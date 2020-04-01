DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

AFPUpdated April 01, 2020

A man wearing a protective mask walks to board a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30. — Reuters/File
A man wearing a protective mask walks to board a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30. — Reuters/File

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across India for suspected coronavirus cases after being linked to dozens of infections and several deaths.

The gathering emerged as one of India's major virus hotspots after thousands flocked to an Islamic religious centre in the Nizamuddin West neighbourhood of Delhi.

Some returned home to other states after the gathering, but many remained in the vicinity, saying they were trapped because public transport had been shut down due to the virus.

Late Monday and Tuesday, the warren of lanes near the religious centre — near several prominent Sufi shrines — were taped off by officials in hazmat suits.

More than 1,000 people were taken in buses from the area by police, with 335 admitted to hospital and the rest quarantined, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

At least 10 attendees — including six in southern Telangana state and three in Delhi — have died from Covid-19 in the past few days, authorities said.

The Press Trust of India said around 8,000 people took part in the event, with Telangana officials saying at least 1,000 attendees were from that state alone.

'Grave crime'

Infections in other states and territories have also been linked to the gathering.

Delhi officials estimated that almost 300 foreigners attended the gathering, the Press Trust of India reported. Their whereabouts were not immediately known.

“A grave crime has been committed,” Jain said of the event, which took place as the Delhi government started to introduce restrictions on large gatherings on March 13.

The centre, the global headquarters for the Tableeghi Jamaat missionary movement, insisted it had followed regulations.

It said attendees were stranded after public transport was shut down ahead of a nationwide curfew imposed from March 25.

“We were always taking this issue seriously, we had been in touch with authorities to arrange for transport for the attendees,” Musharraf Ali, a member of the movement, told reporters on Tuesday.

It was not yet clear if the Indian outbreak is linked to another Tableeghi Jamaat event that was held in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1.

About half of Malaysia's 2,626 infections have been directly linked to that event, which was attended by 16,000 people — including 1,500 foreigners.

Comments (23)

K k pandey
Apr 01, 2020 12:24am
All efforts gone in dustbin due to migrant mismanagement and markaz
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 01, 2020 12:25am
Indian government has no choice but dealing these people with iron fist. Go for it Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Apr 01, 2020 12:31am
All these people should be booked for risking other's lives..
Recommend 0
Chaman
Apr 01, 2020 12:36am
Hope you understand pattern of justice
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Apr 01, 2020 12:48am
They are Trouble in every country they go...
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 01, 2020 12:50am
Lock up the Tableeghi Jamaat leaders and keep them there until coronavirus is gone.
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Apr 01, 2020 01:41am
Tableeghi Jamaat leaders should be jailed immediately.... They have made havoc in India, Pakistan and Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Tara
Apr 01, 2020 02:00am
@Indian Muslim, actually many Indians still now not taking the situation seriously. Above gathering was at initial stage of corona in India.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 01, 2020 02:14am
Indian government should punish New Delhi's Tableeghi Jamaat movement organizers and gatherers.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 01, 2020 02:43am
This tableegh Jamat is same as mula Fazl ur Rehmans.
Recommend 0
Ladakh
Apr 01, 2020 06:57am
A religious gathering without approvals from authority!!. But we shall overcome from this difficult situation. India will.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Apr 01, 2020 06:59am
Some people has no respect for rules based on Science and common sense.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 01, 2020 07:05am
This gives a very clear message about how careless congregations can harm Thousands of lives that includes their community families and friends.
Recommend 0
sarang
Apr 01, 2020 07:07am
Lacking in basic common sense.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 01, 2020 07:15am
@JustSaying, Malaysia, India, next ...
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 01, 2020 07:21am
The Markaj it should be declared a quarantine center and let them be there learning while getting cured
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 01, 2020 07:26am
@Indian Muslim, You made sense, for once.
Recommend 0
Truth Bytes
Apr 01, 2020 07:48am
This jamaat should be immediately banned
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Apr 01, 2020 07:48am
Same problem in Pakistan by the same group.
Recommend 0
Sach baat
Apr 01, 2020 07:53am
@Indian Muslim, Sometimes we can expect logic as well
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 01, 2020 07:53am
@Zak, Please stop referring them as Tabligi Jamaat, they are Islamic tourists.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 01, 2020 08:03am
uneducated people....put them in jail.
Recommend 0
Pure ind
Apr 01, 2020 08:19am
They will never improve...
Recommend 0

Opinion

Foolish notions

Trump is a constant reminder that truth is stranger than fiction.
Virtual reality

Virtual reality

Rafia Zakaria
There is no doubt that what we are living through will transform the world around us and all of us who inhabit it.

Editorial

April 01, 2020

Need for ceasefire

AS the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march across the planet, acts of violence perpetrated by different...
April 01, 2020

Relief force

URGENCY is the need of the hour. To fight a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and to mitigate its impact on...
April 01, 2020

Education lockdown

“ROTI, kapra, makaan — aur internet,” is how former Google executive Tania Aidrus underscored her vision for...
March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.