DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2020

5 doctors, one policeman test positive for coronavirus in Karachi

Imran AyubUpdated March 29, 2020

Email

POLICE officers try to organise a crowd of people in the Numaish area on Saturday outside the office of a charity organisation distributing rations.—Fahim Siddiqi/White Star
POLICE officers try to organise a crowd of people in the Numaish area on Saturday outside the office of a charity organisation distributing rations.—Fahim Siddiqi/White Star

KARACHI: As the number of confirmed coronavirus patients continues to grow with most becoming victims of local transmission, the personnel of law-enforcement agencies and health workers are becoming more exposed to the threat as in just two days a police officer and five doctors tested positive for the pandemic, officials and sources said on Saturday.

They said they were kept in isolation in quarantine in different hospitals for the next two weeks and condition of all of them was said to be stable.

“Four doctors of a major private hospital and one from some other private health facility came into contact with the virus while performing their duties,” said an official while citing details of total local transmission cases.

“The doctors, we all know, are the front-line force in fight against the coronavirus and [are] more vulnerable compared to other people. In total 189 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karachi, 131 are patients of local transmission, which is an alarming sign,” the official added.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already expressed its concerns and pointed out another area which it believed demands immediate action from the government.

Around 131 of the total confirmed cases in Karachi are of local transmission

A large number of health workers and volunteers were not supplied with protective gear, which had not only put their lives in danger but also made them potential carriers of the virus.

“I have been receiving calls one after another from doctors and health workers who want PMA to play its role and talk to the government. I believe that the health workers are doing extraordinarily great service but they also need to be protected. I appeal to both the provincial and federal governments to provide these workers PPE [personal protective equipment] who are exposed to the virus due to their professional contribution,” said Dr Qaiser Sajjad of the PMA.

Apart from the health workers, law enforcers are also facing the threat more than other segments of society. A police officer in Karachi has tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

“One case of coronavirus (Covid-19) was confirmed in an official of the Sindh police,” said a police spokesman. The patient, a 49-year-old inspector, “is serving in the investigation South. He was moved to the Indus Hospital a few days ago on complaints of fever and cough, where his samples were sent for lab tests and he was tested positive on Friday. He is under intensive care facility of the hospital.”

All contacts of the police officer, he said, including family members and colleagues were being monitored. He said that the officer was being taken care of at the hospital.

“Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has issued directives to take all possible measures to screen his contacts and ensure all precautionary measures for the purpose,” the spokesman said. “Besides that South zone and the welfare branch of the Sindh police will take all steps for the welfare and care of the patient according to welfare and healthcare package of the Sindh police.”

A senior police official said that a large number of policemen were performing duties on roads to implement the lockdown restrictions imposed by the Sindh government.

“In these circumstances it’s almost impossible to maintain discipline of social distancing among the policemen with all precautionary measures,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr M
Mar 29, 2020 10:22am
Where is the personal protective equipment from China?
Recommend 0
chacha
Mar 29, 2020 11:20am
Big trouble, if they stand as close as you see them in the picture above
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 29, 2020 11:33am
Doctors are saviors, provide better safety gears to them.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2020 11:41am
Salute to the doctors. Dozens of doctors in Europe and USA have also been infected. Great service despite risks.
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 29, 2020 11:52am
When doctors have no protection and our PM wants youth volunteers to be front ending...........
Recommend 0
Alih
Mar 29, 2020 11:56am
Salute to front line Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, policemen, army men, everyone involved in treating patients and putting their lives in danger.
Recommend 0
Chander
Mar 29, 2020 12:57pm
Government should close all non emergency opds or provide PPE
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 29, 2020 01:15pm
Tip of the iceberg.
Recommend 0
To the point
Mar 29, 2020 01:35pm
Where are the PPE gears which the Chinese govt donated.?. No one is safe from this Wuhan virus, need to follow the rules seriously.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Mar 29, 2020 02:31pm
PMA useless body for doctors
Recommend 0
IPathan
Mar 29, 2020 02:34pm
The infections will pass from one to another, fast, like bullet train.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Mar 29, 2020 02:40pm
@Dr M, u mean to say defective equipments.
Recommend 0
Shiva
Mar 29, 2020 03:16pm
Please provide masks and safety kits.we doctors too have families
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 29, 2020

Front-line warriors

The public must also exhibit a far more responsible attitude in their interaction with medical personnel.
March 29, 2020

Opening supply chains

THE government’s decision to lift restrictions on goods transportation will help ease the impact of the ...
March 29, 2020

Polio strikes back

WHILE governments around the world come to terms with a sudden spike in the number of novel coronavirus patients,...
March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...