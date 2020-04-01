DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

Govt to provide protective kits to journalists visiting quarantine centres, ICUs

Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2020

Email

SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses a video conference in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV
SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses a video conference in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government planned to provide kits of protective gear to journalists visiting quarantine centres and intensive care units (ICUs) to report on the Covid-19 pandemic.

She made these remarks while addressing a video conference of provincial information ministers in Islamabad. She said journalists were playing a front-line role in the fight against coronavirus and steps were being taken to ensure their safety and health.

Awan added that the government would soon launch a "Care for Media" mobile app which would provide information to journalists if someone from the community tested positive for Covid-19 and help them with treatment.

Urging media owners to take the press clubs on board, she said hawkers had been most affected by the lockdown as newspaper distribution had been disrupted, adding that they (hawkers) would also be included in the government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Awan also called for the clearance of dues owed to media before the end of the current fiscal year.

'Give recovered people airtime'

SAPM Awan urged the media to give airtime to people who have recovered from Covid-19 as this would dispel people's panic and fear about the pandemic. She added that this would also reduce the discrimination that these patients were facing from society.

Stressing the need to share positive news [about recoveries], she said: "Hearing negativity all day, constantly seeing numbers increasing, can have a negative impact on people's mental health."

She also urged the nation to not treat Covid-19 patients as "third-class citizens" and added that the prime minister also expressed concern about it in Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

"By giving airtime to recovered patients, we can reduce the stigma against them," she said.

Awan also advised the information ministers to share truthful information with the media, adding that it was their job to inform the people and reduce their fear and panic.

She added that "the prime minister said in the cabinet meeting yesterday that hiding facts is akin to causing harm to the country".

"If we hide ground realities, this virus will flourish," she said, adding that all information received by the provinces should be shared.

'Rename Corona Tigers Force', urges Sindh minister

During the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah requested the government to change the name of the Corona Tigers Force to something neutral.

At the same time, Shah assured that the Sindh government would cooperate with the federal government in every way and follow any advisory issued by the prime minister.

Awan, in response, said that the "cause was more important than the name" and that the Sindh chief minister could discuss this with the prime minister during the National Coordination Committee meeting. Both Shah and Awan agreed that the aim was to overcome the coronavirus health crisis.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moeazze
Apr 01, 2020 03:24pm
Some journalist will prefer to criticize the government instead of going to the care centers and see what progress is being made to fight the virus. Please do not waste the kits and give them to needy staff in place where there might be shortage.
Recommend 0
Fida
Apr 01, 2020 03:31pm
So big deal. stop wasting your time and the reporting pages of the media. If you are doing whatever you are saying, you don't have to tell us and make your propaganda. This is your duty and responsibility for which you are paid salary.
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 01, 2020 03:31pm
O madam , how about you provide kits to the doctors first who are at the max risk of contracting virus
Recommend 0
Hapukoku
Apr 01, 2020 03:50pm
When protective kits are in great shortage all over the world, reserve it strictly for the medical workers who are risking their own life and working to save lives.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 01, 2020 03:52pm
Why they need to visit? Ask quarantined people to send video if needed.
Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 01, 2020 04:03pm
What message she has conveyed to the nation except New Force in adition toexisting force on the forced nation by the mighty Force of IK and co.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 01, 2020 04:04pm
While health care providers are risking their lives without PPEs in Pakistan. How sad, being a doctor herself, she is busy promoting propaganda. When this government will come to its senses.
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 01, 2020 04:29pm
Seeking attention!!
Recommend 0
Jaya
Apr 01, 2020 04:30pm
She needs to step outside her house first and make visits to hospital making sure doctors are well equipped first.
Recommend 0
Sharsa Jesai
Apr 01, 2020 05:01pm
Wasting valuable resources.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 01, 2020 05:27pm
You have already taken of an aging journalist putting in a jail with a baseless 30 years event. Please take care of healthcare force first. Are you trying to pamper journalists for your own self interest?
Recommend 0
Rabia
Apr 01, 2020 05:53pm
These kits can be used for doctors as we are already facing acute shortage of kits. Set priorities to save a life rather then showing how we are saving lives.
Recommend 0
MC Khan
Apr 01, 2020 06:23pm
Government has become irrelevant for people.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 01, 2020 06:24pm
@Moeazze, Exactly.
Recommend 0
Ansh G
Apr 01, 2020 06:39pm
Lip service!!!
Recommend 0
Nh
Apr 01, 2020 06:41pm
Kindly dont waste kits like that. Save it for health care providers.
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Apr 01, 2020 06:57pm
@Ibrahim S, - pampering indeed, even an app. How kind!
Recommend 0
The Commoner
Apr 01, 2020 06:57pm
What a joke! Please give these kits to medics
Recommend 0
Resolute
Apr 01, 2020 07:02pm
Our journalists are more interested in rubbing shoulders with PM and presidents. They are least concerned with the plight of common man except if this gives them ammunition to malign the government. I have a piece of advise for them. Why not they start criticising the UK US or Spanish governments. They will find much more material to criticize those governments which so far local journalists have failed to exploit. Our journalists will raise themselves to international spectrum and we Pakistanis will have some hope for nation
Recommend 0
Shahzeb Khalid
Apr 01, 2020 07:02pm
wrong decision! let the media house buy them. Government should prove it to doctors.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 01, 2020 07:15pm
"Tiger Team" is fine if that helps IK's emotion driven governance.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 01, 2020 07:50pm
@Baba, bro this is what PMLN and PPP did by making parallel work force in municipality and other departments.
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 01, 2020 08:20pm
Quarantine section and ICUs are not some tourist spot or parks. Non essential personnel shouldn't be allowed there anyways. These journalists, politicians, and bureaucrats need to spot wasting PPE on photo ops visiting hospitals.
Recommend 0
atif
Apr 01, 2020 09:09pm
Priority should be Healthcare ppl, workers of voluntary organizations and LEAs employed on the duties. PPE kits to journalists should be responsibility of media houses
Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Apr 01, 2020 09:43pm
Providing PPE for journalist should not be a priority, why do they need to visit covid center, it is not the need of the hour. Please focus on providing PPE to well deserved medical teams.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foolish notions

Foolish notions

Trump is a constant reminder that truth is stranger than fiction.
Virtual reality

Virtual reality

Rafia Zakaria
There is no doubt that what we are living through will transform the world around us and all of us who inhabit it.

Editorial

April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...
March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.