DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2020

Shellshocked Spain reports record 832 new coronavirus deaths

ReutersMarch 28, 2020

Email

A Spanish soldier stands beside beds set up at a temporary hospital in Barcelona for treating coronavirus patients. — AFP
A Spanish soldier stands beside beds set up at a temporary hospital in Barcelona for treating coronavirus patients. — AFP

Spain’s coronavirus fatalities rose by a record 832 people overnight to 5,690 as hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed and a police chief fought back tears announcing a colleague’s death.

Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 72,248 on Saturday from 64,059 the day before.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said the epidemic appeared to be reaching its peak in some areas, but the nation was short of intensive care unit beds. “We continue to have a major problem with ICU saturation,” said Simon.

As Spain prepared to enter its third week of lockdown, an unused public building known as “the doughnut” was the latest to be turned into a makeshift morgue after a city ice rink last week, Spanish media including El Pais newspaper reported.

Civil Guard chief Jose Manuel Santiago became emotional as he paid homage to the head of his organisation’s rapid action group, who died of the coronavirus on Friday.

A delivery of 1.2 million masks bought by the Ministry of Transport from China for health, transport and postal workers touched down at Madrid airport, the government said.

In Barcelona, delivery workers with masks took free meals to health workers on Friday evening as part of the Delivery 4 Heroes initiative, which has seen six companies join forces to send free meals daily to up to 200 people.

“It is not only food, but a gift of emotion and encouragement to continue and to think that everything that is being done is really worth it,” Dr Luis Miguel Martin, who received dinner on Friday at Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar, told Reuters.

Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Binary choices

Binary choices

Poor countries like ours simply cannot absorb the long-term punishment handed out by the coronavirus.

Editorial

March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...
March 27, 2020

Sikh killings

IN a bloody display of the havoc the self-styled Islamic State group is still capable of spreading, at least 25...
March 27, 2020

Media owner’s remand

AN accountability court has extended the physical remand of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman to NAB...