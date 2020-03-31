DAWN.COM

Jang Group's publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes away in Karachi

Dawn.comUpdated March 31, 2020

Jang Group's publisher Mir Javedur Rehman was receiving treatment in Karachi. — Photo couretsy Geo.tv
Jang Group's publisher Mir Javedur Rehman was receiving treatment in Karachi. — Photo couretsy Geo.tv

Jang Group's publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, Geo TV reported.

Mir Javed was fighting lung cancer and was undergoing treatment in Karachi, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

The deceased was the older son of Mir Khalilur Rehman, the founder of Jang Group and the brother of Mir Shakilur Rehman, who is the editor-in-chief of the media group. After he took charge of Jang Group, he carried forward his father's legacy and expanded the media group.

His colleagues and friends, who spoke to Geo News, described him as a "humble and simple man" and a hardworking journalist.

Mir Shakil is currently under NAB's custody in Lahore. Mir Shakil had asked for permission to travel to Karachi in order to meet his brother, which was issued by the accountability bureau yesterday. According to Geo News, Mir Shakil could not meet him.

Condolences pour in

Waqar Azeemi, a journalist and a friend of the deceased, paid rich tribute to Mir Javed, and said that he carried forward the legacy of his father Mir Khalil who played an important role in "revolutionising Urdu journalism".

Mazhar Abbas, a senior journalist and political analyst associated with Geo, recalled a photo of Mir Javed from a meeting with senior journalists in 1989.

Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah said that "history will remember" that the deceased was not allowed to meet his brother Mir Shakil.

Journalist Zebunnisa Burki also offered her condolences in a tweet.

Hasan Zaidi, the editor of Dawn magazines, expressed grief over the death of Mir Javed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. He lauded Mir Javed's services for the Jang Group, especially its magazine Akhbar-i-Jahan.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi described Mir Javed as a "humble and sympathetic" man.

PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Saad Rafique regretted that Mir Shakil could not meet his brother as he was under NAB's detention.

Additional input by Imtiaz Ali.

Thomas
Mar 31, 2020 12:42pm
There was a time.
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Mar 31, 2020 12:44pm
Inna lillah....
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Mar 31, 2020 12:46pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Mar 31, 2020 01:01pm
NAB, NRO, Appointment & Transfer Summary of the priorities.
Recommend 0
Jamal 1
Mar 31, 2020 01:37pm
Very Sad.Rest in peace.
Recommend 0
Talat
Mar 31, 2020 01:38pm
Part of childhood memories -playing at their home ......... very sad
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2020 01:42pm
Sad news for the family at a very difficult time. May the departed soul live in peace.
Recommend 0

