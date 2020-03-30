DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 31, 2020

Outrage in India as migrants sprayed with disinfectant to fight coronavirus

ReutersUpdated March 30, 2020

Email

Migrant workers walk along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of Covid-19, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 27. — Reuters
Migrant workers walk along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of Covid-19, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 27. — Reuters

Indian health workers caused outrage on Monday by spraying a group of migrants with disinfectant, amid fears that a large scale movement of people from cities to the countryside risked spreading the coronavirus.

Footage showed a group of migrant workers sitting on a street in Bareilly, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as health officials in protective suits used hose pipes to douse them in disinfectant, prompting anger on social media.

Nitish Kumar, the top government official in the district, said health workers had been ordered to disinfect buses being used by the local authorities but in their zeal had also turned their hoses on migrant workers.

“I have asked for action to be taken against those responsible for this,” he said in a tweet.

India imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, with thousands of labourers subsequently fleeing cities for their home villages after work and public transport vanished.

India has registered more than a thousand cases of the new coronavirus, of whom 29 have died, the health ministry said on Monday. Health officials say India is weeks away from a surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public healthcare system.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (98)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Mar 30, 2020 08:57pm
There would be incidents like this as an excersis of this huge nature is being done in India for the first time since independence. Learning curve and lesson are to be learnt.
Recommend 0
Suv
Mar 30, 2020 08:59pm
Malaysia , Indonesia ,Brazil all are doing the same ! Their are government vehicles roaming the streets there ,spraying disinfectant on neighborhoods ,peoples,parking areas, everywhere ,it's a good move actually.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2020 09:01pm
Remember, India has 1.35B population. The picture shows a small number. Indian Authorities did whatever is necessary given the Covid-19 situation.
Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 30, 2020 09:10pm
@Justice, Indian population is not more than China. This derogatory act was even not done there. Shame on India
Recommend 0
Reh
Mar 30, 2020 09:12pm
India will come out strong.. unlike others
Recommend 0
Mehak
Mar 30, 2020 09:15pm
Disinfecting is mild and doesn't kill people but will kill the virus.
Recommend 0
Vicky Bhatia
Mar 30, 2020 09:17pm
Indian migrants wont die with 10% ethanol and 90% water.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Mar 30, 2020 09:17pm
My dear Indian friends please take care, stay safe.
Recommend 0
Ak
Mar 30, 2020 09:17pm
I have seen same in South Africa which is a highly industrialized economy.
Recommend 0
Kusum
Mar 30, 2020 09:20pm
Governments have move forward to stop them from migrating back home, disinfect, haven't taken bath for days.
Recommend 0
ajay
Mar 30, 2020 09:42pm
everything is valid and can be justified in current situation.Government is trying its best. we Indians are ok with that.
Recommend 0
Daanish
Mar 30, 2020 09:46pm
India is poor country, people art hungry and dying,sadly Modi does not care.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Mar 30, 2020 09:46pm
Pathetic. Complete disregard for the poor
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 30, 2020 09:48pm
Meanwhile instead of giving any relief package to the citizens struggling to meet both ends, he has announced the deployment of 'Corona tigers force' to fight the virus. Genius!
Recommend 0
Neo
Mar 30, 2020 09:49pm
@Suv, not on people.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Mar 30, 2020 09:53pm
It is for their own Saftey. They should appreciate it.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 30, 2020 09:57pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , You know whom I am referring to....?
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Mar 30, 2020 09:58pm
Meanwhile a group of 2000 Muslims were rescued from a mosque in Delhi. They were on the verge of infecting Covid19.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 30, 2020 09:59pm
@ajay, "we Indians are ok with that." You are okay with spraying a group of migrants with disinfectant? Speak for yourself. Only a staunch RSS zealot can be so callous.
Recommend 0
Aly
Mar 30, 2020 10:00pm
Wrong thing at the wrong time. India will very soon know the lesson the harsh way.
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Mar 30, 2020 10:01pm
@Daanish, and you are America,we will soon see that.
Recommend 0
Avantika
Mar 30, 2020 10:09pm
@Chacha, There is so much regard for the poor in the nation of yours.
Recommend 0
Avantika
Mar 30, 2020 10:09pm
One incident does not makes any difference.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 30, 2020 10:10pm
How cruel this is, India is treating humans like animals. Disgusting and shameful.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Mar 30, 2020 10:21pm
There is nothing wrong in spraying them, it is for their welfare.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 30, 2020 10:22pm
Even China does this but no one questions.
Recommend 0
KaagaNepali
Mar 30, 2020 10:29pm
India has became even more intolerant in recent times .
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 30, 2020 10:43pm
Pure ignorance... Disgraceful... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Mar 30, 2020 10:44pm
When you enter a laboratory at the entrance there is a strong drag of air which is actually disinfectant. There is nothing wrong with prevention of possible spread.
Recommend 0
Udai Singh Bhati
Mar 30, 2020 10:53pm
Donor worry!We are doing fine.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 10:56pm
@K Srinivas Rao, Two wrongs do not make it right
Recommend 0
Umair
Mar 30, 2020 10:58pm
@Joe, don't wait for the learning curve. Indian govt should arrange make shift residence, food and sanitation on urgent basis for all these workers.
Recommend 0
Umair
Mar 30, 2020 10:59pm
@ajay, are the migrant workers okay with it? dear Indian
Recommend 0
vivek
Mar 30, 2020 11:03pm
@Daanish, Mode cares far better than IK
Recommend 0
S shaw
Mar 30, 2020 11:13pm
India ll never approach to any country or international community to feeds it's citizens, it has enough source to tackle the situation it's own. Indian are not baggers.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 30, 2020 11:14pm
It may have saved some lives.
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Mar 30, 2020 11:24pm
This is India , not China ! Nothing can be hidden from the public,media ! Imagine if the world came to know what was done for 32 days in Hubei and Wuhan and if the world and Pakistanis saw the videos no one will vouche for iron brother!
Recommend 0
Abhinandan
Mar 30, 2020 11:33pm
@KaagaNepali, Intolerant?? Like by spreading people with sanitizer so that they don't die??? You should pray your govt becomes this intolerant to Corona :).
Recommend 0
Anil
Mar 30, 2020 11:34pm
@Gordon D. Walker, You seem to be intelligent then why make such ignorant comment?
Recommend 0
kamran
Mar 30, 2020 11:36pm
truth is that modi doesn't care the poor and minorities, he is service only hindu.
Recommend 0
NSG
Mar 30, 2020 11:37pm
@Umair, the villagers won't complain, atleast the whole village doesn't have to worry. 100 get disinfected to save 10000 is the price to pay
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 30, 2020 11:48pm
Coronavirus has disgraced Modi and the whole BJP government. Congress be ready to takeover.
Recommend 0
Sony C
Mar 30, 2020 11:49pm
@Daanish, If Modi did not care ,there will be no lockdown. Mistakes will be made , all people i/c policeman are on edge.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 30, 2020 11:50pm
@bhaRAT, you need to check what Chinese did to control the spread. First have courage to reveal your name.
Recommend 0
Sony C
Mar 30, 2020 11:50pm
@Changez Khan, Thanks for your concern. How do you protect people ? Mistakes will happen as every one is on edge.
Recommend 0
Harish
Mar 30, 2020 11:52pm
@ Rashmi, cannot teach science to pakistanis. It's like teaching Greek to an African aborgini.
Recommend 0
Mango
Mar 30, 2020 11:53pm
@Daanish, Mind your own business
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 30, 2020 11:54pm
India currently has 1.4 billion population, if everybody is tested there is no doubt they will find 1/2 billion people infected. Hope they all safe and healthy.
Recommend 0
Delhi Guy
Mar 30, 2020 11:55pm
What on earth did we do to deserve this disaster of a leader?
Recommend 0
Delhi Guy
Mar 30, 2020 11:57pm
@Joe, Stop trying to defend all of the Modi's blunders. We have had enough. Have you seen everyone cursing Modi on Twitter?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 31, 2020 12:00am
Pity the bakhts. What a difficult and dirty job they have been given, defense of Modi ji.
Recommend 0
Baluch
Mar 31, 2020 12:06am
It’s only a disinfectant . That’s all
Recommend 0
Mann
Mar 31, 2020 12:26am
@Umair, they are making all arrangements in India. How is your government doing?
Recommend 0
adil108
Mar 31, 2020 12:32am
@Avantika, I agree
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Mar 31, 2020 12:36am
This sort of mishaps is obvious, in such mass scale exercise which has never been witnessed by humans ever. Hats off to Indian Federal, State and local governments and their agencies.
Recommend 0
Brian
Mar 31, 2020 01:16am
@Daanish, Agree not as bad as Pakistan which is almost at the bottom of the curve
Recommend 0
Alif
Mar 31, 2020 01:23am
Coronavirus is testing humanity.
Recommend 0
MSH
Mar 31, 2020 01:23am
@Joe, only happens in Modi's India.
Recommend 0
MSH
Mar 31, 2020 01:26am
@ajay, yes for Modi nothing matters.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Mar 31, 2020 01:27am
@Daanish, How many in the crowd look poor to you. They are not weak , have good clothings .They are normal above poverty level .
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 31, 2020 01:53am
@Sam, how do you know? Were you or are you in China?
Recommend 0
LaWhore truth
Mar 31, 2020 01:54am
@Sam-- But Pakistan has more infections than India. Atleast we are doing what we can and unlike your genius PM who is unwilling to do lock down and bowing before mullahs. First tell your PM to save Pakistan and then Kashmir!
Recommend 0
tom
Mar 31, 2020 02:12am
@Daanish, yes mr american ,people dying with virus
Recommend 0
Tara
Mar 31, 2020 02:34am
@K Srinivas Rao, people are gathering everyday my nearby muscow. How much govt can control.
Recommend 0
Tara
Mar 31, 2020 02:43am
@Changez Khan, are they not Hindus. Don't tell all are lower caste. Lower castes are rich and enjoy better life that lower middle class indians.
Recommend 0
Tara
Mar 31, 2020 02:47am
@Daanish, India is a poor country but no one is hungry, even during previous government.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Mar 31, 2020 03:13am
I can't help but noticing how defensive our Indian friends are being in their opinions. These few privileged watch a little too much of Indian dramas that tend to portray a glamorous, but fake, visage of rural India. The question they should be asking isn't whether the workers should or shouldn't be sprayed over, its rather what they have done as a country for the under-privileged in their country? And don't even bother comparing yourself to Pakistan, we may not yet have the so-called financial might, but our poor don't sleep on streets: Karachi has as many, if not more, GUEST workers from rural as Dehli. Our lock down has been in place for a longer time and they still have shelter and food. Next time, show some empathy towards your co-citizens rather then trying to promote defensive narrative.
Recommend 0
Qazi
Mar 31, 2020 03:26am
@Changez Khan, As if poor public is treated like prince in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Trefor Belmont
Mar 31, 2020 03:27am
Disinfectant is sprayed so that the virus is killed. It's like how you would use hand sanitizer. There is absolutely nothing wrong in using it. All the best with your youth tigers strategy. Yeah, this is what'll save Pakistanis, not disinfecting potentially exposed people.
Recommend 0
Shami
Mar 31, 2020 03:47am
They should Spray on Modi.
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Mar 31, 2020 04:25am
At leastIndia is doing something not like Pakistan govt to scare to implement anything. Virus spreading like wild fire. Whole world has taken action of some sort what has Pakistan done?
Recommend 0
MBS
Mar 31, 2020 04:26am
@Sam, Sam read the news paper. China still has 338,000 infected and 33,687 deaths.
Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 31, 2020 04:41am
These workers are lucky they were not killed by the mob.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Mar 31, 2020 04:47am
Hindia going back to the dark ages RSS the face of modern day fascism
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 31, 2020 05:08am
Disinfectant is sprayed in many airlines as well.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 31, 2020 05:09am
Just follow what India does. Be safe.
Recommend 0
Syed-USA
Mar 31, 2020 05:27am
@Reh, ya, u guys are very health concise people
Recommend 0
Umesh
Mar 31, 2020 05:39am
@Sam, You don't know or you don't want to know what happened in china. It was far worse.
Recommend 0
Abhi
Mar 31, 2020 06:10am
@Sam, Really! Search for disinfectant tunnels in China.
Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Mar 31, 2020 06:48am
@Sam, Turn your blind eyes on and check with the Chinese what they do to its public.
Recommend 0
Jawab do
Mar 31, 2020 06:48am
@Changez Khan, would you not welcome it if someone is trying to disinfect you? Even if by spraying. It's not worst than to die
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Mar 31, 2020 06:51am
I just spoke to one of the migrant worker who was present there and he said that they really happy with police to disinfect them
Recommend 0
sac
Mar 31, 2020 06:53am
@bhaRAT, What do you have to say on Tableegi Jamaat who had a massive conggregation and about 100 got infected near Delhi. Is that Modi's fault as well? Criticism is good but illogical criticism is a sign of malice. Any leader of any party, anywhere in the world would always want peace and harmony. They will always want situation to pass as normally as possible. They hold high offices and are careful of their actions. Even in Pakistan you voted for IK for his good intentions not his capability, and now so much criticism for everything he does. No leader is perfect. And if we can constructively criticise it would have a positive outcome. But most criticisms have an inbuilt malice towards the other. Same condition in India as well as in Pakistan. Afterall it shows that how common DNA is on display inspite of drawing a borderline. Brotherhood in some behavioural aspects at least - makes me smile.
Recommend 0
Ontrack
Mar 31, 2020 06:54am
@Sam, China has a different kind of government system from the Indian. Modi's attempt apply The Chinese model by fiat did not work. Modi sent food and buses to help the migrants workers was overwhelmed by the crush of humanity. That stampede is a lesson! DO NOT repeat!
Recommend 0
Ontrack
Mar 31, 2020 06:55am
@Mehak, The Nazis were "disinfecting" and KILLING!
Recommend 0
Anwar USA
Mar 31, 2020 07:03am
Yes that’s a little too much but also mention that each migrant worker is getting Rs.1200 relief money, 3 months of food supply and a cooking gas cylinder each. When we start to compare Pakistan with India let’s do justice to that comparison.
Recommend 0
Ontrack
Mar 31, 2020 07:08am
@Daanish, Modi cares! but the needs of the 1.3+ billion are overwhelming in this TEST! Time to rejig distribution of wealth. Did you see the CRUSH humanity when buses arrived? When food was served? A monumental task for any economy--but no more monuments and other show pieces. Dubai is still in Debt to Abu Dhabi....
Recommend 0
Chandrasekaran Duraiswamy
Mar 31, 2020 07:12am
@Sam, do you know how china treated their people worse than animals first learn what is actually happening in China and then profess
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 31, 2020 07:14am
@Daanish, take care of yourself first, don't worry about others.
Recommend 0
SS
Mar 31, 2020 07:17am
@Chacha, how would approach this?
Recommend 0
SS
Mar 31, 2020 07:18am
@KaagaNepali, help us Nepali. Any suggestions?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2020 07:25am
Is it internationally legal to use chemical against people
Recommend 0
Concerned
Mar 31, 2020 07:26am
@Sam, you know everything that happens in China.
Recommend 0
Srinivas
Mar 31, 2020 07:27am
@Sam, there is nothing derogatory. A good bath after walking 10of KM in sub-continent conditions is more than welcome.
Recommend 0
Subh
Mar 31, 2020 07:27am
@Sam, No body know what is happening in China
Recommend 0
Sandeep
Mar 31, 2020 07:37am
@Sam, Nobody knows what was done in China..
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 31, 2020 07:37am
Got to say India is overpopulated beyond imagination. I mean you know that is bad when it's coming from a Pakistan, which is over populated but not even close to India's density 60% of Pakistani land is still totally empty
Recommend 0
Subh
Mar 31, 2020 07:43am
@Daanish, The World see India otherwise
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 31, 2020

Stranded citizens

AMIDST the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant curbs on international travel, the question of bringing back...
March 31, 2020

Missile strikes

A BARRAGE of missiles fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel outfit at Saudi cities over the weekend comes as a stark...
March 31, 2020

Covid-19 misinformation

AS the fight against Covid-19 rages on across countries, a second crucial battle must be simultaneously fought to ...
March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...