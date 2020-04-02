DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2020

Chinese scientists looking for Covid-19 treatment claim finding ‘effective’ antibodies

ReutersUpdated April 02, 2020

Email

Tokyo: New employees of Japan’s defence ministry sit on chairs spaced apart for social distancing as they watch a video message by Defence Minister Taro Kono during a ceremony on Wednesday.—AFP
Tokyo: New employees of Japan’s defence ministry sit on chairs spaced apart for social distancing as they watch a video message by Defence Minister Taro Kono during a ceremony on Wednesday.—AFP

BEIJING: A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are “extremely effective” at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing Covid-19.

There is currently no proven effective treatment for the disease, which originated in China and is spreading across the world in a pandemic.

Zhang Linqi at Tsinghua University in Beijing said a drug made with antibodies like the ones his team have found could be used more effectively than the current approaches, including what he called “borderline” treatment such as plasma.

Plasma contains antibodies but is restricted by blood type.

In early January, Zhang’s team and a group at the 3rd People’s Hospital in Shenzhen began analysing antibodies from blood taken from recovered Covid-19 patients, isolating 206 monoclonal antibodies which showed what he described as a “strong” ability to bind with the virus’ proteins. They then conducted another test to see if they could actually prevent the virus from entering cells, he said.

Among the first 20 or so antibodies tested, four were able to block viral entry and of those, two were “exceedingly good” at doing so, Zhang said.

The team is now focused on identifying the most powerful antibodies and possibly combining them to mitigate the risk of the new coronavirus mutating.

If all goes well, interested developers could mass produce them for testing, first on animals and eventually on humans.

The group has partnered with a Sino-US biotech firm, Brii Biosciences, in an effort “to advance multiple candidates for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention”, according to a statement by Brii.

“The importance of antibodies has been proven in the world of medicine for decades now,” Zhang said. “They can be used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases.” The antibodies are not a vaccine but could potentially be given to at-risk people with the aim of preventing them from contracting Covid-19.

Normally it takes around two years for a drug even to get close to approval for use on patients, but the Covid-19 pandemic means things are moving faster, he said, with steps that would previously be taken sequentially now being done in parallel.

Zhang, who posted the findings online, hopes the antibodies can be tested on humans in six months. If they are found to be effective in trials, actual use for treatment would take longer. Other experts urge caution.

“There’s a number of steps which will now need to be followed before it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus patients,” Hong Kong University infectious disease specialist Ben Cowling said when the finding was described to him by Reuters.

“But it’s really exciting to find these potential treatments, and then have a chance to test them out. Because if we can find more candidates, then eventually we’ll have better treatment,” Cowling said.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 02, 2020 08:56am
What a tragedy. Chinese gave the virus to the world and now they will also give medicine and antibodies to confront it..
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 02, 2020 08:56am
A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are “extremely effective” at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing Covid-19. _ No could be about it. They have the answer.
Recommend 0
Truthhurts
Apr 02, 2020 09:06am
Stop eating everything which can crawl.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2020

Limiting the spread

WHERE containment of the spread of Covid-19 is concerned, it is essential that decisions at the top are taken with...
April 02, 2020

Informal enterprises

THE country’s informal sector has always kept the wheels of the economy moving during every financial crisis we...
April 02, 2020

Policing the pandemic

LIKE much of the world, Pakistan is suffering from the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one seems to know...
April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...