DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 30, 2020

Call for broad strategy on virus outbreak

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 30, 2020

Email

Opposition parties ask federal government to increase number of free testing facilities. — DawnNewsTV/File
Opposition parties ask federal government to increase number of free testing facilities. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: The two major opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have called upon the federal government to increase the number of free-of-cost coronavirus testing facilities under a comprehensive strategy to determine the extent of the malaise across the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has called for expanding the testing facilities to ensure that each and every citizen undergoes free-of-cost screening. “Monitoring against and prevention from the virus is the key to protecting the people from the disease,” he said, urging the authorities to immediately shift Covid-19 patients from general hospitals to other places.

He suggested using buildings of marriage halls, schools, colleges and mosques as quarantine centres.

Mr Sharif also called for informing the people about the exact number of patients being screened for the virus daily as “covering up” facts would serve no purpose.

In an apparent reference to reported mistreatment of a coronavirus patient in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, he called for training of health professionals so that they could handle these cases properly. Training manuals should include information on patient care, treatment, use of machines and testing, he added.

Opposition parties ask federal government to increase number of free testing facilities

Mr Sharif, as the president of PML-N — the ruling party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, held a meeting with the chief executives of the two regions through a video link. PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other party officials were also in attendance.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and GB Chief Minister Hafizur Rehman informed the meeting about their requirements for dealing with the cases of Covid-19. They claimed that the federal government was not fulfilling their requirements in this regard.

Mr Haider said AJK needed 50 ventilators, 15 portable X-ray machines, personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser at once, while Mr Rehman sought testing laboratories in Gilgit, Skardu and Diamer, doubling the wheat quota for the region, ventilators and protective equipment.

He said in proportionate to its population GB was the most coronavirus-affected area in the country. He called for a six-month strategy in coordination with the federal government by declaring the region a red zone to tackle the disease.

The PPP has also demanded that at least one per cent of Punjab’s population should be tested for Covid-19 for devising an effective strategy to deal with the outbreak.

The demand was made at a meeting of the executive council of the PPP’s Punjab chapter. The meeting held through a video link on Sunday was presided over by PPP provincial president Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The meeting rejected the proposal by Prime Minister Imran Khan for forming a volunteer force with the name of ‘tiger force’ for delivering relief goods to poor people during the ongoing lockdowns.

Mr Kaira said that like Sindh, neighbourhood committees should be formed in Punjab and they should have representation from all political parties as well as NGOs operating in areas where relief goods would be distributed.

He also demanded restoration of the local body set-up which was earlier suspended by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in Punjab and called for using them in relief goods’ delivery operations.

He said the PPP had appointed Syed Hassan Murtaza, the party’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, as the focal person to meet the Punjab chief minister and the speaker for offering suggestions for tackling coronavirus-related crisis.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim
Mar 30, 2020 08:59am
Message for PMLN, how about you send back your dear leader Nawaz to finish his court ordered jail term sentence like a man before you begin to make demands of your own.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Mar 30, 2020 09:02am
No one is going to listen to you as the people of Pakistan are fully aware that you do politics in Pakistan but all your illegal assets raised from looted money are abroad.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 30, 2020 09:16am
I think the PPP hopeless leadership is trying to beat the dead horse .
Recommend 0
rising star
Mar 30, 2020 09:17am
Imran Khan has failed on all fronts
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 30, 2020 09:21am
Just to stay in limelight
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Mar 30, 2020 09:25am
Are they standing this close ,they are projecting wrong imagining ! Stop with politics ,please think of humanity !
Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 30, 2020 09:31am
Thank your for all your suggestions Shabaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto. While I agree testing needs to increase it is not possible to test every single Pakistani. Additionally, Pakistan, similar to other countries (China being an exception), do not have enough PPE to support a huge influx of patients, if that happens. PTI should work with PPP and PML-N to come up with viable solutions. This is NOT the time for politics this is time to save Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2020 09:42am
No masks and no social distancing. Standing in front of camera is more important. But these are better than incompetent and egoistic IK.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2020 09:43am
Good to see some sensible leaders are united for the common cause. IK should respect opposition leaders and their advices.
Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 30, 2020 09:51am
I can see the real pain and worry on your faces, but this time, you have no choice, all borders have been closed and the virus is all around.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 30, 2020

IMF rescue package

IT is heartening to hear that the government is in fast-track talks with the International Monetary Fund to...
March 30, 2020

Witch-hunt continues

AT a time when the entire world, including Pakistan, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is...
March 30, 2020

Sri Lanka pardon

THE Sri Lankan civil war, which pitted the Sinhala-majority state against the Tamil LTTE, was a grinding, bloody...
March 29, 2020

Front-line warriors

The public must also exhibit a far more responsible attitude in their interaction with medical personnel.
March 29, 2020

Opening supply chains

THE government’s decision to lift restrictions on goods transportation will help ease the impact of the ...
March 29, 2020

Polio strikes back

WHILE governments around the world come to terms with a sudden spike in the number of novel coronavirus patients,...