Pakistan concerned over curbs in held Kashmir despite virus

Amir WasimUpdated March 30, 2020

World urged to ask India to allow supply of medical equipment. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over continued restrictions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite so many confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths due to the disease.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui regretted that thousands of Kashmiri youths, members of civil society, journalists and Kashmiri leaders were incarcerated in Indian prisons, many of them at undisclosed locations and away from their families.

The Indian forces, she said, continued to operate in the occupied territory with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Power Act.

The FO spokesperson said that senior Hurriyat leaders were under detention at homes or in different prisons. She said Yasin Malik, Aasia Andrabi and others were languishing in Indian jails under “fake charges” and without a free or fair trial.

World urged to ask India to allow supply of medical equipment

She said that Mr Malik, who is already suffering from deteriorating health, had threatened an indefinite hunger strike in protest against a false charge sheet issued by the Indian government against him in a 30-year-old case.

The FO spokesperson said that since the Indian illegal actions of Aug 5 last year, all educational institutions in the occupied territory had almost remained closed.

“The students are unable to continue virtual education due to continued restrictions on 4G internet services. While the world is fighting the worst global health emergency, over 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary occupation troops continue adding to the suffering of innocent Kashmiris,” she said.

The FO spokesperson said that the international community, cognisant of the worst human rights violations and atrocities being perpetrated by India in the disputed region, must urgently demand immediate lifting of communication restrictions and allowing unfettered access of medical and other essential supplies to the people of the occupied valley.

“The Indian government must also be urged to immediately allow release of all political prisoners from Indian jails, end incarceration of Kashmiri leaders, including the senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, restore full internet facility in the entire occupied region, remove PSA and other draconian laws, and withdraw occupation forces from IoK,” she added.

The FO spokesperson said the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied valley exacerbated by India’s illegal and unilateral actions since August last year had been amply exposed by the international human rights organisations and international media.

The Indian government, she said, could not continue to suppress legitimate aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir without facing international opprobrium and censure.

For its part, she said, Pakistan would continue supporting its Kashmiri brethren in their rightful struggle against Indian oppression till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nation Security Council resolutions.

The FO spokesperson’s statement came exactly two weeks after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, while speaking at a video conference of the leadership of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on the issue of spread of Covid-19, drew the attention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was hosting the conference, to the continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir and urged New Delhi to lift lockdown from the territory to enable the containment and relief efforts in view of health emergency.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2020

Farouq Omaro
Mar 30, 2020 09:10am
India has become a fascist state. Pray for India
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 09:13am
I am expecting another apology from Mr. Modi causing the suffering of Kashmiris.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 30, 2020 09:16am
Is India saving or killing the Kashmiris, the world is witness for decades.
Recommend 0
Maya
Mar 30, 2020 09:18am
Take care of Pakistani first, others later.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 30, 2020 09:19am
Indians have always hated the Kashmiris and wanted the land. All Indian people, their media, their news, their propaganda speak so openly.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 30, 2020 09:21am
Confusing claims by Pakistan FO. If Kashmir is lockeddown and noone can leave or visit, then how is it that 27 cases of chinavirus?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 30, 2020 09:25am
Kashmir has been in lock down and an open prison since 5 August last year but no apology there from modi.
Recommend 0
Deep
Mar 30, 2020 09:28am
Anybody listening..
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 09:32am
Why Indian gets so irritated when Pakistan brings up Kashmir issue.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2020 09:34am
You have many things in your plate - Covid-19, growing national debt, FATF, inflation, food shortage, inadequate healthcare etc.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2020 09:34am
@Fastrack, Focus on Pakistan..
Recommend 0
Covid
Mar 30, 2020 09:36am
Does Pakistan have 4G?
Recommend 0
Dlip
Mar 30, 2020 09:46am
Blockade is important in current Chinese virus scenario. AJK 122 cases and IOK around 5 cases of Chinese virus..
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Mar 30, 2020 09:53am
You kidding...Right?
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 30, 2020 09:54am
India is concerned on the overall covid spread in Pakistan and handling of it madam.....first address corona and economy of the land of pure...
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 30, 2020 09:57am
@Maya, They are not 'others', genius.
Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Mar 30, 2020 09:58am
First save Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jav
Mar 30, 2020 09:59am
Kashmiri pilgrims in Iran were airlifted home. Hope Pakistan does the same for its citizens
Recommend 0
adil108
Mar 30, 2020 10:00am
Sooner the world will witness the freedom for the Kashmiris. No one is oppressed forever. The pain of the youth, elderly and especially the women will echo and haunt Delhi. Whatever India says it’s freedom there in Kashmir, it’s not. Don’t hide the face in mud like ostrich.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Mar 30, 2020 10:01am
Entire Europe is under lockdown.. Is there any internet in KP FATA? do you have something to say about that?
Recommend 0
Samrat
Mar 30, 2020 10:03am
@Fastrack, and what is world doing ?
Recommend 0
Shastra
Mar 30, 2020 10:04am
@Fastrack, yet can't do anything.
Recommend 0
Anuj
Mar 30, 2020 10:04am
@Fastrack, what can the world do !
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Mar 30, 2020 10:07am
Look who is talking about virtual education.Do the common people of Pakistan know what is virtual classrooms??
Recommend 0
Tomy
Mar 30, 2020 10:08am
Pakistan still has time for this, surprised.
Recommend 0
Gaur
Mar 30, 2020 10:14am
@adil108, only if wishes were horses.
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 30, 2020 10:19am
@Tomy, No buddy Pakistani doctors, police and army are busy in fight against the pandemic. Only some unemployed politicians and FO who have no work have time for cheap politics
Recommend 0
Grim
Mar 30, 2020 10:20am
@Fastrack, and they responded in India's favor.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 30, 2020 10:24am
Another policy failure of IK govt. where is the promised OIC meeting on Kashmir? All is lost now!
Recommend 0
narendra
Mar 30, 2020 10:27am
This is call true governance, set the priority first for the people of Pakistan what they want first. life or Kashmir?
Recommend 0
Mukut Biharee
Mar 30, 2020 10:28am
Chinse virus very dangerous which is spreading in Pakistan faster than india
Recommend 0
Sisinti Shakti
Mar 30, 2020 10:42am
Look after your own country first.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 30, 2020 10:46am
@adil108, Watch your own people.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 30, 2020 10:54am
Madam needs some good luck with her job.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Mar 30, 2020 11:16am
Can we focus on us first
Recommend 0
Sheikh Imran
Mar 30, 2020 11:31am
@Sachin verma, do you know?
Recommend 0
Mihir Lahiri
Mar 30, 2020 11:36am
@Fastrack, Which world? China?
Recommend 0
Mihir Lahiri
Mar 30, 2020 11:37am
Country comes first, so be concerned !!!!!
Recommend 0
Tribhuvan
Mar 30, 2020 11:38am
Dont worry, India is million times better in compared to other nations.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 30, 2020 11:45am
@Mukut Biharee, already spreaded and they dont have enough kits for testing.
Recommend 0
Shree ram
Mar 30, 2020 11:53am
What a poor timing for such politics , better focus on bigger problems in own country.
Recommend 0
Vik
Mar 30, 2020 11:53am
Focus on the virus being spread by your iron brother.
Recommend 0
Jay
Mar 30, 2020 12:00pm
Are you serious?
Recommend 0
Jackey4u
Mar 30, 2020 12:00pm
@Thomas, what mallus know about Kashmir?
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 30, 2020 12:07pm
@Farouq Omaro, First pray for your country
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Mar 30, 2020 12:09pm
Lock down is good to prevent Covid - 19 infection.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 30, 2020 12:13pm
@adil108, please check your land first
Recommend 0
Nitin
Mar 30, 2020 12:16pm
@Sachin verma, do they know what is actual modern education.
Recommend 0
Barath
Mar 30, 2020 12:20pm
Inflation rate in pak is 14%...
Recommend 0
Baluch
Mar 30, 2020 12:22pm
@Ibrahim S, keep dreaming
Recommend 0
Baluch
Mar 30, 2020 12:23pm
Love the way our country prioritises
Recommend 0
JaiBharat
Mar 30, 2020 12:28pm
Kindly worry for ur people. India will care for ours
Recommend 0
concerned citizen
Mar 30, 2020 12:33pm
its good to keep being concerned.
Recommend 0
Bhavin
Mar 30, 2020 12:36pm
Seriously??
Recommend 0
Narendra
Mar 30, 2020 12:40pm
First do introspection. If lockdown then less chances of spreading.
Recommend 0
Kunal
Mar 30, 2020 12:44pm
Thank you madam for being concerned, please focus on Pakistan more for Coronavirus, spreading fast.
Recommend 0
RP Upadhyay
Mar 30, 2020 12:48pm
@Thomas, : tell me the history of Kashmir???
Recommend 0
Kunal
Mar 30, 2020 12:49pm
Seriously
Recommend 0
vasan
Mar 30, 2020 01:11pm
When whole world is going lock down, the demand is opposite. Reason ?
Recommend 0
Raza
Mar 30, 2020 01:13pm
@Farouq Omaro, pray for yourself
Recommend 0
@Who cares
Mar 30, 2020 01:16pm
We in India are worried about the whole of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Rohit
Mar 30, 2020 01:21pm
Imran knows how to divert attention of his people from ongoing pandemic. Just chant K word nd all miseries forgotten by pakistani
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 30, 2020 01:24pm
@Dlip, says it all!
Recommend 0
Anil
Mar 30, 2020 01:24pm
@Farouq Omaro, i am praying for pakistan because the government is incapable to handle the situation.
Recommend 0
Propak
Mar 30, 2020 01:24pm
Pls oil ur own machine and Give ration to pakistani hindu.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Mar 30, 2020 01:33pm
Pakistan has its priorities very clear. Good to know!
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Mar 30, 2020 01:52pm
Double tragedy.
Recommend 0

