DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

Saudi Arabia advises Muslims to defer Haj plans

AFPUpdated April 01, 2020

Email

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah over fears of the new coronavirus. — AFP/File
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah over fears of the new coronavirus. — AFP/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Haj minister asked Muslims on Tuesday to temporarily defer preparations for Haj amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah over fears of the new coronavirus.

“Saudi Arabia is fully ready to serve pilgrims,” Haj minister Mohammad Benten told the state-run Al Ekhbariya television.

“But under the current circumstances, as we are talking about the global pandemic [...] the kingdom is keen to protect the health of Muslims and citizens and so we have asked our brother Muslims in all countries to wait before doing Haj contracts until the situation is clear.”

Saudi authorities have yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year’s Haj.

Haj, which last year attracted 2.5 million people, is a key revenue earner for Saudi Arabia.

The government is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home. The health ministry has reported 1,563 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths from the illness so far.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Apr 01, 2020 08:55am
The Saudi Govt. should arrange for a token Hajj contingent from its citizens.
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Apr 01, 2020 08:59am
Muslims should heed the warning, don't flaunt with danger.
Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Apr 01, 2020 09:01am
If its not safe to travel then don't go, very sound advise.
Recommend 0
Sajad Ahmed
Apr 01, 2020 09:08am
Really feeling sad
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 01, 2020 09:49am
Wise & very good decision
Recommend 0
Fida
Apr 01, 2020 09:51am
Very wise decision on the part of Saudi government. Irrespective of how the situation develops. This year Haj has to be cancelled to save people from this killer virus.
Recommend 0
Ron
Apr 01, 2020 09:59am
Very wise decision from Saudi government
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foolish notions

Foolish notions

Trump is a constant reminder that truth is stranger than fiction.
Virtual reality

Virtual reality

Rafia Zakaria
There is no doubt that what we are living through will transform the world around us and all of us who inhabit it.

Editorial

April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...
March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.