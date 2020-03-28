DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 28, 2020

US places Pakistan on high-priority list for Covid-19 assistance

A CorrespondentUpdated March 28, 2020

Email

US has set up a $274 million fund to help the international community in combating the outbreak of this deadly disease. — Reuters/File
US has set up a $274 million fund to help the international community in combating the outbreak of this deadly disease. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The United States has placed Pakistan among the high-priority countries that will receive US assistance for curbing the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, a senior American official said.

Briefing journalists in Washington on Thursday afternoon on the US response to this pandemic, Bonnie Glick, deputy administrator of the US Agency for International Development said Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Burma and Uzbekistan were also among these high-priority states. The United States has set up a $274 million fund to help the international community in combating the outbreak of this deadly disease.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (62)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khajur
Mar 28, 2020 10:07am
Assistance primarily aimed to help poor countries.
Recommend 0
Asif Naqvi
Mar 28, 2020 10:08am
But, why USA would want to help others? I wish if someone can trace where this money is going to be spent by US!!!
Recommend 0
Akbar Din
Mar 28, 2020 10:15am
Don't hold your breath on this news. Right now the US is short of supplies, equipment and hospital space. They need to get their own house in order before the can offer real help. Glaring example of poor leadership in ignoring warnings from the scientists and medical experts.
Recommend 0
Khush Aamdeed
Mar 28, 2020 10:19am
Hot money going out soon
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Mar 28, 2020 10:22am
When America itself suffering how come it will help Pakistan ??
Recommend 0
Just
Mar 28, 2020 10:27am
US and not iron brother China? It's confusing at times. Your political ideology and loyalty. Best wishes.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 28, 2020 10:33am
pl give mask, ventilators , medicine and food. don’t give money as it will never reach poor people. Give each poor 7 mask, 10000 : 1 ventilators, medicine and food for two months
Recommend 0
BTS
Mar 28, 2020 10:38am
Enough to launch a few housing schemes, but it won’t help common people.
Recommend 0
KaagaNepali
Mar 28, 2020 10:39am
@Vivek that’s America and not india, who even has bathrooms on other planets.
Recommend 0
White Horse
Mar 28, 2020 10:45am
In fact Pakistan keept US as top priority country whom it will help in need remember.
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Mar 28, 2020 10:51am
@Vivek Lahore, ask Mr Moodi that question vivek. It's only $272 million divided amongst a few dozen countries so please don't be upset.
Recommend 0
BTW
Mar 28, 2020 10:54am
All due to PM IK and Pakistan's Geo-strategic location.
Recommend 0
PKP
Mar 28, 2020 11:13am
Now we should not have doubt that this is WW-III. US try to save his superpower tag & China us trying to create the same tag for him. The world is dying in this superpower race. Pakistan has no Govt & Imran Khan is the worst of all PM Pakistan had.
Recommend 0
Muinna
Mar 28, 2020 11:15am
Good news. More money coming in.
Recommend 0
Sami
Mar 28, 2020 11:25am
Accept whatever help saves lives! It could be yours!
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 11:26am
A good news for comon and poor man in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Piyar ali
Mar 28, 2020 11:27am
Thank you very much.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 28, 2020 11:28am
What a spectacle. Indians with their deep hate are sulking at all good news for Pakistan. Sad life to live, really.
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Mar 28, 2020 11:31am
Why always external assistance for any clamity? Where are the country's resources. Why always passing thru difficult phase.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 28, 2020 11:33am
@Khush Aamdeed, Your hate and disappointment is evident, like everyday. Get well soon, perpetually-sad neighbour.
Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Mar 28, 2020 11:39am
What for. Countries need masks, test medicine etc. US need themselves these things. Big show as usual.
Recommend 0
Shree ram
Mar 28, 2020 11:44am
Dear Pak citizens, still you have time to think , dont believe china.
Recommend 0
allvin india
Mar 28, 2020 11:57am
@KaagaNepali...Why u bring India in this discussion? Hope u upset with India, since she stopped freebies and aid for Nepalese...
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Mar 28, 2020 11:57am
Iron brother will not contribute a penny keep in mind.
Recommend 0
Jay
Mar 28, 2020 11:57am
@KaagaNepali, and yet your Nepalis come to India to work as watchman.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 28, 2020 12:00pm
@KaagaNepali, India is not on this list tell the obvious difference between Pakistan and India.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 28, 2020 12:01pm
Iron friend is absconding?
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 28, 2020 12:01pm
Nothing from Iron brother, not even debt write offs within family?
Recommend 0
Nasir
Mar 28, 2020 12:02pm
Imran Khan is great at raising charity and taking alms , unfortunately he is not good at leading a country
Recommend 0
Harish
Mar 28, 2020 12:20pm
Don’t worry these funds will be used to buy American Testing kits and all.
Recommend 0
Manoj Kumar
Mar 28, 2020 12:24pm
@Fastrack, by the way why don't you migrate to your iron friend China.
Recommend 0
Bat soup
Mar 28, 2020 12:25pm
Wishful thinking
Recommend 0
Kishore
Mar 28, 2020 12:31pm
$274m for 7 countries. Among them, 4 are close by to India geographically. When these countries contain the virus, less is the exposure to India.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Mar 28, 2020 12:31pm
So IM is happy now
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 12:34pm
@ACEGIKtime, looters do not givr away the looted money for good purposes. This is the principle rule in money looting game.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 12:34pm
@Rahul , iron is for looters. Not for common man of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Shekhar
Mar 28, 2020 12:37pm
@Fastrack, And you my brother instead of being happy at good things is busy criticizing Indians in general, just forget them and post something positive.
Recommend 0
Cool
Mar 28, 2020 12:38pm
With so high infection rates in the USA and coming death rate?
Recommend 0
Tamza
Mar 28, 2020 12:44pm
@Asif Naqvi, Just about ‘all’ AID is spent on US organizations, private businesses, consultants, and NGOs. Somewhere ~7% is used in the receiving countries
Recommend 0
Dr. Gonorrhea, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 28, 2020 12:45pm
Why?
Recommend 0
Rowaid
Mar 28, 2020 12:58pm
this is peanuts as compared to what they have legislated for their own country, a whopping $2trillion. They better keep these $274 million to themselves.
Recommend 0
Gyan
Mar 28, 2020 12:58pm
US is now have become epicenter with highest infections in the world. So what is the priority?
Recommend 0
M Khalid
Mar 28, 2020 01:04pm
To keep the nations stay hushed and faithful, the USA will give 274 million dollars to help a population of approx 875 million. That makes it around 33 cent per head. Everyone clap for the massive assistance. I hope this aid is not in cash but in teaching and training techniques to deal with situation.
Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Mar 28, 2020 01:10pm
@KaagaNepali, This is a fight between bigger animals. Squirrels should keep out.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Mar 28, 2020 01:28pm
@Nasir , don't expect cash from USA. Pakistan will be asked to order US made equipment worth their allotment of fund. No free lunch. Even iron brother China gives only when they can extract more for themselves. Difference is USA products are of much better quality and reliable, compared to China's inferior unreliable cheap products
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 28, 2020 01:31pm
@Shree ram, Dear Neighbour , China is also Our Well Wisher and also Landmarking Nation On Earth.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 28, 2020 01:34pm
@TRACTION345, Biologicaly Squirrls are also adjoined in Bigger Animals Group...
Recommend 0
Human
Mar 28, 2020 01:37pm
@Vivek Lahore, Mind your own business!
Recommend 0
Human
Mar 28, 2020 01:39pm
@deva, brother, we have a lot of respect for you from Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Human
Mar 28, 2020 01:40pm
@Manjeet kocchar, Mind your own business!
Recommend 0
Human
Mar 28, 2020 01:44pm
@ACEGIKtime, Mind your own business!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 28, 2020 01:48pm
@Vivek Lahore, Modi trolls need not concern themselves with this!
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 28, 2020 01:51pm
Why is US giving aid? Where is Iron brother China?
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 28, 2020 01:52pm
Why can’t pakistan stand on its own two feet?
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 28, 2020 01:53pm
When you needed help look who helped? China nowhere to be seen
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 28, 2020 01:54pm
@Just, "Iron brother" too has sent medical supplies and a team of doctors. So, Modi trolls can relax. Keep updating yourself through Dawn News instead of living under darkness!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 28, 2020 01:57pm
@Shekhar, Look who is taking! When you guys ever "post something positive"???
Recommend 0
gghh
Mar 28, 2020 01:58pm
Why can't Pakistan become self sufficient?
Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Mar 28, 2020 01:58pm
So some more money on the way.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 28, 2020 02:01pm
@Fastrack, Quite right. One only needs to look at least happy nations index to see who is sulking.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 28, 2020 02:05pm
A friend in need is a friend indeed.
Recommend 0
Naina
Mar 28, 2020 02:30pm
@Fastrack, Deal with it. Indians are better in many aspects.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Binary choices

Binary choices

Poor countries like ours simply cannot absorb the long-term punishment handed out by the coronavirus.

Editorial

March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...
March 27, 2020

Sikh killings

IN a bloody display of the havoc the self-styled Islamic State group is still capable of spreading, at least 25...
March 27, 2020

Media owner’s remand

AN accountability court has extended the physical remand of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman to NAB...