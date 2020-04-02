DAWN.COM

Education ministry, PTV sign agreement to launch Tele School

Kashif AbbasiUpdated April 02, 2020

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that during the morning session, juniors will be given classes followed by seniors. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The education ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan Television to launch a TV channel — Tele School — as an alternative to educational content delivery mechanism during closure of educational institution in the wake of coronavirus.

Sources said that Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and PTV Managing Director Aamer Manzoor held a meeting here at the ministry and later they attended the agreement signing ceremony by officials of the two sides.

The PTV managing director assured his full support to education ministry in this critical time, when schools and colleges are closed as precaution against coronavirus.

The sources said PTV would provide eight-hour air time to promote education through the channel.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told Dawn that according to the agreement, the dedicated channel would work for promotion of education for next three months.

He said the said channel will be available from 8am to 6pm. The minister said that during the morning session, juniors will be given classes followed by seniors.

He said that the TV channel was an alternative educational content delivery mechanism in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to mitigate academic losses of students.

To a query, he said the said channel would likely start broadcasting the content within next 10-days.

He said after giving final touches to the content, it would be handed over to PTV.

“Though there is no match of direct teaching and classroom environment, but we are hopeful this alternative tool will also be helpful for students,” he said. The minister said that educational institutions would be opened on June 1, but ministry signed three month agreement with the PTV, as one month is a backup time amid developing situation in the wake of coronavirus.

He said through advertisements, parents and students will be informed about schedule of the said channel.

Sources in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) said that a large number of experts took part in content development. Several private companies also provided content and helped them in finalising the content free of cost. “The content has been completed up to the matric, and will be handed over to PTV in next three days. After few days, we will provide them other content related to intermediate,” said an official of the FDE.

He said that the PTV’s team would add graphics and make some changes to attract attention of the students.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2020

