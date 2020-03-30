DAWN.COM

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani recovers from coronavirus

Dawn.comMarch 30, 2020

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani says he has recovered from Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani says he has recovered from Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh education minister and a key member of the provincial cabinet Saeed Ghani has recovered from the new coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Ghani had tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday, prompting him to go into self-isolation.

The development had caused Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to get himself tested for the virus and order tests of all those members of his team who had been in contact with Ghani.

Taking to Twitter today, the minister said his Covid-19 test conducted today had come out negative.

"According to doctors, I have recovered fully. God willing, I will continue my work from where I had left," he said.

Ghani thanked his wellwishers for praying for him after his diagnosis. "I will try to continue fulfilling my responsibilities effectively in the future as well," he wrote.

The minister is part of the provincial task force on coronavirus constituted by the Sindh government last month. The province is currently under a lockdown to help stem the spread of the virus.

Sindh has so far recorded 535 cases of Covid-19 while 41 people have recovered from the disease.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (19)

Sairbeen plus.
Mar 30, 2020 09:14pm
Alhamdolillah Saeed Bhai . You are a wonderful fellow. Keep serving Sindh.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 30, 2020 09:15pm
Make his test report public, if it's true.
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Mar 30, 2020 09:20pm
Seems he was not affected from virus, he was just pretending to show off to people of Pakistan .
Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 30, 2020 09:35pm
Welcome back
Recommend 0
Imran yousif
Mar 30, 2020 09:37pm
He should advise the public based on his experience. What worked for him?
Recommend 0
Justice First
Mar 30, 2020 09:52pm
Who can believe them that they are sincere with the nation as the VIPs of Sindh Government have utilized maximum number of corono virus kits on them including our minister who has utilized two,one for positive test and the other for negative test in 6 days.Could Sindh Government provide the list of people whom the Corona test has been conducted free of cost and analyse the break up.
Recommend 0
Sameer
Mar 30, 2020 10:10pm
@Justice First, I couldnt get my uncle tested! He suffered symptoms and had trouble breathing! The doctors were obviously ill equipped and therefore were reluctant in treating him. The said they dont have PCR kits and asked my uncle to go back home and return in case condition worsens. Luckily he recovered on his own.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2020 10:17pm
Great news for him, his family, relatives, friends and associates.
Recommend 0
Maria
Mar 30, 2020 10:41pm
Good to read Dawn
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Mar 30, 2020 11:01pm
@Justice First, isn't it proper that medical personnel and people in charge of daily governance (government officials, police, etc.) be immediately diagnosed for COVID-19 when they show symptoms? These people put their lives on the line every day as their jobs require contact with many people all day. Please put aside your disdain for politicians at this time and feel grateful that it isn't you who is on the front lines facing immediate threat of an infection.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 30, 2020 11:45pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , Make yours doctorate certificate public first.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Mar 31, 2020 12:38am
Good news Sir. Expect you to start your work for the pandemic at more vigorous scale. We have expectations from you, CM Murad, and Sindh Government.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Mar 31, 2020 12:42am
That was very quick.
Recommend 0
Alif
Mar 31, 2020 01:15am
Will any hospital test an ordinary man three times if he shows no symptoms of COVID-19.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Mar 31, 2020 03:10am
It was all lies to begin with. The first two tests were bogus but the third one seems authentic. You can't even trust your test results and the kits and people who are testing it.
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Mar 31, 2020 03:30am
@Asfand, for what, they don’t do any thing for people.
Recommend 0
Ravi Bang
Mar 31, 2020 06:53am
Dont bet on chinesse kits...good to hear u r back . Corona fighter
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 31, 2020 07:27am
@Saif Zulfiqar, what is your qualification, genius!
Recommend 0
dAANISH
Mar 31, 2020 07:29am
if you have cared , you would have kept cities of Sindh with good hospitals.
Recommend 0

