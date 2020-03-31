DAWN.COM

Sindh establishes first coronavirus drive-through testing facility in Karachi

Imtiaz Mugheri | Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated March 31, 2020

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah goes through the drive-through testing centre in Karachi. — Screengrab courtesy Twitter video
A drive-through coronavirus testing centre was on Tuesday inaugurated in Karachi — the first such centre reported to be established in Pakistan.

Visiting the newly established centre, inaugurated jointly by the Sindh local government and health departments, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was part of the provincial government's war against the coronavirus. He said that currently the largest demand was for testing for Covid-19.

The drive-through testing facility has been established in Jahangir Kothari Parade area of Clifton, according to a press release issued by Shah's director for media management and public relations.

The doctors, paramedical staff, and other personnel deployed at the new testing facility in Karachi have been provided with all the necessary safety, protective equipment and gear to safeguard the virus, the press release added.

The media coordinator to the Sindh health minister Meeran Yousuf told Dawn.com that mobile vans belonging to the Indus Hospital are being used for the drive-through testing. She said that the vans will be going around Karachi's District South, adding that they are currently working on a proper schedule for the testing.

Citizens can call to book appointments between 9am and 5pm and the facility will collect the samples from 12pm to 3pm, said Yousuf.

According to Shah, people who visit the drive-through testing station will be registered and given a number, but for the test to be conducted, they should possess a travel history or certain symptoms of the virus.

He explained that instead of these individuals going to hospitals for testing or availing the facilities to be tested at home, they will be able to use the drive-through testing facility.

In a tweet, Shah's office explained the process for qualifying for testing at the drive-through centre:

  • In order to be tested, citizens should call the office for District Commissioner South at 02199203012 between 9am and 5pm.
  • The helpline will provide a time and code for the test.
  • There are three stages of the drive-through test.

Explaining the process, Shah said that individuals who have obtained the code for testing will also be asked questions regarding their travel history and why they want to be tested for the virus.

Shah said prior to the test being conducted, there is a filter, a new technique using an X-ray, which will help clarify if the individuals require a test or if they should be given other suggestions.

The minister said that this is the first drive-through facility in the province, adding that such centres will also be introduced in other areas across Sindh.

In a tweet, announcing the inauguration of the centre, Shah added that he had also been tested and his results were negative.

So far 676 cases have been confirmed in Sindh and a total of 1,943 cases have been confirmed across Pakistan.

Drive-through testing facilities have been set up in various countries including Germany, Lisbon and the United Arab Emirates.

In the small German town of Gross-Gerau, the drive-through testing facility has been designed to minimise exposure to medical staff and patients. The drive-in at the local hospital is one of several unexpected ways healthcare providers are tackling a fast-spreading outbreak.

Comments (17)

Justice First
Mar 31, 2020 11:54pm
Drive thru facility mean that you have a car to drive thru like McDonalds Drive thru,thus what about remaining 95% population of this country.Simply wastage of resources for a poor country like us but media coverage for the politicians.
Recommend 0
Akhtar Banbhan
Mar 31, 2020 11:55pm
Good Job Sindh Govt.Keep it up.
Recommend 0
karachite
Mar 31, 2020 11:55pm
Good Job, much appreciated.
Recommend 0
Umair
Apr 01, 2020 12:41am
Seems like a gimmick nothing else
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 01, 2020 01:05am
I am impressed. I would also like to thank the Indus Hospital staff. Keep it up!
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 01, 2020 01:07am
@Umair Are you sure?
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Apr 01, 2020 01:28am
Very appreciative. But such stations should also be established in poor and middle class areas of Karachi. Car owners can drive to those areas and get tested but a poor or a middle class person can not reach Clifton without transport problems thus consuming a lot of time. And on reaching the Clifton Station he may even hear. " The kit or material has finished" or "the concerned person is not there" or "the station is closed (for any reason) " etc.
Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 01, 2020 02:21am
Canada and the USA have also done the same thing of drive through testing at the hospitals.
Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 01, 2020 04:14am
@Umair, Have you visited this facility or just making your opinion without any knowledge.
Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 01, 2020 04:14am
What about if your not an elite of Karachi; I mean do not own a car?
Recommend 0
vik
Apr 01, 2020 05:02am
we (India - Pakistan) has same problem. authorities thinks copy from developed world can work.
Recommend 0
Zero
Apr 01, 2020 05:15am
@Justice First, It setup according to the locality, that is why its in posh area, also it was demanded by ARY anchor in live show, so indirectly you can say its PTI demand as well.
Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
Apr 01, 2020 05:17am
Finally a step in the right direction and thanks to Indus Hospital for making their vans available to be used for this noble cause. I think Indus Hospital is the driving force behind all this and without their expertise and help this would not have been possible. If anyone is thinking about donating to a genuine charitable hospital then please look no further as this is it.
Recommend 0
Daanish
Apr 01, 2020 06:28am
Why are they sitting in a car where 95% of rural Sindh is in dark ages, children in Thar are still dying and PPP never cared and most are those are not registered voters.They are fooling us again. Watch out citizens.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 01, 2020 06:56am
Bravo*2 for Sindh Govt...
Recommend 0
KagaNepali
Apr 01, 2020 07:20am
Good move , love and respect for Pakistan from a Nepali American.
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 01, 2020 07:48am
Is this a joke ?
Recommend 0

