March 30, 2020

Sindh govt readies to provide food to daily wagers with support from welfare organisations

Imtiaz AliMarch 29, 2020

There are around 10 million people — or 1.4 million families — in the province who work on daily wages, according to the census conducted in 2017. — AFP/File
The Sindh government has launched an online portal and an application named Sindh Relief Initiative Application, through which welfare organisations can register themselves and work with official authorities to provide food and necessary items to daily wage workers who are unable to find work during the lockdown.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while chairing a meeting attended by heads of welfare organisations, provincial ministers, advisers and the provincial police chief amongst others, said that there were around 10 million people — or 1.4 million families — in the province who work on daily wages, according to the census conducted in 2017.

Around 25 per cent of those workers, Shah said, are associated with the construction industry while 35pc are affiliated with textile or ancillary industries. All of them are registered with the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). The remaining 40pc, who worked in the transport and cottage industries or in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sectors, are not registered with EOBI or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, Shah noted, saying that his government aimed to provide ration bags to every family depending on daily income.

He said that if an average family was provided with a ration bag of Rs5,500, the total cost would be about Rs7.7 billion.

“I am developing a mechanism to reach each and every family so that nobody would go without ration,” Shah announced.

The beneficiaries of the project, the daily wage workers, will have to register themselves on the application. The registration will require the person's National Identity Card number to avoid duplication.

Similarly, welfare organisations, donors and volunteers will also need to register on the application so that working groups can be created and coordination and uniformity in the disbursement of ration bags can be maintained.

The government, along with the non-profit organisations, would deliver food and necessary items to people at their homes.

“Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for disbursement [is] to be signed by all stakeholders,” Chief Minister Shah said, adding that the government was "making use of technology for disbursement data management and record-keeping".

The chief minister said that Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah and Adviser Murtaza Wahab would be coordinating with the organisations.

Shah revealed that the government, with support from welfare organisations like Saylani, Chhipa, Alamgir, Zindagi Trust and others, has started the distribution of ration bags and around 200,000 families have so far been provided with supplies which would last around 15 days.

The Sindh government had imposed a 15-day lockdown in the province on March 23 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected 502 people in the province. While many patients had a recent travel history, the number of locally transmitted cases is on the rise.

Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 29, 2020 08:39pm
As they say, charity begins at home and in this case, in all fairness, it must begin from Bilawal House, Clifton area, Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Erum
Mar 29, 2020 10:14pm
CM has announced sms registration, so what happens?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 29, 2020 11:18pm
Instead it was insisted By CM M.A Shah to Center to give the final decesion upon Lockdown It was ignored and Now see the results ...
Recommend 0
Lodha
Mar 30, 2020 12:04am
What imran khan is doing ?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 30, 2020 01:05am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Mr. Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Mr. Bilawal Zardari and welfare? Why do you expect the positive aspects from the most corrupt regional political party PPP? Strange. PPP, PML-N, JUI and ANP are a bunch of corrupts and criminals.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria ka papa
Mar 30, 2020 03:21am
Sindh government is way ahead.
Recommend 0
Daanish
Mar 30, 2020 03:23am
Sindh Government must under go Audit after this crisis to see how much money siphoned to their own accounts, we don't trust PPP under selected, merit less Bilawar.
Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Mar 30, 2020 07:29am
Still unclear if he (MAS) asking charity organization to provide food or use its manpower to carry out the task. I am not sure if he has announced the package coming out from 18th Amendment money he receives every year from federal government. Also, please return the looted money back to State of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fida
Mar 30, 2020 07:36am
Wonderful work is done by the PPP Sindh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. My hats off to the CM. I have advocated Free Kitchen for the Daily wagers, the Sindh government plan is better than my proposal, which I have advocated through Dawn comment section and Facebook. In Syed Murad Ali Shah, we are making of a new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Mar 30, 2020 07:39am
Kudos to the Sindh Government for doing everything right, step by step, at this testing time.
Recommend 0
salman
Mar 30, 2020 07:44am
Sindh govt has been talking about mechanism for the last 15 days yet no progress but just talk. Issuing Lockdown notice is easy but to feed people as a consequence is real deal which they are failing.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 30, 2020 08:04am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Mr. Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What are you saying or writing? The corrupts and criminals of the most corrupt regional political party PPP are for corruptions, crimes, mal-administration, money-launderings, taking bribery, opening fake/unknown (benami) accounts, etc. If the most corrupt provincial government of Sindh does it means getting the funds from the federal government. They never want to empty their pockets which are full of looted money.
Recommend 0
Next
Mar 30, 2020 08:20am
@AZAM AKBAR: The same will be talked PTI after another party is selected.
Recommend 0
Nusrat
Mar 30, 2020 08:26am
Why not food for the Hindus of Karachi Sir?
Recommend 0

