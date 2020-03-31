DAWN.COM

Erdogan vows to sustain economy as pressure for lockdown grows

ReutersUpdated March 31, 2020

In this February 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits spray disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Istanbul, Turkey. —Reuters/File
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is under growing pressure from unions and the opposition for a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, but insists that Turkey should “keep wheels turning” in the economy and that people continue going to work.

Ankara has stopped all international flights, limited domestic travel, closed schools, bars and cafes, suspended mass prayers and sports fixtures to counter the outbreak.

The authorities have not, however, ordered people to stay at home, even as the number of cases in Turkey has risen sharply. On Monday these reached 10,827, less than three weeks since Turkey registered its first case. The death toll jumped to 168, drawing fresh calls for tighter measures.

With Turkey emerging from a recession triggered by a 2018 currency crisis, Erdogan aims to avoid endangering the recovery by enforcing a stay-at-home order that would halt economic activity and has called instead for voluntary self-isolation.

Two leading union confederations called for a halt to all but emergency work and for measures to be implemented to support workers. “All work should be stopped for a minimum of 15 days except for the production of essential and emergency goods and services,” TURK-IS Chairman Ergun Atalay said in a statement.

He also called for a ban on layoffs for the duration of the pandemic and said income support should be provided to all workers who are experiencing loss of work and income. The DISK union confederation issued an identical statement.

The Turkish Medical Association said on Monday there were many mistakes in Ankara’s “inadequate” response to the pandemic, saying borders had been left open too long and that quarantine had not been imposed on most Turks returning from abroad.

“At this stage, the disease has spread to every part of the country, hence the opportunity to enforce a quarantine has gone,” it said in a statement.

It said that more than 30,000 tests needed to be carried out daily and that those testing positive needed to be properly isolated.

But after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said it was necessary to maintain output to sustain the supply of basic goods and support exports.

“Turkey is a country that needs to continue production and keep the wheels turning under all conditions and circumstances.”

Read: We have entered recession, says IMF chief

The main opposition CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said measures imposed on senior citizens and the chronically ill should be extended to a nationwide “quarantine”.

'Inadequate' response

The CHP’s Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, underlined the importance of a lockdown in the country’s biggest city, with a population of 16 million people — nearly a fifth of Turkey’s population.

“If 15 per cent of the city’s population goes out that is 2.5 million people. As the weather gets better people will go out,” Imamoglu told Fox TV in an interview on Monday. “Even if they don’t do it for Turkey, a lockdown can be announced for Istanbul.”

On Monday, Erdogan also launched a campaign to collect donations from citizens for those in need, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause and that the effort had already drawn $11 million.

Raj
Mar 31, 2020 06:23pm
How? His country is already on the verge of bankruptcy.
Recommend 0
trust
Mar 31, 2020 06:30pm
Another populist leader who was slow to respond and apparently still reluctant to make difficult decisions. Yeah the economy is important but you can't fix the economy until you fix the pandemic - nuff said?
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 31, 2020 06:40pm
Another confused leader doing the same mistake as Italy and Pakistan. Turkey too has many Chinese expatriates who returned from China after the spring Festival and it's eastern side is as congested as any middle East or Asian country. With over 11000 positive cases and not adequate medical facilities, the catastrophe is just waiting to happen in the next couple of weeks. The resultant economic disaster will then be difficult to handle.
Recommend 0
Humanity please
Mar 31, 2020 06:48pm
Ik and his best friend Erdogan are not getting the gravity of the situation. Both are muddled in their responses with no clear plan. Hope they just follow WHO guidelines and take model examples from other countries such as South Korea. The biggest advantage these 2 countries have is that China is wholeheartedly supporting them with all the gear emergency equipment and testing kits. But someone has to implement locally in a decisive way. China cant do that also for them.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Mar 31, 2020 06:52pm
Erdogan is hurting turkey like nothing else.
Recommend 0
Dlip
Mar 31, 2020 07:01pm
One of the Pakistans friend - Turkey has returned the equipments required to tackle Chinese virus to it's another friend - China.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 31, 2020 07:03pm
@Raj, Turkey is not at the verge of any bankruptcy and yes Turkey will not be adversely affected by cronavirus as it is one if the biggest trading partner to EU block yes- to EU block consisting of 27 countries . After China ,Turkey currently is the biggest trade partner of EU . Hence Turkey is nit hoing to be as much affected as many other countries on planet.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 31, 2020 07:27pm
@Dlip, actually no. You ate reading something else and confusing it sub-consciously with this issue here.
Recommend 0
Pravesh
Mar 31, 2020 07:34pm
Complete lockdown is the need of the hours. Whichever country will do it sooner, will be advantageous in long term. Simple logic.
Recommend 0
Anjum
Mar 31, 2020 07:39pm
Mr. Erdogan must consult PMIK now and learn from the measures of containment to adopt without the hardship of lockdown!
Recommend 0
Farhan
Mar 31, 2020 08:22pm
Erdogan is under growing pressure from unions and the opposition for a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, but insists that Turkey should “keep wheels turning” in the economy and that people continue going to work.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Mar 31, 2020 08:23pm
Erdogan aims to avoid endangering the recovery by enforcing a stay at home order that would halt economic activity and has called instead for voluntary self-isolation.
Recommend 0
Facts
Mar 31, 2020 09:29pm
@Chris Dann, Turkish economic growth 2018 6.2% 2019 0.1% 2020 - Please focus on facts. Turkish Lira has devalued by 150%
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 31, 2020 09:33pm
Turkey was already economically very weak and relies heavily on tourism. The country is close to bankruptcy
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Mar 31, 2020 09:39pm
I thought they are a rich nation, but it sounds like a bankrupt
Recommend 0
Reader
Mar 31, 2020 11:43pm
Sooner or later everyone is going to get this virus, it is just a question of when. Lockdowns only delay it so that health services are not overwhelmed. Turkey should make mobile clinics in containers equiped with ventilators for severely ill patients and remote places.
Recommend 0

