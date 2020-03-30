DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 31, 2020

HEC invites proposals from Pakistani experts to deal with Covid-19 outbreak

Dawn.comUpdated March 30, 2020

Email

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Monday that Higher Education Commission (HEC) is inviting university researchers, scientists, manufacturers and other experts to submit proposals that can help the government in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Monday that Higher Education Commission (HEC) is inviting university researchers, scientists, manufacturers and other experts to submit proposals that can help the government in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Monday that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is inviting university researchers, scientists, technicians, manufacturers and other Pakistani experts, based either in the country or abroad, to submit proposals that can assist the government in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Addressing a press briefing alongside National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal and premier's advisor on national security, Moeed Yusuf, Dr Mirza said HEC had constituted this programme to streamline countless ideas from experts and innovators into a single structured initiative.

He also revealed that the commission will be providing generous funding – from Rs5 million up to Rs15 million – to prospective researchers if their ideas are accepted.

"The government of Pakistan, with assistance from HEC, will help you in developing your ideas. And if your idea is practical and effective, we would like nothing more than to implement it," Zafar said.

The advertisement issued by HEC.
The advertisement issued by HEC.

"If you have any ideas against Covid-19 prevention, its treatment and on the affects that emerge from it, please submit your proposals to HEC. They have issued an advertisement in that regard. The deadline to apply for this initiative is April 3, 2020," Zafar added.

In its advertisement titled 'Quick-response Research on Covid-19; Rapid Research and Innovation Proposals', HEC disclosed it was being assisted by the World Bank in its initiative to invite research proposals on several different themes regarding the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Circular on resumption of flights at all airports from April 5 is false: Moeed Yousuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, meanwhile, said it was not true that flights at all airports across the country were being resumed from April 5. He said when flights do resume on April 5 at a few airports, they will do so slowly and gradually.

He also revealed that there were no more Pakistani transit passengers stranded at any airport around the world.

Yusuf also denied Pakistan Railways was resuming its normal schedule from April 1, urging citizens to avoid rumours and only pay attention to official sources.

Steps being taken to increase lab testing capacity nationwide: NDMA chief

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal assured the nation that steps were being taken to increase the country's testing capacity.

Lt Gen Afzal said Sindh had been provided 20,000 testing kits, Punjab 5,000, Balochistan 4,800 and that up to 37,000 kits had been put into reserve.

"We're also requesting Balochistan to identify sites for testing so that we can start building labs there," he said.

He added that Pakistan had flown 4 to 5 planes to China and was expecting China to send 16 ventilators and 5,000 personal protective equipment by tomorrow.

"Uptil now, we've booked 3,000 ventilators. But keep in mind, we don't expect all of them to arrive given their current demand around the world," cautioned Lt Gen Afzal.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indian
Mar 30, 2020 07:40pm
Brilliant idea, Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 30, 2020 07:41pm
This is welcome from government of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Mar 30, 2020 07:43pm
Very good suggestion ... let's see how many will open their mouth who are becoming a constant tease on media, social platforms and tv... always criticizing the govt.
Recommend 0
Gretekan
Mar 30, 2020 07:48pm
Shouldn't this have been done several weeks back ? When it could actually have made a difference ?
Recommend 0
Zak_Karachi
Mar 30, 2020 08:08pm
A good step but is n't it too late?
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 30, 2020 08:20pm
A very Bad Decision of Edhi Trust management to open their Cold Storages for the Coronavirus-diseased.
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Mar 30, 2020 08:28pm
I checked the link shown on the advertisement and took around 20 minutes to fill out the registration form only to find out that there is no link for this competition. All the research grants are reserved for faculty members and academia.
Recommend 0
Pravesh
Mar 30, 2020 08:38pm
Excellent initiative !. As Pakistan scientists have tremendously contributed in the field of medicine and science at the global level so they may find a solution even before experts from developed/rich countries can do. What a brilliant idea! It will motivate the entire community of scientists, doctors, biologists, research scholars not only across Pakistan but in the whole world. Keep it up!
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 09:04pm
I didn't mean to be disrespectful or Sarcastic, Why did you wait so on until the things are getting out of hand. Was you government successfully implemented isolation. What about limited isolation in Mosques and Tabligi Tamaat. Do you think COVID-19 will respect them as your government is doing it so. It boggles my mind. Limited prayer (5 people) reminds me a story about "A camel and an Arabian in a tent story" (hint - Jummah and mass prayers are still being done with the knowledge of authorities)
Recommend 0
Md
Mar 30, 2020 09:43pm
One needs to set up in the country labs -cum-industries for research and production of the needed medicines as the country is rich in medicinal plants.
Recommend 0
Srini
Mar 30, 2020 10:37pm
Proposal submission, verification by experts again, plan the outline, approval, funds allocation,,, etc don't you think this takes time? This thing should have done at least 3 weeks back.
Recommend 0
Jp
Mar 30, 2020 10:53pm
Too late more case of virus are reported every day. Need to done more.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...
March 29, 2020

Front-line warriors

The public must also exhibit a far more responsible attitude in their interaction with medical personnel.
March 29, 2020

Opening supply chains

THE government’s decision to lift restrictions on goods transportation will help ease the impact of the ...
March 29, 2020

Polio strikes back

WHILE governments around the world come to terms with a sudden spike in the number of novel coronavirus patients,...