KP chief minister announces Rs32bn package

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan on Sat­urday announced a relief package of Rs32 billion for the vulnerable segments of society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also hinted at giving special incentives to employees of different departments, including health and rescue workers, police personnel and others who are fighting against the pandemic on the frontline. In a statement, the chief minister said his government was seriously considering giving special incentives to such employees as a gesture of encouragement and support, adding that the provincial government highly valued the selfless services of those employees who were striving hard to save others while risking their own lives.

CM Khan termed those employees real heroes in the fight against coronavirus and said the provincial government would recognise their services and all possible support would be extended to them. “If any of the employees gets affected by coronavirus in the line of duty and lost his/her life, the provincial government would support his/her family to a maximum level,” he maintained.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude for the owners of shopping plazas, markets and restaurants for their cooperation with the government by shutting down their set-ups as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

He also thanked the general public for maintaining maximum social distancing and minimising social contacts in the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, eight more coronavirus cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, taking the province’s tally to 188, added our bureau in Peshawar.

Addressing a televised press briefing, KP government’s spokesperson Ajmal Wazir said the province currently had 894 Covid-19 suspects who were being treated at various quarantine centres across the province.

He said that 195 people had tested negative for the virus, while results of 345 suspects were awaited.

Mr Wazir said the provincial cabinet had approved a relief package of Rs32 billion, of which Rs11.4bn would be distributed among 1.9 million deserving families; Rs3,000 would be given under the Ehsaas programme and Rs2,000 by the KP government.

He said the cabinet had also approved a tax exemption of Rs5 billion for the business community, adding that Rs8bn would be given to the health department for purchasing necessary medical equipment and Rs6bn to the relief department.

The spokesman said the government would ensure the provision of protective kits to journalists and relief package to deserving media persons, adding that special cards were being issued to media representatives to make it easier for them to report coronavirus cases.

