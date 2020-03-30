Sindh minister Saeed Ghani recovers from coronavirus

Sindh education minister and a key member of the provincial cabinet Saeed Ghani has recovered from the new coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Ghani had tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday, prompting him to go into self-isolation.

The development had caused Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to get himself tested for the virus and order tests of all those members of his team who had been in contact with Ghani.

Taking to Twitter today, the minister said his Covid-19 test conducted today had come out negative.

"According to doctors, I have recovered fully. God willing, I will continue my work from where I had left," he said.

Ghani thanked his wellwishers for praying for him after his diagnosis. "I will try to continue fulfilling my responsibilities effectively in the future as well," he wrote.

The minister is part of the provincial task force on coronavirus constituted by the Sindh government last month. The province is currently under a lockdown to help stem the spread of the virus.

Sindh has so far recorded 535 cases of Covid-19 while 41 people have recovered from the disease.