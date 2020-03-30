DAWN.COM

27 Tableeghi Jamaat members test positive for coronavirus

Imran Gabol | Fareedullah ChaudhryUpdated March 30, 2020

A member quarantined in Layyah injures police officer in a bid to escape. — AFP/File
LAHORE/LAYYAH: Some 27 members of Tableeghi Jamaat out of 35 screened at the Tableeghi Markaz in Raiwind tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday while another member of the religious outfit put in a quarantine in Layyah stabbed and injured a police officer in a bid to escape.

Around 1,200 people, including over 500 foreigners, were attending the five-day congregation before leaving for three-day, 40-day or four-month preaching missions. They are camped in an open space adjacent to the Markaz.

Earlier, Punjab government officials had requested the organisers to postpone the congregation in view of the virus threat, but they did not pay any heed to it. But when the organisers had a change of heart and stopped the congregation four days ago, the government-announced lockdown had come into effect with no transport and air services available to take them home.

The station house officer (SHO) was injured in Layyah when the Tableeghi Jamaat member attacked him with a knife in an attempt to escape. Later, the police and district administration approached the organisers and with their permission cordoned off the Markaz and no one was allowed to enter or leave the place for the last three days.

On Saturday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, contacted the authorities to evacuate their 50 citizens from the Tableeghi Markaz. The health department conducted screening of the Thai citizens who tested negative for the virus. They were shifted to Islamabad from where they were flown to their country by a private jet.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Daanish Afzaal told Dawn that they had sealed the Markaz three days ago and started conducting screening of the people there. He said the health authorities had so far screened 35 members residing at the Markaz and alarmingly 27 tested positive for coronavirus. “We are also setting up a quarantine at the Markaz and if the number of patients increases they would be shifted to the Kala Shah Kaku quarantine centre,” Mr Afzaal said.

He said the suspected persons would be self-isolated at Kala Shah Kaku and those who tested positive for coronavirus would be shifted to a field hospital at Expo Centre in Johar Town.

The Layyah administration had gathered all the Tableeghi teams on preaching missions in the district and declared the local Markaz a quarantine centre housing 235 people.

On Sunday, police were informed that some people were trying to escape from the centre. When SHO Mohammad Ashraf Maakhi reached the spot with a team, a Tableeghi Jamaat member stabbed him and escaped.

Police spokesperson sub-inspector Nadeem said the SHO sustained injuries and was shifted to the DHQ Hospital in Layyah, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police later apprehended the accused from Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2020

Comments (32)

Outsider Perspective
Mar 30, 2020 08:45am
Maulana Tariq Jameel should really do something about echoing the right message to all of his followers so that they really take this seriously. What I've known over the years that TJ's members are trained to be naive about the impediments in their work and now the requirement is the exact inverse i.e. staying extra careful and cautious and "listen to the advisory and forbiddance"
Recommend 0
Sameer
Mar 30, 2020 08:45am
Such is the mental level of these persons. They are injuring someone who wants to protect them.
Recommend 0
Gullo
Mar 30, 2020 08:50am
Why don’t these people get it?
Recommend 0
Zack Robins
Mar 30, 2020 09:10am
Such people defame the holy cause.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 30, 2020 09:13am
Tableeghi jamaat exposed for not following the law. It’s so unfortunate that some people still follow such regressive organizations.
Recommend 0
A B
Mar 30, 2020 09:17am
Mr Tariq Jamil should order stop of all such activities. They are doing more harm than good.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 09:20am
Are these people from 6th century, they must be very tired traveling for that many years
Recommend 0
Tahseen
Mar 30, 2020 09:45am
Following the law is obligatory for all citizens. They violated the law. What do they preach others?
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Mar 30, 2020 10:07am
I hope limited healthcare resources are not wasted on these individuals who have knowingly and intentionally been taking risks and are now infected. Shame on them for putting others including their own families in danger.
Recommend 0
Vivek wani
Mar 30, 2020 10:16am
Let it be from any religion hardcores r headache for world.
Recommend 0
SS
Mar 30, 2020 10:16am
With so much going on, there was even a such a conference held is shocking from people all over the world. IK government is incompetent and worthless. HE should reign and let Bajwa run the country. Bajwa is anyways running government unofficially, It is best he runs it officially.
Recommend 0
Top class
Mar 30, 2020 10:18am
"the police and district administration approached the organisers and with their permission cordoned off the Markaz" Nice, this shows who wields the real power and authority even during emergency.
Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 30, 2020 10:22am
Raiwind should be close for 2 years Atleast .
Recommend 0
UmairC
Mar 30, 2020 10:34am
Sad that one person, who probably came for some other reason and is stuck their is destroying the image of this important organization that is spreading peace across the world. Important to note is that out of 1100 people. only one tried to espace.
Recommend 0
ranu
Mar 30, 2020 10:34am
"Police condensed off the area with organisers'permission" what a sorry state of affairs that police have to take permission of the organisers.
Recommend 0
Laila
Mar 30, 2020 10:51am
Yes, I wonder why they tested positive. Could it possibly be that they chose to pay heed to the social distancing and other precautions? Ignorance costs lives.
Recommend 0
Valiya
Mar 30, 2020 10:51am
Bringing knife in to a religious gathering for what purpose?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 30, 2020 11:22am
It is the result of fanatacism.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Mar 30, 2020 11:31am
They have been large contributor of virus in Asia.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 30, 2020 11:58am
So far,this is the most interesting news in Dawn of today. Attention to the first para mentioning therein an assault attempt by a tableeghi member on Police staff with a knife. It is incredible that a civilian attacks law enforcement officer with a knife and not arrested by police. Remarkable discrimination and self explanatory as to how fundamentalism is officially encouraged in this country.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 30, 2020 12:01pm
@Mak , why not forever!!!
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Mar 30, 2020 12:02pm
@Ibrahim S, no from primitive times. When people lived in caves.
Recommend 0
bps
Mar 30, 2020 12:05pm
FO must worry about this than Kashmir
Recommend 0
Cricketer
Mar 30, 2020 12:09pm
Not concerned about others. They should atleast think about others.
Recommend 0
Pants
Mar 30, 2020 12:12pm
The universe is sending a message here!!
Recommend 0
Hyder
Mar 30, 2020 12:23pm
@Valiya, to chop some potatoes, tomatoes .. .. and ib the time of need some heads
Recommend 0
Parvez
Mar 30, 2020 12:30pm
With people like this ...who needs enemies.
Recommend 0
Aamir Hussain
Mar 30, 2020 12:37pm
I was also part of Tablighi jamat concept but now I don't like them anymore. World is changing very fast this is IT industry and artificial intelligence time and these people are taking Pakistanis to backwards which they are already behind Somalia Kongo and Sierra Leone's people. They want Pakistani keep talking about Javed miyadad's sixer and getting Dubai driving licence and how to go illegal in Europe,UK and worldwide
Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Mar 30, 2020 12:57pm
Don't treat people who do not respect law, keep them isolated and leave them for their fate.
Recommend 0
Faheem
Mar 30, 2020 01:42pm
@Tahseen - what a revelation Sir I did not know that. Many thanks for letting us know.
Recommend 0
Mabaig
Mar 30, 2020 01:43pm
Is that what they preach?
Recommend 0
Kazim
Mar 30, 2020 05:08pm
They definitely never went to Iran.
Recommend 0

