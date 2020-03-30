HEC invites proposals from Pakistani experts to deal with Covid-19 outbreak

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Monday that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is inviting university researchers, scientists, technicians, manufacturers and other Pakistani experts, based either in the country or abroad, to submit proposals that can assist the government in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Addressing a press briefing alongside National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal and premier's advisor on national security, Moeed Yusuf, Dr Mirza said HEC had constituted this programme to streamline countless ideas from experts and innovators into a single structured initiative.

He also revealed that the commission will be providing generous funding – from Rs5 million up to Rs15 million – to prospective researchers if their ideas are accepted.

"The government of Pakistan, with assistance from HEC, will help you in developing your ideas. And if your idea is practical and effective, we would like nothing more than to implement it," Zafar said.

The advertisement issued by HEC.

"If you have any ideas against Covid-19 prevention, its treatment and on the affects that emerge from it, please submit your proposals to HEC. They have issued an advertisement in that regard. The deadline to apply for this initiative is April 3, 2020," Zafar added.

In its advertisement titled 'Quick-response Research on Covid-19; Rapid Research and Innovation Proposals', HEC disclosed it was being assisted by the World Bank in its initiative to invite research proposals on several different themes regarding the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Circular on resumption of flights at all airports from April 5 is false: Moeed Yousuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, meanwhile, said it was not true that flights at all airports across the country were being resumed from April 5. He said when flights do resume on April 5 at a few airports, they will do so slowly and gradually.

He also revealed that there were no more Pakistani transit passengers stranded at any airport around the world.

Yusuf also denied Pakistan Railways was resuming its normal schedule from April 1, urging citizens to avoid rumours and only pay attention to official sources.

Steps being taken to increase lab testing capacity nationwide: NDMA chief

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal assured the nation that steps were being taken to increase the country's testing capacity.

Lt Gen Afzal said Sindh had been provided 20,000 testing kits, Punjab 5,000, Balochistan 4,800 and that up to 37,000 kits had been put into reserve.

"We're also requesting Balochistan to identify sites for testing so that we can start building labs there," he said.

He added that Pakistan had flown 4 to 5 planes to China and was expecting China to send 16 ventilators and 5,000 personal protective equipment by tomorrow.

"Uptil now, we've booked 3,000 ventilators. But keep in mind, we don't expect all of them to arrive given their current demand around the world," cautioned Lt Gen Afzal.