Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

Govt considering restoring regular flight operations

Mohammad AsgharUpdated April 01, 2020

CAA issues Airline Operational Standard Operating Procedure for April 4-11. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: The government has been considering restoring regular flight operations after April 4 and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued the Airline Operational Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the April 4-11 period.

Spokesman for the Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, who is also a senior joint secretary, said that the restoration of regular flights was under consideration, but “a final decision has not been taken yet”.

He, however, confirmed that the CAA has issued an advisory to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members to minimise the risks associated with Covid-19 and recommended some preventive measures in case a decision is taken regarding resuming regular flights.

The government had suspended operations of all international passenger flights, and chartered and private inbou­nd flights to Pakistan from March 21 to April 4.

According to the SOP, the aircraft will be disinfected in accordance with rules prescribed by the CAA at each station before passengers’ boarding, with the process to be logged in aircraft documents.

The passenger health declaration form will be distributed to all potential travellers inbound to Pakistan through the CAA website, social media and through the airlines’ websites.

Completion of the passenger health declaration forms shall be the operator’s responsibility. The form has to be distributed and instructions have to be sufficiently repeated.

The form is required to be filled and signed by all passengers or guardians (in case of infants/disabled) before check-in at the port of embarkation.

And most importantly, passengers are to be scanned through thermal devices for Covid-19 before boarding. Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat; however, when this arrangement is filled, subsequent seating shall be as per normal.

The boarding of passengers is to be done row-wise or zone-wise in a manner that prescribed distance is maintained during boarding. Passengers are to comply with the instructions during air travel to Pakistan.

In addition to this, all the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of the flight. Passengers are to occupy only the seats allocated to them and not to change the seats in any case. And passengers are also to confine to their seats and are not allowed to congregate/move about in the aircraft during the course of air travel.

According to the SOP, the passengers are to comply with the instructions during travel to Pakistan which are in addition to other instructions mandated for safe air travel or as given by the cabin crew from time to time during the flight.

All cockpit and cabin crew will wear surgical masks throughout the duration of the flight without compromising on safety. Cabin crew will provide hand sanitiser every 30-40 minutes during the flight to each passenger except during the food/beverage service.

And food and beverage service shall be limited to flights of duration longer than 150 minutes; in shorter flights only packaged food items will be served.

According to the SOP, the aft row should be kept vacant for the passenger displaying symptoms of illness. And this passenger will be isolated towards aft of the aircraft and kept there till the termination of flight. Such a passenger will remain at this seat till such time the health crew is called in by the cabin crew for medical evacuation.

The CAA said after the completion of boarding, the senior purser/lead cabin crew will take a picture of each aircraft zone displaying passengers seated with mask and gloves on. The photograph will be submitted to the CAA staff concerned electronically/through WhatsApp. The airline will maintain copies of these images in its record.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2020

Coronavirus
Comments (22)

Abbas kd
Apr 01, 2020 08:15am
Great news for foreign citizens wanting to fly out of Pakistan to their country of residence. Hopefully this does not end up spreading the COVID19 virus which is still not controlled.
Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 01, 2020 08:34am
It is good to restore regular flights of PIA otherwise how will the country regularise the losses of billions on this account.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 01, 2020 08:50am
I cannot understand the reliance on this thermal scanning or the declaration form. When you yourself are unaware for 10 days that you are infected as you show no symptoms then how can we rely on these measures? Lets just wish that the quick scan device is made commercially available soon.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 01, 2020 08:52am
Restore flights. But tell me one thing, who is flying in them to where??
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 01, 2020 09:03am
Good idea. Go for it..
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 01, 2020 09:07am
Please open ASAP as thousands of people like us need to go back home and save ourselves. We overseas Pakistani always help our country in difficult time, we still want to donate anf help our brothers but please don't close country doors for us. Thanks
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 01, 2020 09:37am
We understand the resources of Pakistan are limited however country have to open his door for countrymen. The best way to handle this situation only open limited airports like one in north (Islamabad) and one in South (Karachi) and allow only limited flights. Qatar airways is the best option in this situation and its the only big airline still fully functional.
Recommend 0
Ron
Apr 01, 2020 09:55am
It is not wise to start flights and spread COVID-19 in our country. We are poor nation and will not be able to handle worst situation if this epidemic increases
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 01, 2020 10:19am
@Khalid, I agree.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 01, 2020 10:20am
@Khalid, I rely only on Qatar airways. Not PIA.
Recommend 0
MB
Apr 01, 2020 11:24am
Totally irresponsible to do this, potentially spreading COVID19 even further. Completely on disregard to citizens safety.
Recommend 0
Arsalan
Apr 01, 2020 11:27am
I like it. Not gonna lie.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 01, 2020 11:30am
A big mistake. It's far too early
Recommend 0
samsher
Apr 01, 2020 11:47am
only issue is will other countries allow Pakistani people on their land in this situation of Pakistan
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 01, 2020 12:31pm
@Khalid, Mr. Khalid, You are right and have valid point.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 01, 2020 12:33pm
@Abbas kd , Mr. Abbas kd, Correct. And coronavirus is not controlled throughout the world not only in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 01, 2020 12:41pm
Which countries are they planning to fly...every country has locked their air ports
Recommend 0
Zia Khan
Apr 01, 2020 12:45pm
Sanitizer is highly flammable , is it safe to use in plane ???
Recommend 0
Mansoor Asif
Apr 01, 2020 12:52pm
Wise decision. Let the wheels of the country money.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Apr 01, 2020 12:59pm
Where will these flights land? Most of the civilized countries are in a lockdown.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 01, 2020 01:29pm
The show must go on, come what may? Otherwise, PIA will be history pretty soon.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 01, 2020 02:40pm
If PIA starts operation during world lockdown, it can mint money. Good move.
Recommend 0

