37pm
keep rejecting and continue staying in denial..... things are changing very fast and unfortunately your leaders are not determined enough like your neighbor
Recommend 0
ayesha
Apr 02, 2020 04:37pm
Who asked Paskitan anyway..
Recommend 0
Karuna
Apr 02, 2020 04:38pm
Who told you to accept?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 04:39pm
Who asks you to accept?
Recommend 0
Bujji
Apr 02, 2020 04:39pm
Focus on your domestic issues madam. You have more than enough on your plate.
Recommend 0
Mridula
Apr 02, 2020 04:39pm
Pakistan better focus on Coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Ashsax
Apr 02, 2020 04:40pm
Who cares abt what you accept and reject
Recommend 0
Vikky
Apr 02, 2020 04:40pm
Illegal, legal, none of your concern.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 04:40pm
The choice is yours!!!
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 04:41pm
Who cares?
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 02, 2020 04:42pm
Already implemented, cant do anything besides "reject".
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Apr 02, 2020 04:42pm
First accept that coronovirus is hurting you people & economy . Rejecting everything is pakistan old time government policy ( except loans & aid ) .
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Apr 02, 2020 04:43pm
Mind your own business and dont interfere in your neighbours internal affairs. Put your own house in order.
Recommend 0
Only Loans
Apr 02, 2020 04:43pm
Nobody Cares!
Recommend 0
Chaman
Apr 02, 2020 04:43pm
No one care for your rejection
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 02, 2020 04:44pm
Grow up and focus on domestic issues
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Modi will do everything till imran khan is in power & pakistan economy is at rock bottom . It is golden period for modi government to formule j&k policy .
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Modi will do everything till imran khan is in power & pakistan economy is at rock bottom . It is golden period for modi government to formule j&k policy .
Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Pass a resolution in Pakistan senate against this domicile law.
Recommend 0
Vish
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Did she ever contacted her counterparts of other countries regarding Corona measure to avoid the deaths of own Pakistanis? This is getting out of control....
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Reject or accept it will not change the reality.
Recommend 0
rach
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
No body cares about Pakistanis...
Recommend 0
Ranveer
Apr 02, 2020 04:45pm
Beautiful
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 02, 2020 04:49pm
FO rejection will not have any impact. It is irrelevant in the international forum.
Recommend 0
Udgir
Apr 02, 2020 04:51pm
way to go
Recommend 0
ThamilK
Apr 02, 2020 04:51pm
Who cares about what you think about our internal problem...
Recommend 0
Sudheesh VS
Apr 02, 2020 04:51pm
Is there any one hearing ?....
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 02, 2020 04:52pm
Kashmir struggles for freedom will continue.
Recommend 0
Pradhan
Apr 02, 2020 04:56pm
No more special status for J&K. Every one follows the same laws.
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 02, 2020 04:57pm
Good, reject it. You don't have to follow Indian state rules.
Recommend 0
Jumma
Apr 02, 2020 05:01pm
It's gone case. Lot more can be achieved in-house things.
Recommend 0
Sulemaklu Thurkru
Apr 02, 2020 05:03pm
Anybody is listening? Definately not
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 02, 2020 05:05pm
No lessons learnt.
Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Apr 02, 2020 05:06pm
Nice timing by India
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 02, 2020 05:06pm
Indian distraction worked.
Recommend 0
Love
Apr 02, 2020 05:06pm
Did India asked your acceptance
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Apr 02, 2020 05:07pm
Who are you to reject OR accept?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 02, 2020 05:11pm
Don't we need to be practical now?
Recommend 0
Dilip
Apr 02, 2020 05:12pm
What can you do, reject & then, just move forward.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 05:18pm
Timing is perfect!!!
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 02, 2020 05:20pm
Do something useful to your country.
Recommend 0
Mohit
Apr 02, 2020 05:22pm
Ok
Recommend 0
Amulya
Apr 02, 2020 05:22pm
No choice beside reject. Find something new.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 02, 2020 05:22pm
Why fifteen years, it should be 2-3 years of continues residency.
Recommend 0
V Agarwal
Apr 02, 2020 05:23pm
Pakistan rejects?? Will it impact India?
Recommend 0
Diya
Apr 02, 2020 05:23pm
India is moving forward to attain new heights ..
Recommend 0
Shiv
Apr 02, 2020 05:30pm
Who are you?
Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Apr 02, 2020 05:34pm
Who asked?
Recommend 0
Urvashi
Apr 02, 2020 05:34pm
Qureshi must rush to Turkey and raise this issue with them.
Recommend 0
Nandini
Apr 02, 2020 05:36pm
UN must look into it, just saying.
Recommend 0
Indira
Apr 02, 2020 05:39pm
@bhaRAT©, Anyone joining with you for the struggle?
Recommend 0
Wise1
Apr 02, 2020 05:44pm
First start strongly condemning the proxies and what they did. Stop support of proxies to start talks.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 02, 2020 05:46pm
Pakistan should think about the new HantaVirus epidemic in China and thousands of stranded Pakistani students in that country.
Recommend 0
KR
Apr 02, 2020 05:48pm
We reject Pakistan as country does it matter for you? same way your statement no value for us.
Recommend 0
rich
Apr 02, 2020 05:55pm
you gotto love modi the thing he is doing just great
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 02, 2020 05:58pm
Pakistan think that it's rejection make any importance
Recommend 0
Nitin
Apr 02, 2020 06:04pm
Has anyone asked you for your acceptance.
Recommend 0
Virumandi
Apr 02, 2020 06:05pm
@Shiren Mazari, some political people wanted it...
Recommend 0
Pradeep
Apr 02, 2020 06:06pm
Does world care about your opinion?
Recommend 0
Razzak
Apr 02, 2020 06:08pm
Do you dare do something about it?
Recommend 0
21st Century
Apr 02, 2020 06:08pm
Concentration should be on Corona at the moment.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 02, 2020 06:08pm
Expecting violence. But it'll not be 1 way anymore.
Recommend 0
ROCKY
Apr 02, 2020 06:09pm
Who cares?? Can pak do anything?
Recommend 0
NetSavvy
Apr 02, 2020 06:14pm
Thank you. But really who cares and who is listening. Get your priorities right. Save lives of your citizens instead of wasting your time, energy and efforts
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 02, 2020 06:18pm
Modi is trying to recover from his failed Lockdown of the country.
Recommend 0
Winsome
Apr 02, 2020 06:22pm
Now, what Pakistan has to do with this?
Recommend 0
venkat
Apr 02, 2020 06:25pm
Really ?
Recommend 0
Aa
Apr 02, 2020 06:27pm
@Pradhan, no one is special.
Recommend 0
Subhash Goriwale
Apr 02, 2020 06:30pm
@bhaRAT©, ok noted for next 100 years struggle will be on and on and on...
Recommend 0
S K
Apr 02, 2020 06:31pm
Who cares?
Recommend 0
Santosh
Apr 02, 2020 06:40pm
It was not meant for your acceptenece in the first place.
Recommend 0
Anvi
Apr 02, 2020 06:43pm
Ok.. and with what authority are you saying so
Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 02, 2020 06:43pm
This is how you divert the people attention from the real in house issues.
Recommend 0
Imad
Apr 02, 2020 06:49pm
Please don't do that.
Recommend 0
Ghani
Apr 02, 2020 06:49pm
@Javed , can't blame the lady. She is following Instruction from her bosses, even if she is not convinced. Confused boss and his bosses need to keep the pot boiling or else funds may dryup.
Recommend 0
Azad Kasmiri
Apr 02, 2020 07:00pm
Under what right Pakistan has any say?
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 02, 2020 07:07pm
Anyone listening please.??
Recommend 0
tarun
Apr 02, 2020 07:17pm
No one cares Pakistan accepts or Rejects.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 02, 2020 07:18pm
When our people are dying because of Corona, we are bothered about Kashmir...
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 02, 2020 07:25pm
Who is asking you to accept?
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Apr 02, 2020 07:32pm
You reject lot of things but who cares. Nobody who matters.
Recommend 0
Tango charlii
Apr 02, 2020 07:36pm
Strongly advocate both countries not to interfere in each other business and focus on domestic issues which would do good to their own people
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 02, 2020 07:37pm
Is this the burning issue across world?
Recommend 0
Imran khan
Apr 02, 2020 07:43pm
You reject or condemn, India doesn't care.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 02, 2020 07:47pm
Except condemning what else you can do.
Recommend 0
Uttara
Apr 02, 2020 07:53pm
AJK once it was thriving with Hindus & Sikhs, with temples, now no more.
Recommend 0
secular
Apr 02, 2020 07:55pm
Imran Khan , instead of running after India do some fruitful work for you country.
Recommend 0
KP
Apr 02, 2020 07:57pm
We are with him and his party!
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Apr 02, 2020 08:05pm
Does any listening you???
Recommend 0
Astute observer
Apr 02, 2020 08:09pm
I agree with IK. The only acceptable route to changing demography is through abducting young girls, married or not, and convert them!
Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 02, 2020 08:10pm
Keep doing “Kadi ninda”!!! No one cares about your openion
Recommend 0
raja tlaha
Apr 02, 2020 08:11pm
But it's pretty old news
Recommend 0
khan
Apr 02, 2020 08:13pm
this is bad. Pakistan must react forcefully.
Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Apr 02, 2020 08:18pm
And we reject your rejection. So we are back to square one. Your move.
Recommend 0
PKP
Apr 02, 2020 08:20pm
Focus on saving lives in Pakistan. Don't let your people die because of your incapability.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 02, 2020 08:28pm
Strongly condemns, weakly condemns, legal action, illegal action, who cares?
Recommend 0
Judge
Apr 02, 2020 09:04pm
But you said India has played their last card almost a year ago.
Recommend 0
samanvita
Apr 02, 2020 09:05pm
distinct identity is another way of pushing two nation theory. All states in India have distinct identity, so what?
Recommend 0
Judge
Apr 02, 2020 09:06pm
Pakistan has zero year domicile requirement for the kashmir part it controls.
Recommend 0
Vk
Apr 02, 2020 09:08pm
@Ahmed, nope even China accepted
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2020

Limiting the spread

WHERE containment of the spread of Covid-19 is concerned, it is essential that decisions at the top are taken with...
April 02, 2020

Informal enterprises

THE country’s informal sector has always kept the wheels of the economy moving during every financial crisis we...
April 02, 2020

Policing the pandemic

LIKE much of the world, Pakistan is suffering from the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one seems to know...
April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...