Complete lockdown in Raiwind city

LAHORE: Apprehending outbreak of coronavirus, the law enforcement agencies completely locked down the entire Raiwind City on Tuesday.

The action follows some reports that more people from the Tableeghi Markaz may test positive for the virus.

The entire 0.2 million population of Raiwind City has been restricted to their residences by shutting down all kinds of commercial activities and placing a strict ban on all public and private transport movement.

“An extraordinary situation has been declared here due to high possibility of more new confirmed cases from the Tableeghi Jamaat Markaz”, a senior police official told Dawn.

He said an alert was generated on Sunday when 27 out of 33 Jamaat preachers had tested positive. As this situation had the potential to spread the virus, health teams were dispatched to the Markaz.

“Only hospitals and medical stores can operate in the entire vicinity”, the official said.

He said no body could leave home unless he/she required healthcare. The security would be relaxed for a couple of hours for grocery shops everyday.

The Rangers and the police personnel have been deployed on main roads while patrolling of armed officials has also been intensified in the streets to ensure security guidelines

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Home department said the decision was taken by the Punjab government during today’s cabinet meeting for health after multiple cases of the virus were reported in Raiwind.

Assistant commissioner Adnan Rashid told media that action has been taken in light of the worsening situation in the area. “Initially, this complete lockdown will be in force for three days,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2020