DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2020

100 fighters to be set free soon, says Taliban spokesman

AgenciesUpdated April 02, 2020

Email

Afghan officials, militants’ representatives hold face-to-face talks. — AFP/File
Afghan officials, militants’ representatives hold face-to-face talks. — AFP/File

KABUL: The Afghan government will release some Taliban prisoners this week as part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between America and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war, officials said on Wednesday.

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to begin a prisoner exchange process and met Afghan officials despite a nationwide lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo termed Tuesday’s developments as “good news”, a week after he had visited both government leaders in Kabul and Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Afghan militants have an office, to urge them to move forward with the peace process. A Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday that at least 100 captured Taliban fighters would be freed soon, the first step in the ultimate exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

“One hundred prisoners will be released in first batch, then both sides will assess whether releasing 100 per day is working out well or not,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group.

Discussions were underway on technicalities related to the release and the provision for medical checkup for those being freed, Mujahid said, adding that the lockdown due to coronavirus added to the challenge.

Afghan officials, militants’ representatives hold face-to-face talks

The Taliban were making transport arrangements to ensure that old and sick fighters released from the Afghan jails were received by their families but had no plans to provide financial assistance.

Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the country’s National Security Council (NSC), said in a tweet that both sides were holding “face-to-face discussions” over the prisoner exchanges.

About the talks, the NSC said on Twitter: “The two sides held face-to-face negotiations about the release of Afghan National Defence and Security Force personnel as well as Taliban prisoners.”

It is the first time the militants have been invited to Kabul to directly meet government officials since they were toppled in a US-led invasion of 2001. The two sides had spoken previously in a videoconference to discuss the prisoner issue.

Mujahid said a “technical team” was in Kabul purely to facilitate the prisoner swap, and not for additional negotiations. “The prisoners to be released should be those whose names are on the list... that is why our technical team is there... it is not a negotiation, and there will be no political talks there,” he said.

Despite the talks and the lockdown, violence has not ebbed in the war-torn country.

Eight civilians, including children, were killed in an explosion when their vehicle hit a landmine planted by the Taliban in southern Helmand province on Wednesday, a provincial official said. Neither the Taliban nor any other group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Taliban fighters say security forces are the target of their roadside bombs and landmines, but civilians are frequently hurt or killed.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2020

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 02, 2020 08:58am
OK.. blood bath will begin soon. Many innocent lives will be lost.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2020

Limiting the spread

WHERE containment of the spread of Covid-19 is concerned, it is essential that decisions at the top are taken with...
April 02, 2020

Informal enterprises

THE country’s informal sector has always kept the wheels of the economy moving during every financial crisis we...
April 02, 2020

Policing the pandemic

LIKE much of the world, Pakistan is suffering from the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one seems to know...
April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...