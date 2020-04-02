DAWN.COM

SHC commutes death sentence of main accused in Daniel Pearl murder to 7 years in prison

Shafi Baloch | Ishaq TanoliUpdated April 02, 2020

Daniel Pearl — Dawn archives
The Sindh High Court on Thursday announced its verdict on appeals by the four men convicted in the Daniel Pearl abduction and murder case.

The death sentence of the prime accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh was commuted to seven years in prison while the other three convicts, Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil— who were earlier handed life sentences — were set free by the court.

Since Sheikh has been in prison for the past 18 years, his seven-year sentence will be counted from the time served.

After hearing arguments and examining the record and proceedings of the case, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha announced the verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts 18 years ago.

The SHC further dismissed an appeal of the state seeking enhancement of life term of three co-accused.

In 2002, an anti-terrorism court had sentenced to death Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh and life term to the other three for the kidnapping and killing of the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal who was researching a story on religious extremists in Karachi.

While arguing the case the lawyers for the appellants, Rai Bashir and Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, had submitted that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove its case against their clients beyond any reasonable doubt and prosecution witnesses were mostly policemen, whose testimonies could not be relied upon.

They further contended that Naseem and Adil Sheikh's confessions before a judicial magistrate were defective and not voluntary.

They argued the recovery of the laptop from Naseem was shown to have been made on Feb 11, 2002 while computer expert Ronald Joseph had deposed that he was given the computer for verification on Feb 4 and he examined the laptop for six days.

Deputy Prosecutor Gene­ral Saleem Akhtar had supported the trial court’s verdict and submitted that the prosecution had proved its case aga­inst the appellants bey­ond a shadow of doubt and had reque­sted the court to dismiss the appeals.

Babu Ram
Apr 02, 2020 10:08am
As expected.
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Apr 02, 2020 10:17am
From a death sentence to a mere just 7 years for murder? That is not justice. At least a life sentence should have been in order. He should have been made an example for all.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 02, 2020 10:27am
Am I supposed to be surprised?
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 02, 2020 10:31am
Good job Pakistan!
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 02, 2020 10:31am
Murderers have been set free.
Recommend 0
salman
Apr 02, 2020 10:33am
so they were arrested all these years without any evidence
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 02, 2020 10:36am
Seems like the real culprit was never apprehended.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 02, 2020 10:43am
Good work!
Recommend 0

