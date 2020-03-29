DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2020

Dubai firm tied to Trump posts loss as virus downturn looms

APUpdated March 29, 2020

Email

Damac Properties, which has business ties to US President Donald Trump and hosts the Mideast’s only Trump branded golf course, became publicly traded in 2013. — Reuters/File
Damac Properties, which has business ties to US President Donald Trump and hosts the Mideast’s only Trump branded golf course, became publicly traded in 2013. — Reuters/File

Dubai’s largest, fully private real estate developer posted on Sunday its first yearly loss since becoming a publicly traded company, a worrying sign for the sheikhdom’s already reeling vital property market that’s been hit with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Damac Properties, which has business ties to US President Donald Trump and hosts the Mideast’s only Trump branded golf course, reported a loss of $10 million in 2019 off revenues of nearly $1.19 billion.

That’s compared to a $313 million profit in 2018 off revenues of $1.16 billion. The company became publicly traded in 2013.

In a statement posted to the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange, Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani praised Emirati leaders for working toward stabilising the economy.

“Thanks to the reform oriented leadership of this country, the market is poised for a long-term upswing,” Sajwani said.

That optimism may be belied by the economic repercussions of the new pandemic, which has halted global travel.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, largely has shut down, along with many private businesses.

Damac's 2019 results did not show the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which began in January, though a note at the end of its 56-page financial results mentioned it as a “subsequent event".

It said Damac “will take necessary measures to safeguard” the interests of shareholders, without elaborating.

Dubai has seen a boom-and-bust real estate market since allowing foreigners to buy property in 2002. Values have dropped by a third since 2014, when Dubai announced it would host Expo 2020, or world’s fair, beginning this October.

Now, apartments, villas and office spaces stand empty, and more properties are due to come onto the market in the coming years. Dubai’s government set up a commission to come up with ways of heading off the problem even before the pandemic struck.

Late Saturday, global ratings agency S&P announced it lowered its rating for Damac from B+ to B over the outbreak and the Covid-19 illness it causes.

It also lowered its ratings for the Dubai real estate juggernaut Emaar Properties, of which the sheikhdom’s sovereign wealth fund owns about a third.

The ratings agency said it expected the fall in residential prices in Dubai will be steeper than previously expected, with “adverse trends” stretching into 2021.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 is adding to the strain on Dubai’s already weak real estate market,” S&P said.

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mani
Mar 29, 2020 02:33pm
Qatar will be happy.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Mar 29, 2020 02:38pm
All firms are making loss, whats so new about this.
Recommend 0
Asif Hayat
Mar 29, 2020 03:00pm
Not a big deal, if few super rich will not get profit this year. The key test of their compassion is to keep paying some basic salaries of their staff in this moment of crisis to keep their basic livelihood going and assurance on job protection, at least for few months.
Recommend 0
Jumbo Jet
Mar 29, 2020 03:08pm
Dubai’s economy is a bubble economy. Buildings and buildings and show off everywhere but no solid GDP.
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 29, 2020 03:11pm
In this difficult time Pakistan should help UAE by returning the loans which they borrowed from sheikh.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 29, 2020 03:16pm
Most firms will declare losses to hide their cash and use it as an excuse to layoff more staff. Firms still focused on profits even during this pandemic rather than just trying to ride out this storm.
Recommend 0
adonix
Mar 29, 2020 03:38pm
They were in loss even before COVID
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 29, 2020

Front-line warriors

The public must also exhibit a far more responsible attitude in their interaction with medical personnel.
March 29, 2020

Opening supply chains

THE government’s decision to lift restrictions on goods transportation will help ease the impact of the ...
March 29, 2020

Polio strikes back

WHILE governments around the world come to terms with a sudden spike in the number of novel coronavirus patients,...
March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...