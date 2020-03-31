DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2020

IGP Sindh directs Tableeghi Jamaat members to stay in marakiz, consider them as quarantine centres

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 31, 2020

Email

Wearing a mask, a member of Tableeghi Jamaat comes out of the main hall of Makki Mosque in Sehrish Nagar in Hyderabad. — Umair Ali
Wearing a mask, a member of Tableeghi Jamaat comes out of the main hall of Makki Mosque in Sehrish Nagar in Hyderabad. — Umair Ali

Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar in a notification issued on Tuesday instructed all police officers to ensure that Tableeghi Jamaat members across the province remain in the Jamaat marakiz (centres) and to consider all such marakiz as quarantine centres.

The development comes after 36 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad's Noor Mosque, where some 200 Jamaat members were initially quarantined.

They had returned from the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Raiwind — comprising tens of thousands of people — held from March 11 to 15 near Lahore.

Also on Monday, two people died in Karachi after having contracted the virus at the Raiwand Ijtima, according to the Sindh health department.

According to the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the number of cases was increasing and there was concern that there might be a further increase if adequate preparations to control Covid-19's spread were not made.

The notification also directed police officers to ensure that no person entered or left the premises of the centres. It also directed the superintendents (SPs) of each district to cooperate with the district commissioners (DCs) and health officers and provide rations and necessary items to the centres.

It further directed the police officers to make lists of all the Tableeghi Jamaat marakiz in their areas and the people inside and trace all the members outside, and to send their data to the operations room of the Inspector General of Police.

A total of 830 persons belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat are currently in the Hyderabad range. "Of these 830, 234 belong to Hyderabad’s Noor Mosque," said Hyderabad range DIG Naeem Shaikh.

Noor Mosque is the second largest centre of the Jamaat in Sindh after the one in Karachi. It was sealed on Friday after a 19-year-old Chinese-origin Tableeghi Jamaat member tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, some 27 members of Tableeghi Jamaat out of 35 screened at the Tableeghi Markaz in Raiwind tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday while another member was put under quarantine in Layyah. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Daanish Afzaal said that the markaz had been sealed.

The Islamabad administration last week placed the capital's union council of Kot Hathial under quarantine after six members of the Tableeghi Jamaat residing in the area tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rajesh
Mar 31, 2020 05:00pm
Same story in India
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2020 05:09pm
Good measure. But ensure strict compliance at all centres.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 31, 2020 05:22pm
A good directive. Will these tableeghies abide by it and will police be really tough with them? Past shows us something diffetent.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 31, 2020 05:26pm
These people have infected hundreds in India as well. All attendees are not even traceable and still spreading.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2020 05:35pm
They got what they wanted. To prove my point, try stopping others to join them.
Recommend 0
haris
Mar 31, 2020 06:20pm
In country where the medical resources are stretched to its maximum, this new thing arises. TJ should have listened to the Punjab Govt. and should have called off / postponed the event. Their Amirs and administration are responsible for putting lives of thousands in danger. In directly, this would have a sever repercussion.
Recommend 0
Asif HAMEED
Mar 31, 2020 06:33pm
@Bipul, the more in india infected the better
Recommend 0
Asif HAMEED
Mar 31, 2020 06:34pm
@Chris Dann, these tableeghis? Who are you? Those people.....
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 31, 2020 07:18pm
Weldone wise decision; atleast someone is using his mind.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2020 07:19pm
New Delhi's Tableeghi Jamaat congregation spreading Coronavirus in India.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Mar 31, 2020 08:43pm
In India, goverment is doing test of all of them and shifted to better corontine places...without testing how can you kniw cases if infected and becomes difficult to treat them
Recommend 0
Ashish
Mar 31, 2020 09:15pm
Same storybin India. Someone rightly said "common sence is not very common".
Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Mar 31, 2020 10:15pm
@Asif HAMEED, Beware of what you wish for.
Recommend 0
V K Kala
Mar 31, 2020 10:48pm
India should do the same
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2020 10:50pm
Just curious , does Pakistan has a building code for how many people could stay there at one time and if overnight stay is permitted in public buildings.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Mar 31, 2020 11:24pm
Prevention is better than cure.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Apr 01, 2020 12:01am
Why would you allow "Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Raiwind — comprising tens of thousands of people — held from March 11 to 15 near Lahore." These people do not understand, now they are moving all over the world, disaster in progress. This was a criminal negligence.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 01, 2020 12:39am
IGP is right. Let all the devotees remain under strict cordoned, supply food, and medicines, and let them complete 21 days inside. After 21 days they’ll come out fully recovered and healthy inshallah.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 01, 2020 12:42am
@Rajesh, There’s a slight difference. The devotees gathering are done after mandatory permission in India. In Nizamuddin the devotees Administration have mandatory permission.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
Updated March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

WHO calls it an ‘infodemic’ — an excessive amount of information which makes the solution to a problem more difficult.
March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...