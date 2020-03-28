DAWN.COM

Virus claims life of British-Pakistani in UK’s ‘first doctor death’

Atika RehmanUpdated March 28, 2020

LONDON: The family of a respected British-Pakistani general physician (GP) in Essex confirmed his death on Friday in what was said to be the first coronavirus-related death of a doctor in the United Kingdom.

The family of Dr Habib Zaidi, a 76-year-old GP, said he died while being treated for what was probably coronavirus. Dr Zaidi passed away at the intensive care unit of Essex’s Southend Hospital just 24 hours after he fell ill on Tuesday.

He was tested for Covid-19 but died in hospital before the outcome of the test was known.

His daughter Dr Sarah Zaidi, who too is a GP, said he showed “textbook symptoms” of the virus. She told the BBC: “He was treated as a definitive case. There is little clinical doubt it is coronavirus, the test result is academic.”

“For that to be the thing that took him is too much to bear. It is reflective of his sacrifice. He had a vocational attitude to service,” his daughter added.

The family expressed regret that the deceased doctor would not be given a proper funeral as the United Kingdom is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. At present, the UK has 11,658 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has reported 578 deaths.

Dr Habib Zaidi worked as a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 45 years. He was a managing partner of Eastwood Group Practice with his wife Dr Talat Zaidi. Their four children are also medical professionals, with their son working as a haematologist consultant in London and daughters working as a trainee surgeon, a dentist and a GP.

In a statement, the family described Dr Zaidi as a beloved pillar of his community. “He was also devoted in the most altruistic way to the service of his patients and a local community, serving three generations of tens of thousands of families living in the town of Southend for 49 years.”

The statement added that a colleague described him as “the father of the medical community”.

At the quality awards ceremony held by the National Health Service in 2018, Dr Zaidi was given the ‘unsung hero’ award in recognition of his services.

As news of his death circulated, many of his patients expressed heartfelt condolences on social media. “I recall his friendly manner and also how attentive he was when he suspected I had appendicitis, coming to visit me at home and calling an ambulance there and then,” wrote one patient, who recall­­ed seeing him 20 years ago.

Funerals during coronavirus

In view of the coronavirus, UK guidelines say that funerals should continue as normally as possible. However, families are being asked to consider restricting attendance to ‘close family members’ only to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus to attendees and staff involved in the ceremony.

Therefore, it is no longer appropriate to hold a gathering after the ceremony at any venue, including the family home.

To the relief of many in the Muslim community here, the British government agreed to amend an earlier coronavirus emergency bill that called for mandatory cremations instead of burials.

The amendment means that those from Muslim, Jewish and other faiths will not be cremated should they die from Covid-19.

The development came after various communities protested against cremation and said the bill would allow local authorities to cremate bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased.

Labour MP Naz Shah, who is the shadow women and equalities minister, led the campaign to change the bill in order to respect the sentiments of faith groups. Ms Shah submitted an amendment, backed by 100 MPs, to the coronavirus bill, to exempt those from faith backgrounds from automatically being cremated if they die after contracting coronavirus. The government accepted the amendment.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2020

Comments (25)

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 28, 2020 09:36am
Iron brother must condole the sad demise of this doctor by the Chinese virus.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 28, 2020 09:39am
Pakistan still seeking permission from ulemas.
Recommend 0
What about me
Mar 28, 2020 09:48am
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ‎
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
Mar 28, 2020 10:04am
SAD news. RIP SIR.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 10:05am
RIP.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Mar 28, 2020 10:24am
Really unsung hero. اننا لللہ وہ ان الیراجوں
Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Mar 28, 2020 10:45am
Very sad news. At his age, 76 years old, he was in the high risk category. He could have retired and enjoyed a retired life but chose to serve the community. Admire and adore him. Respects...
Recommend 0
Bharat
Mar 28, 2020 10:51am
What a great selfless man. I aspire to be like this man one day.
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Mar 28, 2020 10:56am
The important lesson is " The development came after various communities protested against cremation and said the bill would allow local authorities to cremate bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased. "
Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Mar 28, 2020 10:59am
No disrespect to the deceased herein but one thing is clear in our society. If you were morally high and respectable, people will accept you as a British - Pakistani. But in other cases, they are purely British!
Recommend 0
Nissar Ahmad teli
Mar 28, 2020 11:24am
Dawn news my favourite and highly preferred news app.no day passes without its scanning..
Recommend 0
Arjeet
Mar 28, 2020 12:06pm
A doctor is doctor, saves lives first, no matter what religion, nationality, color, race etc the patients belongs.
Recommend 0
superobserver
Mar 28, 2020 12:10pm
he did nothing for his countrymen .
Recommend 0
Chungaizee
Mar 28, 2020 12:15pm
@Sarcasm, Can you be respectful.
Recommend 0
Chungaizee
Mar 28, 2020 12:15pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , Can you be respectful.
Recommend 0
Ash
Mar 28, 2020 12:16pm
@Arjeet, by the way he is a born Indian....
Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 28, 2020 12:36pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , “ Iron brother must condole the sad demise of this doctor by the Chinese virus.” Iron brother is doing much more important stuff. Daily flight loads of medical equipment is being flown into Islamabad from China on relief flights
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Mar 28, 2020 01:01pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , it seems you are full of venom like RSS.
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Mar 28, 2020 01:03pm
@superobserver, how do you know he did nothing for his country.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 28, 2020 01:58pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , Iron brother with iron heart. Not writing off a penny, gave 120 ventilators and "requested" to give priority to 200000 Chinese living in Pakistan. Sent mask just enough for own nationals
Recommend 0
kah461
Mar 28, 2020 02:02pm
We need a clear ban on gatherings in Temples and mosques. Major source of virus spread.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 28, 2020 02:04pm
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Talha
Mar 28, 2020 02:26pm
Probably??? At the age of 76?
Recommend 0
Point of view
Mar 28, 2020 02:36pm
@Chungaizee, are you respectful to others?
Recommend 0
Zaman
Mar 28, 2020 02:45pm
In this scenario a doctor is expected to be brave and they're doing. To all the doctors around the globe, we're highly indebted to all of you! As a Pakistanii I feel honoured!!
Recommend 0

