DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

Europe’s hospitals can’t handle pandemic engulfing continent

APUpdated April 01, 2020

Email

Experts say early complacency, lack of epidemic experience among top causes for continent's inability to handle crisis. — Reuters/File
Experts say early complacency, lack of epidemic experience among top causes for continent's inability to handle crisis. — Reuters/File

LONDON: As increasing number of European hospitals buckle under the strain of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, the crisis has exposed a surprising paradox: Some of the world’s best health systems are remarkably ill-equipped to handle a pandemic.

Outbreak experts say Europe’s hospital-centric systems, lack of epidemic experience and early complacency are partly to blame for the pandemics catastrophic tear across the continent.

If you have cancer, you want to be in a European hospital, said Brice de le Vingne, who heads Covid-19 operations for Doctors Without Borders in Belgium. But Europe has not had a major outbreak in more than 100 years, and now they don’t know what to do.

Last week, the World Health Organisation scolded countries for squandering their chance to stop the virus from gaining a foothold, saying that countries should have reacted more aggressively two months ago, including implementing wider testing and stronger surveillance measures.

De le Vingne and others say Europe’s approach to combating the new coronavirus was initially too lax and severely lacking in epidemiological basics like contact tracing, an arduous process where health officials physically track down people who have come into contact with those infected to monitor how and where the virus is spreading.

During outbreaks of Ebola, including Congo’s most recent one, officials released daily figures for how many contacts were followed, even in remote villages paralysed by armed attacks.

After the new coronavirus emerged late last year, China dispatched a team of about 9,000 health workers to chase thousands of potential contacts in Wuhan every day.

But in Italy, officials in some cases have left it up to ill patients to inform their potential contacts that they had tested positive and resorted to mere daily phone calls to check in on them. Spain and Britain have both declined to say how many health workers were working on contact tracing or how many contacts were identified at any stage in the outbreak.

“We are really good at contact tracing in the UK, but the problem is we didn’t do enough of it,” said Dr Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Exeter in southwestern England.

As cases began picking up speed in the UK in early March, Pankhania and others desperately pleaded for call centres to be transformed into contact tracing hubs. That never happened, in what Pankhania calls a lost opportunity.

Pankhania added that while Britain has significant expertise in treating critical care patients with respiratory problems, like severe pneumonia, there are simply too few hospital beds to cope with the exponential surge of patients during a pandemic.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sajjad
Apr 01, 2020 08:01am
Criminal negligence on part of Borris Johson
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 01, 2020 10:17am
What about us? Can our government handle such a rapid spread of virus? We all are in the same boat...we must step up to protect ourselves by not spreading our mucous out.....stay home ....maintain physical distancing....
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 01, 2020 10:28am
@Sajjad, he is an egoist.
Recommend 0
Jagyaseni Biswas
Apr 01, 2020 11:11am
What about Pakistan handling, the infections are growing in numbers.
Recommend 0
Vasudev
Apr 01, 2020 11:12am
@Sajjad, China the iron brother is the one.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foolish notions

Foolish notions

Trump is a constant reminder that truth is stranger than fiction.
Virtual reality

Virtual reality

Rafia Zakaria
There is no doubt that what we are living through will transform the world around us and all of us who inhabit it.

Editorial

April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...
March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.