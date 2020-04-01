DAWN.COM

PM Imran orders relief package for Afghan refugees, IDPs

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated April 01, 2020

Funds will be allocated form the Rs200 billion earmarked for poor farmers. — Twitter/File
Funds will be allocated form the Rs200 billion earmarked for poor farmers. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a relief package for the Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) facing hardship due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The directives came during a meeting of the federal cabinet following a request by Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi.

The prime minister gave the directives regarding allocation of funds for the IDPs and refugees from the Rs200 billion earmarked for poor farmers.

Following the meeting, the minister told reporters that around 2.8 million refugees were living in 52 refugee camps across the country, of which 80 per cent were daily wage earners.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2020

IDPS, Coronavirus
Pakistan

citizen
Apr 01, 2020 09:25am
everyday a new plan, I am sure these are all just plans and no one will get anything...….delay tactics
Haque
Apr 01, 2020 09:28am
Good decision.
kamal chowkidar
Apr 01, 2020 09:32am
Every day is a order day for him.
Foolish notions

Foolish notions

Trump is a constant reminder that truth is stranger than fiction.
Virtual reality

Virtual reality

Rafia Zakaria
There is no doubt that what we are living through will transform the world around us and all of us who inhabit it.

Editorial

April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...
March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.