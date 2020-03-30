DAWN.COM

Faith and Youth: PM Imran announces plan to ‘unleash potential and vigour of youth’ to fight the virus

Dawn.comMarch 30, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the country's faith and youth were two of its biggest assets against the Covid-19 pandemic. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the country's faith and youth were two of its biggest assets against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister said that the entire world was at war against the coronavirus and that every country was fighting this war according to its own capacity.

He identified China as a country that has been successful in its war against the virus while reminding the nation that Pakistan did not possess China's resources and would therefore need to come up with its own strategy.

"If our economic situation was similar to that of China's, I, too, would have locked down the entire country. 25 per cent of our population lives under extreme poverty. And then 20pc on top of that lives near the poverty line. If we committed to a full lockdown and are then unable to feed our people, all our efforts to halt the spread of the virus will be futile," Khan said.

Pointing to India's 21-day lockdown dilemma, the premier warned against taking similar decisions without implementing plans to mitigate the effects of a lockdown. "If India lifts its lockdown now, the virus will spread. And if they retain the lockdown, their people will starve to death," Khan said.

The prime minister reminded the nation that this virus didn't discriminate between the rich and poor, citing the example of a developed country like the United Kingdom where Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tested positive for the virus.

"If you compare the US to Pakistan, they announced a stimulus package of nearly $2 trillion whereas we could only offer $8 billion to mitigate the economic fallout from Covid-19 outbreak. You see, we have limited resources. But what we have is faith and youth. We are the second youngest population in the world and we intend to fully unleash the potential and vigour of our youth to fight this virus," Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed.

Youth force

The premier outlined the ways in which the newly established Corona Relief Tigers youth force will work to assist the government in its Covid-19 response. "This youth force will go into lockdown areas and distribute food and other necessities amongst the needy and poor. These youngsters will also offer guidance to people around the country about potential symptoms of the virus and instruct them about quaranting and self-isolation," Khan revealed.

"The PM office has a cell which is analysing data and trends. Within a week, we will inform you of the virus' trajectory in Pakistan," assured the PM.

The prime minister also announced the establishment of a Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund — a fundraising National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) account, which will aid people financially affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. He revealed that the bank account would be set up day after tomorrow.

He appealed to the nation to donate generously and promised tax relief to those who will deposit money in this account.

Warning to hoarders

In a stern warning to hoarders, the premier promised strict action against those whose hoarding was inflating the prices of commodities.

"Those who are hoarding, I want to tell them that because of them people in this country will die of starvation. We will make an example out of you," Prime Minister Imran Khan warned.

He cited the example of the Ansar and Muhajireen from history of Madina and urged the nation to follow the selfless example of the Ansar.

"We need to defeat these hoarders and create the spirit of the Ansar. Only then will we defeat this virus," the premier concluded.

A shah
Mar 30, 2020 11:07pm
Pakistan is heading for economic and medical disaster under the leadership of Imran Khan
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 30, 2020 11:08pm
At least they are providing food to the needy. Modi has bungled it again like Demonetization with sudden lockdown. In those huge crowds at stations people are screaming if virus doesn’t get them, hunger will! Low cases being reported is just tip of the iceberg with huge crowds scrambling to get back!
Recommend 0
Rational
Mar 30, 2020 11:44pm
Just talks and no action.
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 30, 2020 11:44pm
Ik immediately start visiting countries which are not locked and promote his new project corona fund for Pakistanis. Always looking for shortcut for money.
Recommend 0
Amit
Mar 30, 2020 11:45pm
Pm wants only the youth to live and the old perish
Recommend 0
Sikander Aqeel Ansari
Mar 30, 2020 11:46pm
Does the virus ask about the faith of its victims? Why the untrained and innocent youngsters are being made scapegoats? Hasn't the government call in army for assistance? Why the youth should be subjected to the risk? Narendra Modi never said that the lock-down was a hasty or wrong decision. He simply apoligised for the inconvenience caused to the people saying that the action was unavoidable. A very disappointing speech indeed!
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Mar 30, 2020 11:49pm
faith and youth will solve all the problems including kashmir
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 30, 2020 11:50pm
So Pakistan will fight Coronavirus with faith and youth ?. Seriously, Mr Imran Khan ?. Shocking.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 30, 2020 11:51pm
All speech and no action makes IK the PM.
Recommend 0
Saqib
Mar 30, 2020 11:59pm
I dont think pakistan needs resources like the ones that China has. Pakistan needs leadership like what china has. What this incompetent PM is missing is that if he does not take stringent steps now the virus will continue to expand exponentially and this fight will drag on, further depleting the little resources that pakistan has. With the current indecisiveness, this virus will continue to expand in pakistan. Throwing in youth with little resources will end up exacerbating the issue even more. This is not a post earthquake response where you create these types of groups to help out masses. The more untrained resources you throw at this problem, the more victims you will create.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Mar 31, 2020 12:00am
We as a nation are lucky that Imran Khan has all the good qualities of a leader and is a fighter with zero tolerance to corruption and nepotism and will surely win the fight against Corona virus.
Recommend 0
AT
Mar 31, 2020 12:01am
why dont we use dam fund collected in billions to feed the poor right now.
Recommend 0

