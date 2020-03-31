DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 31, 2020

Pakistani diaspora in US to help with ventilators

Anwar IqbalUpdated March 31, 2020

Email

Organisation of Pakistani physicians in N America has contacted China for more supplies. — Dawn/File
Organisation of Pakistani physicians in N America has contacted China for more supplies. — Dawn/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistani physicians based in the United States are being asked to finance the purchase of ventilators from China to help their country of origin amid the coronavirus outbreak, said an embassy official on Monday.

“They are on the forefront in the fight against this disease in the United States and are also willing to do whatever they can to help the country of their origin,” Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed Khan told Dawn.

Like the rest of the international community, Pakistan also needs medical supplies, particularly ventilators, to deal with this crisis, as it has only a few thousands of these life-saving instruments. One option was to urge the US government to send some ventilators to Pakistan.

“But we realise that there’s an acute shortage of ventilators in the United States as well,” he said. “So, we are asking Pakistani physicians and others to finance the purchase of ventilators from China.”

APPNA, an organisation representing Pakistani physicians in North America, has contacted suppliers in China for buying ventilators for Pakistan.

APPNA has also opened a command centre in Lahore for providing N-95 and KN-95 masks, protective gowns and other equipment to doctors in Pakistan.

Stranded Pakistanis

In the US, the Pakistani embassy is working with APPNA and Pakistani restaurants to provide free meals to those stranded because of the lockdown.

“We are working with the US officials to send those Pakistanis home on first available flights,” said the ambassador. “And we are also working with the US Embassy in Islamabad to bring back Pakistani-Americans stranded there.”

The Pakistanis stranded in the US were also concerned about their visas, which would expire if they continued to stay. “We contacted US State Department officials on this issue and they assured us that those stranded in the US because of this epidemic will get a 180-day grace period,” he said.

For those Pakistani students who were in the US on scholarships and needed to return, “the embassy will arrange flights for their return”, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Hassan
Mar 31, 2020 09:30am
Can someone let me know what happened to the Damn Dam fund that we contributed to? Where did the fund go, who has the money, how much was collected, what has been built so far?? Why should we donate so you can live in mansions?
Recommend 0
NORI
Mar 31, 2020 09:36am
So, Pakistan couldn't afford a few thousand Ventilators !!! Imran Khan refuses to lock down the country citing suffering of the poor. Let me ask this straight. If the poor contract Corona, will they not suffer in the worst possible way ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

AS the fight against Covid-19 rages on across countries, a second crucial battle must be simultaneously fought to ...
March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...