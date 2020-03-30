DAWN.COM

Zulfi Bukhari sends Rs1 billion defamation notice to PML-N's Khawaja Asif over Taftan allegations

Javed HussainMarch 30, 2020

Khawaja Asif has alleged that the PM's aide used his influence to allow pilgrims from Iran to return to the country via Taftan without fulfilling proper requirements. — APP/File
Khawaja Asif has alleged that the PM's aide used his influence to allow pilgrims from Iran to return to the country via Taftan without fulfilling proper requirements. — APP/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has sent a Rs1 billion defamation notice to PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif over allegations that the PM's aide used his influence to allow pilgrims from Iran to return to the country via Taftan without fulfilling proper requirements.

In the notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Bukhari outlines that Asif — while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on March 17 — had alleged that the he (Bukhari) "was responsible for allowing a flood of Zaireen [to enter Pakistan] from Iran without any quarantine or isolation as required by law and social responsibility norms".

"You have essentially blamed me for the spread of the coronavirus," Bukhari says in his notice, adding that Asif later tweeted that those responsible for the Covid-19 deaths in the country were Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Zulfiqar Bukhari.

"By making and disseminating these defamatory statements [...] you have inevitably injured my standing both at home and abroad. [The allegations] are likely to cause me financial loss, but also risk me being stigmatised and shunned in social circles," the statement reads.

Bukhari has directed Asif to "withdraw, recall and retract the defamatory imputations", in addition to making a public apology "to be broadcast and disseminated prominently" and "post the same on all online platforms and websites on which the [allegations] were posted".

The notice also called for Asif to publish a contradiction to the defamatory statement and imputation, "setting out the correct, factual position".

A failure to do all three within 14 days will result in Bukhari filing for defamation suits worth Rs1 billion against Asif and others, it adds.

Earlier, Asif had said that his lawyer would respond to Bukhari’s legal notice once he received it.

Speaking to Dawn, the PML-N leader had said it was not just him who was making the allegations against Bukhari. "The whole country is now saying this," he said.

“Even one of his [Bukhari’s] relatives has made the statement ,” Asif had added.

Comments (35)

MEA
Mar 30, 2020 04:11pm
What irresponible statement this senior Asif K Opposition leader reflects? Corona Virus is present everywhere!
Recommend 0
Nazir
Mar 30, 2020 04:11pm
Instead of doing his job. He is wasting the court’s time on a frivolous lawsuit. The whole world knows what happened at Taftan. It’s a disgrace. But he put his own life at risk and everyone else’s.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Mar 30, 2020 04:14pm
Another earning tactics during crisis.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 30, 2020 04:15pm
Rs. one billion is the rule for making any defamation charge against a person. Has it ever been paid to any?
Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 30, 2020 04:22pm
Strange. Zulfi Bukhari himself accepted responsibility and justified bringing Zaireen from Iran
Recommend 0
Andy
Mar 30, 2020 04:30pm
You have time to send these notices in this difficult time. Strange.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Mar 30, 2020 04:37pm
Shame on PML-N for disowning its on people stuck at border of Iran, none of them spoken about people came from Umrah and caused the spread. Look at neighboring country where leadership stranded millions of people on roads without any planning and similar situation was witnessed in Karachi when Sindh Government announced complete lockdown, where tens of thousands people had used public transport to influx Punjab, Balochistan and KPK and I am sure there will be many with +V corona cases. No sane or single voice from media and PML-N to highlight this failure. Shame!
Recommend 0
Justice First
Mar 30, 2020 04:44pm
Khawaja Asif and party has done nothing to our country except corruption.They are experts in Foreign TTs headed by Dar Sahab.They have ruled this country for long but our medical facilities and status of hospitals speak a lot about their rotten and corrupt governance.
Recommend 0
Naveed Jafri
Mar 30, 2020 04:46pm
The whole world is coming together to fight the Corona virus crisis and checkout where Pakistani politicians priorities are!
Recommend 0
Salazar
Mar 30, 2020 04:48pm
Really? You guys have time to sort out your personal quibbles? There is a certain death sentence looming over us, in case you haven't noticed.
Recommend 0
SKB
Mar 30, 2020 05:02pm
Premier Imran has made a thousand allegations. Where was Zulfi then?
Recommend 0
Palwashay
Mar 30, 2020 05:08pm
Really, Mr Zulfi? Is this the most important thing right now? Have some sense of priority, please!
Recommend 0
raj
Mar 30, 2020 05:10pm
Lowest of lowest, these politicians should get a life and should come out of their honeymoon and serve the nation in this difficult times. Shame on them.
Recommend 0
M hassan
Mar 30, 2020 05:14pm
@Naveed Jafri, very sad
Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 30, 2020 05:15pm
Where’s defamation here? Just answer the allegations and move on. This government can’t take one bit of criticism. Pathetic. Had the handling been so smooth, no one would have raised any question in the first place.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 30, 2020 05:16pm
They are all after money rather easy money...
Recommend 0
Bipin
Mar 30, 2020 05:18pm
While world is fighting against Corna, these people have different priorities. Never disappoint.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 30, 2020 05:31pm
Appreciable. Every malign gossip needs to be handled forthwith like this.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Mar 30, 2020 05:32pm
He doesn't even have a credibility then why he sues for 100 crores.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 30, 2020 05:43pm
Please take him to cleaners. PMLN thief's deserve nothing more than that.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 30, 2020 05:48pm
Will anything positive come out of this notice? Probably nothing like previous notices - keep accusing each other, waste time in dirty politics and sending defamation notices to eachother, as there is nothing important to do for country!
Recommend 0
Strategist
Mar 30, 2020 05:50pm
Good,. enough is enough. Paksitan should have defamation and libel laws now more than ever. Everyone has become a law unto themselves, hurling abuse without evidence.
Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 30, 2020 06:06pm
@Naveed Jafri, the corruption disease is just as bad if not worse so it’s right to go after it. There must be no let up to rid Pakistani politics of the mafia.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 30, 2020 06:19pm
@Justice First, well we are to be blamed for the situation we are in. Even Bangladesh which seperated from us and had gone through similar situation has taken full controlled and surged ahead of us while we kept on fighting among ourselves and politicians sqeezed out all wealth. A flipflop dummy democracy and depending too much on religious sentiments is the main reason for our failure. We ourselves need to understand this and take necessary action.
Recommend 0
Salim
Mar 30, 2020 06:28pm
@Khurram , soon we may see NAB filing a case against Asif.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 30, 2020 07:05pm
It would have been a lot better if instead of sending defamation notice to Khawaja Asif , you should have saved expenses incurred to fight for this defamation case and instead money is deposited in fund to fight against.cornivirous menace. We are also interested to know how much money has been donated by you in cornivirous fund.
Recommend 0
Atta Rehman
Mar 30, 2020 07:25pm
He should be doing his job rather wasting his time and Govt. money by filing these defamation law suits
Recommend 0
Saleem
Mar 30, 2020 07:41pm
In this difficult prevailing time Zulfi cares his fame!!
Recommend 0
Kamran
Mar 30, 2020 07:42pm
Please focus on your job.
Recommend 0
Kashif abid
Mar 30, 2020 07:46pm
I support PTI but in this case I support khwaja Asif, his allegations are correct.Government showed negligence checking Zaireen from Iran, IK also admitted that zaireen caused 70% infections in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
hussain
Mar 30, 2020 07:51pm
@Nazir, everyone in the world knows? firstly the courts in Pakistan are so slow that the chances this going to the courts will take months, secondly the PMLN and PPP are trying to pull every stunt to try and denigrate the government's efforts to minimise the outbreak while looking after the interests of the ordinary citizen, I and the majority of Pakistanis are not oblivious to the party political charade being played out by the Sharifs and zardaris, so please spare us the attacks against PM IK and the government.
Recommend 0
Adnan Bashir
Mar 30, 2020 07:52pm
Weldon the aqama holder , risk to state security.
Recommend 0
Salim
Mar 30, 2020 08:06pm
please abstain from fighting for politics. Instead fight this vicious virus
Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 30, 2020 08:08pm
After thieves, we are ruled by these incompetent people. Pakistan is truly blessed.
Recommend 0
Umar
Mar 30, 2020 08:12pm
Every one knows what happened in Taftan , a mere name saving tactic by Bukhari
Recommend 0

