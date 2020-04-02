DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2020

Bajwa calls for national unity to fight Covid-19

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 02, 2020

Email

Gen Bajwa says nation should be united against Covid-19. — AFP/File
Gen Bajwa says nation should be united against Covid-19. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Wednesday called for national unity in the fight against Covid-19 as the Commander of Army’s Air Defence Command, Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, was designated as convener of the newly-established National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“The Commander of Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, has been designated as chief coordinator of NCOC,” ISPR said in a statement.

The decision to set up the NCOC was taken a few days ago at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), the government’s lead agency in the anti-Covid-19 campaign. The NCOC would act as the implementation arm of the NCC.

One of NCOC’s key functions is to ensure effective coordination between federal and provincial governments in this national campaign against the pandemic.

The body would include representatives of various federal and provincial governmental agencies in addition to nominees of the military and intelligence agencies.

Lt Gen Hamood made convener of National Command and Operation Centre

“The NCOC is serving as a nucleus for one-window operation to synergise and articulate the national effort against Covid-19, optimise informed decision making and ensure implementation of decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) and the National Coordination Commit­tee (NCC),” the ISPR said about the role of the new body.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi while talking to Dawn said that the establishment of the NCOC was necessitated by the need for evidence-based decision-making for managing the crisis.

The NCOC hosted a special briefing on its premises at the old building of Earthquake Recons­truction and Rehabilitation Authority. The meeting chaired by the government’s focal person for the national effort against Covid-19 Asad Umar was attended among others by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM for National Security Mr Moeed Yousaf, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ms Sania Nishtar.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and senior military officials also took part in the session in which the participants were briefed about the deployment of troops across the country for assisting the civilian agencies and the status of the containment efforts and enforcement measures against Covid-19. The future course of action was also deliberated upon at the meeting.

Gen Bajwa on this occasion reminded about the complexity of the challenge and emphasised unity for success in this effort.

“We must rise — and rise together — irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion fighting as one nation. The task at hand is daunting … we have overcome difficult situations before. This time the challenge is entirely different,” the army chief said.

His comments come in the backdrop of a divisive debate within the country about the source of the coronavirus infection in the country. There have been allegations that pilgrims returning from Iran were allowed to bypass quarantine requirements causing the infection to spread in the country. This led to apprehensions that the debate, which appeared to be having a sectarian tinge, could disturb the national harmony. Separately, fingers have been pointed at the Tableeghi Jamaat for its congregations in the country and abroad as the source of transmission of the virus in the country and abroad.

“Only through a coherent national effort we can address all vulnerabilities before they turn into threats,” he underscored.

He further said that the national effort was all-encompassing and no segment of society could be left out.

The COAS directed troops deployed for the anti-Covid-19 campaign to reach out to every citizen for protecting them from the disease and providing relief.

“The armed forces will stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation to guard the border between people and Covid-19,” he maintained.

“The planned measures, if implemented timely, will contribute to safety and well-being of every Pakistani and society at large,” the COAS further said.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khajur
Apr 02, 2020 07:48am
I thought is was PMIK’s job to do.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 02, 2020 07:55am
Good move and let's hope all political, religious and social parties forget their politics and unite to combat COVID-19 virus as ONE nation. Don't forget, there will be plenty of time to do politics after the virus is controlled and defeated. At this moment in time unity along with sincere efforts and total commitment is paramount and required from all citizens - let's show world our determination to fight this infectious virus as one united and resolute nation! Pakistan Zindabad. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 02, 2020 08:16am
Why does this Gentleman has to call for national unity every other week or gamut of issues ?? Does he not any have any Confidence in citizens or he sees a lack of "National Unity". Why not all the trucks of Military transporting rations and medical assistance across Pakistan by the Military Inc. yet ?
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Apr 02, 2020 08:17am
better pak army takes control to take tough measure, its a global pandemic
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Apr 02, 2020 08:28am
More than national unity, it is the vision and leadership, that is much needed at this juncture!
Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 02, 2020 08:28am
When you have a PM who’s most of the time is spent on accusing and abusing opposition, then forget unity.
Recommend 0
Omveer
Apr 02, 2020 09:09am
Who's the Boss?
Recommend 0
Waris
Apr 02, 2020 09:13am
When the pandemic inflicts many more what can the army do if medical facilities are inadequate across the country. The best they will do is supress information to avoid panic. Any lockdown must be implemented immediately and strictly even if it hurts some people.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 02, 2020 09:33am
Situation is dire and there is a good chance of massive unrest in the society....army rule may be the only way out for pakistan....
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 02, 2020 09:35am
Just believe in ' Faith and youth ' Rest will be automatic.
Recommend 0
chaudhry Rafiq Gujjar LLB
Apr 02, 2020 09:40am
Why army needs to be involved in everything?
Recommend 0
Dr. Gonorrhea, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 02, 2020 10:33am
Bajwa? Who's he?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2020

Limiting the spread

WHERE containment of the spread of Covid-19 is concerned, it is essential that decisions at the top are taken with...
April 02, 2020

Informal enterprises

THE country’s informal sector has always kept the wheels of the economy moving during every financial crisis we...
April 02, 2020

Policing the pandemic

LIKE much of the world, Pakistan is suffering from the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one seems to know...
April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...