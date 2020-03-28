DAWN.COM

Fazl endorses ban on congregational prayers

Zulfiqar AliUpdated March 28, 2020

“When doctors recommend maximum precautions, people are supposed to abide by these guidelines." — DawnNewsTV/File
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged people to follow guidelines of medical experts and authorities while offering prayers to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“When doctors recommend that people should take maximum precautionary measures and not go near affected people then people are bound to abide by these guidelines and follow instructions of the district administration in this regard,” he said while talking to Dawn from his residence in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

The JUI-F leader has restricted movement to his home since cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country.

A source said that the Maulana has been with his family while his party has suspended activities till April 5. He said the JUI-F chief offered Friday prayers along with his family members at the mosque inside his residential compound.

Maulana Fazl said that scholars representing all schools of thought had already given their unanimous opinion on this issue and recommended that only muezzin, prayer leader and members of mosques’ administration should offer prayers in congregation.

He was of the opinion that if congregational prayers at mosques could result in spreading the virus, then people should not visit mosques and instead offer prayers at home.

He said that the coronavirus had engulfed the whole world and the disease had been declared as a pandemic. “The pandemic has forced every human being to seek blessings of God,” he said, adding that “our religion gives certain relaxations during extraordinary circumstances”. He said that people should not ignore guidelines of health experts and avoid unnecessary movements and activities.

“In the prevailing situation people can offer congregational prayers along with family members at their homes,” he said, adding that he fully endorsed decree of religious scholars in order to contain the disease.

Meanwhile, presence of the faithful in big mosques, including historic Mohabat Khan Mosque, Derwish Mosque, remained very thin during Friday congregations. Ulema urged people above the age of 50, those suffering from any disease and children to offer their prayers at their homes. Sunehri Mosque was closed for Friday prayers.

KHAR: Following the administration’s instruction to avoid visiting mosques, scores of people in Bajaur tribal district offered Friday prayers at their homes.

According to reports obtained from different areas of the district, scores of people did not visit mosques and opted to offer Friday prayers at their homes due to the fear of Covid-19 epidemic in the region.

In Mansehra, many prayer leaders shortened their sermons and recited short verses in Friday prayers in compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s advisory issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

“We are bound by our religion to obey government’s advisories and if it decrees not to offer even Friday congregations in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, we would follow its order in letter and spirit,” said Maulana Shafique, the prayer leader of the central mosque on Abbottabad Road.

Prayer leaders during Friday sermons urged worshipers to stay at their homes to follow the government advisory to avoid Covid-19 endemic.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2020

Comments (20)

Hasnain
Mar 28, 2020 07:51am
Rare. But appreciation is due. Thank you
Recommend 0
Waseem
Mar 28, 2020 07:53am
This is the first sensible thing Maulana did in his entire life. I appreciate it.
Recommend 0
jawed
Mar 28, 2020 08:01am
Afterall he has some wisdom left in him.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 28, 2020 08:13am
What does Fazulur rehman have anything to do with prayers. If he prayed from his heart then he would not be power hungry.
Recommend 0
Arshad
Mar 28, 2020 08:17am
Looks, software update.
Recommend 0
PrajapatiKv
Mar 28, 2020 08:37am
People believe that when maulaanaa agreed than it is serious metter.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Mar 28, 2020 08:51am
Maulana is smarter than China virus
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 28, 2020 08:56am
No one listens to him. He is a politician not a genuine Maulana.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 28, 2020 08:56am
@jawed, None what so ever.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Mar 28, 2020 09:01am
@Waseem, Well Said
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 28, 2020 09:18am
He was just waiting for which winning side to take to make himself relevant .
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Mar 28, 2020 09:30am
Maulana Fazlur Rahaman is the most sensible leader in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Mar 28, 2020 09:32am
@Ratan bhai, its American virus not Chinese.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 28, 2020 09:36am
Who said Maulana is not sensible? He is sensible all along in his fight and struggle for poor and needy.
Recommend 0
Rizwan Khalid Arain
Mar 28, 2020 09:44am
@A. ALI, if its true statement it has been back fire for US.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 28, 2020 09:48am
@Zak, better than imran khan.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 28, 2020 09:49am
@A. ALI, all deceases in current world in last 30 years originated from China because of their food habits. Denial will create problem in future also. Tough immigration rules needs to implemented around people visiting or coming from china , do medical screenings
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 09:52am
@Zak, agreed.
Recommend 0
Vishal
Mar 28, 2020 10:00am
Highly appreciated. However, people of India and Pakistan has taken incorrect interpretation of religion and ignoring the healthcare advisories. Such religious leader should come out and guide the people appropriately.
Recommend 0
charizard
Mar 28, 2020 10:05am
the first good thing i've heard form him. credit where due.
Recommend 0

