DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 30, 2020

SC suspends all high court decisions regarding release of under-trial prisoners due to virus fears

Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 30, 2020

Email

The CJP questioned how the high courts could have ordered the release of under-trial prisoners. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The CJP questioned how the high courts could have ordered the release of under-trial prisoners. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended all decisions taken by high courts regarding the release of under-trial prisoners due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court also directed the provincial governments and the high courts to refrain from issuing any further directives.

A five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, was hearing an appeal challenging the exercise of suo motu powers by the Islamabad High Court regarding granting bail to under-trial prisoners.

On March 20, IHC had ordered release of under-trial prisoners detained in Rawalpindi’s overcrowded Adiala jail in minor crimes and directed the Islamabad police not to make arrest in petty matters.

During today's proceedings, the additional attorney general said that the high courts are giving different rulings regarding the release of prisoners. He asked the SC to decide the matter.

The CJP questioned how the high courts could have ordered the release of under-trial prisoners. "Coronavirus is a grave matter. Under what pretence did the IHC issue the directives for releasing the prisoners?"

"How can a high court take suo motu notice in this regard?" the CJP asked. Those involved in petty crimes should be released, but the IHC has ordered for the release of all prisoners except those charged with terrorism, he said.

It cannot happen that people start making decisions which are not within their jurisdiction during a crisis, the CJP said, adding that those prisoners who have two to three months left in their sentences should be released.

He added that everybody was aware of the current situation in the country. Therefore, the release of prisoners involved in serious crimes cannot be allowed because of a coronavirus scare, he said.

The apex court adjourned the hearing until April 8 and issued notices to the federal government, all advocate generals, provincial home secretaries, Islamabad IG, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor general and the IG jails.

Syed Nayab Hassan Gardezi had moved the six-page appeal before the Supreme Court on behalf of Raja Muhammad Nadeem, questioning whether the IHC had any jurisdiction to exercise suo motu powers.

The appeal had pleaded that the March 20 IHC order militated against the concept of trichotomy of powers since it was within the exclusive domain of the executive to frame any policy to deal with under-trial prisoners in a manner it deemed appropriate keeping in view the coronavirus emergency.

The petition had also raised a plea asking whether the inherent powers vested in the high court under Section 561-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were unfettered or whether they can only be exercised in situations where no express statutory provisions were available.

Glaring omissions and mistakes have crept into the March 20 IHC order violating the law, the Constitution and public policy, the appeal had contended.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Voice OF Reason
Mar 30, 2020 02:28pm
Advances are made by those with at least a touch of irrational confidence in what they can do.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 30, 2020 02:28pm
Who is eight? If Supreme Court is right in its decision to suspend all rulings of Provincial High Courts, then it should also discipline the provincial chief judges for giving faulty and highly dangerous rulings
Recommend 0
ashfaq ahmed
Mar 30, 2020 02:57pm
How could higher courts be that ignorant ? Those serving sentences for petty offences and above 60 can be but not UTPs ? Some could be very grave cases. A very right ruling.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 30, 2020 03:01pm
This was really necessary after some indifferent decisions coming out of High Courts.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 30, 2020 03:16pm
When procedure is more important than lives Judges like to talk a lot but in Pakistan justice is rarely done but more importantly they try to make it seem like it is being done
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 30, 2020 03:31pm
This shows that there is serious disconnection between HC and SC.
Recommend 0
Mujahid
Mar 30, 2020 05:03pm
Idea floated to release under trial defendant is absurd. SC has taken a right decision. These scoundrels are trying to get away from punishment by hook or by crook. Prison is a very safe place from Covid18, 1000 times better and safer than outside.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 30, 2020 07:06pm
Reasonable and logical decision by Supreme Court.
Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 30, 2020 09:41pm
Great Decision . Decision to release prisoners was unbelievable
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...
March 29, 2020

Front-line warriors

The public must also exhibit a far more responsible attitude in their interaction with medical personnel.
March 29, 2020

Opening supply chains

THE government’s decision to lift restrictions on goods transportation will help ease the impact of the ...
March 29, 2020

Polio strikes back

WHILE governments around the world come to terms with a sudden spike in the number of novel coronavirus patients,...