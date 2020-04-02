DAWN.COM

SHC overturns death sentence of main accused in Daniel Pearl murder

Ishaq Tanoli | AFP | APUpdated April 02, 2020

Daniel Pearl — Dawn archives
Sindh High Court on Thursday overturned the murder conviction of Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, the man found guilty of the kidnapping and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

Instead, the court found Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

One of his lawyers, Khwaja Naveed, told AP he could go free unless the government chooses to challenge the court decision.

Saeed has already spent 18 years in prison on death row. The seven-year sentence was expected to be counted as time served, said Naveed.

The Sindh High Court also acquitted three others accused in the case: Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil, and Salman Saqib, who were earlier sentenced to life in prison.

“Justice has been done to my clients,” said Naveed.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, announced the verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts 18 years ago after hearing arguments and examining the record and proceedings of the case.

The SHC further dismissed an appeal of the state seeking enhancement of life term of three co-accused.

Murder case

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about religious extremists in Karachi.

A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later. Omar Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by an anti-terror court.

While arguing the case, the lawyers for the appellants, Rai Bashir and Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, had submitted that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove its case against their clients beyond any reasonable doubt and prosecution witnesses were mostly policemen, whose testimonies could not be relied upon.

They had further contended that Naseem and Adil Sheikh's confessions before a judicial magistrate were defective and not voluntary.

They had argued that the recovery of the laptop from Naseem was shown to have been made on Feb 11, 2002, while computer expert Ronald Joseph had deposed that he was given the computer for verification on Feb 4 and he examined the laptop for six days.

Deputy Prosecutor Gene­ral Saleem Akhtar had supported the trial court’s verdict and submitted that the prosecution had proved its case aga­inst the appellants bey­ond a shadow of doubt and had requested the court to dismiss the appeals.

Wrongful convictions?

In January 2011, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an investigation into his death made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong men were convicted for Pearl's murder.

In 2014, an anti-terrorism court acquitted Qari Hashim, who had been arrested in the case in 2005. The judge at the time said there was a lack of evidence in the case.

The investigation, led by Pearl's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 2001 attacks, not Omar Sheikh.

Mohammed, better known as KSM, was arrested in Pakistan in 2003 and is being held in Guantanamo Bay. A US psychologist who interviewed KSM said the prisoner had told him that he had beheaded Pearl.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Sheikh's death sentence was commuted, which is incorrect. The death sentence has been set aside. The copy has been amended and the error is regretted.

Additional reporting by Shafi Baloch.

Comments (55)

Babu Ram
Apr 02, 2020 10:08am
As expected.
Reality Bites
Apr 02, 2020 10:17am
From a death sentence to a mere just 7 years for murder? That is not justice. At least a life sentence should have been in order. He should have been made an example for all.
Kris
Apr 02, 2020 10:25am
FATF is watching.
Citizen Khan
Apr 02, 2020 10:27am
Am I supposed to be surprised?
Logicalhuman
Apr 02, 2020 10:31am
Good job Pakistan!
kamal chowkidar
Apr 02, 2020 10:31am
Murderers have been set free.
salman
Apr 02, 2020 10:33am
so they were arrested all these years without any evidence
jaredlee007
Apr 02, 2020 10:36am
Seems like the real culprit was never apprehended.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 10:43am
Good work!
Khurram Abrar
Apr 02, 2020 10:46am
@Reality Bites, he has already served 18 years in prison. You need to read the article
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 10:46am
It would enhance judicial reputation in western world and also favourable public opinion in Europe and USA.
Worried
Apr 02, 2020 10:48am
Law but no law
Worried
Apr 02, 2020 10:48am
Law but no law. Justice but no justice
Truimph
Apr 02, 2020 10:50am
Afghanistan calling!!
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 10:52am
It is a beacon of hope for those planning similar heist!
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 10:54am
Nothing unanticipated!
Riazullah Baig
Apr 02, 2020 10:54am
If he was found guilty of kidnapping then he must know the killers also!
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 02, 2020 11:01am
I am not surprised.
Justice
Apr 02, 2020 11:06am
They could have let every convict free instead.
Bala
Apr 02, 2020 11:17am
Highly appreciated and internationally acclaimed vedict
David CA
Apr 02, 2020 11:18am
What a JOKE.
Bipul
Apr 02, 2020 11:29am
No one killed Daniel Pearl.
Dinomite
Apr 02, 2020 11:29am
Another few days and they will be out in bail
Hamed Quraishi
Apr 02, 2020 11:33am
I don't understand it. Either he did it or not.
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 02, 2020 11:37am
RIP Daniel you are in heaven my fellow human brother and rest in peace to all the innocent people killed by Americans in their wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya etc.,
enam
Apr 02, 2020 11:40am
should be lifetime in prison
Chris Dann
Apr 02, 2020 11:41am
@kamal chowkidar, to kill more people.
truth seeker
Apr 02, 2020 11:42am
for all those indians 'commenting' for no reason. They all served 18 years which is equivalent of a court sentence of 36 years. I think that's more than the gau rakshaks would have got for killing muslims in India. Journalists are being killed all the time in india and no-one is brought to 'justice'
Keshav
Apr 02, 2020 11:45am
Wrong place at the wrong time, Daniel Pearls.
Jagyaseni Biswas
Apr 02, 2020 11:46am
Got away with the murder of an innocent man.
Mayur
Apr 02, 2020 11:47am
What a joke?
jehengir khan
Apr 02, 2020 11:48am
Killing of Daniel Pearl was not a one man act.....I am glad that justice has been served on primary criminal but sad that other associates are free, who may well be not these three individuals....because of this murder and other episodes, pakistan suffered the result of mistrust between US-pak relationship..
Mayur
Apr 02, 2020 11:48am
No evidence found.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 11:50am
Daniel Pearls died of his own accord.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 11:59am
Long live judicial system of Pakistan.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 02, 2020 11:59am
A tweet from Trump is expected at time soon.
K-Sahahne
Apr 02, 2020 12:06pm
The world is watching and will be shocked.
Mayank
Apr 02, 2020 12:09pm
Daniel Pearl was a Jew probably.
Radhika
Apr 02, 2020 12:10pm
An avenge for Dr. Afia Siddiqui who is in US jail for 87 years?
Karuna
Apr 02, 2020 12:12pm
Daniel Pearls was brutally murdered and this is what justice he got.
Bhaskar
Apr 02, 2020 12:15pm
Atleast did he sit in jail these 18 years or that too is a drama?
Gulshan
Apr 02, 2020 12:16pm
Was Daniel Peral abducted & killed in Pakistan? Certainly not! Conspiracy theory by Zionists & west.
Shazia
Apr 02, 2020 12:22pm
Is our judiciary free & independent??
Vgp
Apr 02, 2020 12:31pm
Just like I predicted a couple of hours back. I knew it. But there will be reaction from USA
Vikky
Apr 02, 2020 12:34pm
Will you ever get fair justice? That's why Sharif, Musharraf, Darr, escaped abroad.
Andrew
Apr 02, 2020 12:55pm
@Riazullah Baig, assumption
AbdulWassae
Apr 02, 2020 12:56pm
WHaaaatttt … is this justice ?
Deependra L Chumble
Apr 02, 2020 12:59pm
New evidence suggests Daniel Pearl committed suicide.
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 02, 2020 01:16pm
@Mayank, Concerning matter is that he was A Journalist...And this was attacke on Sahafat ...
Atif
Apr 02, 2020 01:35pm
Daniel Pearl killed himself.
TP LINK
Apr 02, 2020 01:43pm
Order of the day! laugh or cry?
Asif
Apr 02, 2020 02:07pm
Not good
Saad
Apr 02, 2020 02:24pm
@Kris, What FATF got to do with it? FATF stands for Financial Action Task Force.
Bipul
Apr 02, 2020 02:29pm
Daniel Pearl died of natural causes.
Arif Muqri
Apr 02, 2020 02:47pm
It is good .
