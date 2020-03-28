DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 28, 2020

IMF hints at helping Pakistan to fight off corona impact

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated March 28, 2020

Email

Fund chief says emergency financing will allow government to address urgent balance of payments needs and support. — Reuters/File
Fund chief says emergency financing will allow government to address urgent balance of payments needs and support. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund has announced that it would consider Islamabad’s request for financial assistance under IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) facility to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves and budgetary support in the wake of the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its economy.

“Our team is working expeditiously to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s executive board as soon as possible,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a statement released to the media by the Fund’s Islamabad-based office on Friday.

On the sidelines of the government economic team’s media briefing on March 25, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh had announced that Pakistan had arranged about $4 billion additional financial assistance from multilateral lending and aid agencies, including $1.4bn additional funds from the IMF. Soon after the announcement, Ms Georgieva has confirmed Pakistan’s request for financial assistance under the RFI to ensure prompt and adequate relief to the people and the economy. This emergency financing, the IMF chief said, would allow the government to address additional and urgent balance of payments needs and support policies that would make it possible to direct funds swiftly to the country’s most affected sectors, including social protection, daily-wage earners and the healthcare system.

On March 4, the IMF had announced that it would support vulnerable countries with different lending facilities, including through rapid-disbursing emergency financing, which could amount up to $50 billion for low-income and emerging markets. Of this, $10bn is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s additional financing request is not being considered through the RCF which attracts zero interest rate. The financial assistance provided under the RFI is subject to the same financing terms as the Stand-By Arrangement.

Fund chief says emergency financing will allow government to address urgent balance of payments needs and support policies

Ms Georgieva also spoke about the current IMF programme and its outcome. “The authorities have continued their reform efforts to address Pakistan’s economic challenges, but progress is being threatened by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and the deterioration in global economic and financial conditions,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had swiftly approved an economic stimulus package aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus and providing support to the affected families and businesses. Similarly, the State Bank of Pakistan has adopted a timely set of measures, including lowering of the policy rate, new refinancing facilities to support the flow of credit, and temporary regulatory relief measures.

“In parallel, the authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies included in the current arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). These reforms are crucial to boost Pakistan’s growth potential to deliver broad-based benefits for all Pakistanis, especially the most vulnerable segments of the population,” the IMF chief said in the statement.

“The Fund stands ready to continue to support the authorities’ efforts to implement much-needed economic and structural reforms aimed at fostering strong and sustainable growth,” it added.

The IMF has replied to a series of questions posted on its website seeking details of the support facilities for the vulnerable countries.

As per replies, the IMF has two facilities — Rapid Credit Facility created in 2009 and Rapid Financing Instrument set up in 2011 — that provide emergency financial assistance to member countries without the need to have a full-fledged programme in place. These loans can be disbursed very quickly to assist member countries in implementing policies to address emergencies such as coronavirus.

The financing under the RCF is available to low-income countries. It carries a zero interest rate, has a grace period of five-and-a-half years, and a final maturity of 10 years. Members have used this facility 29 times, including last year for Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Idai and in 2014-15 for Guinea and Liberia to confront the Ebola outbreak.

The financial assistance provided under the RFI is subject to the same financing terms as the Stand-By Arrangement (interest rates are currently about 1½pc), and should be repaid within 3¼ to 5 years. Members have used this facility five times – for instance, in 2016, the IMF provided an RFI emergency loan to Ecuador after one of the strongest earthquakes in decades.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (32)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pakistani
Mar 28, 2020 07:52am
How cleverly new 4 billion dollar loans being 'arranged' governments keep changing but their governance style remains the same.At last common people would be forced to pay.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Mar 28, 2020 07:54am
We must try hard to get this aid as the coronavirus situation is worsening in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Mar 28, 2020 08:03am
The IMF announced yesterday that the world economy has entered recession. Given this scenario it's highly unlikely any country will have robust growth rate. At best some damage control may be achieved by providing stimulus and deferring payments for the businesses and those involved in economic activity.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 28, 2020 08:09am
don’t give money, give mask , medicine or ventilators. delay debt payment for one qtr. F
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 28, 2020 08:21am
IK and his government was borrowing "recklessly" even before Covid-19. These additional loans will only make the situation worse.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Mar 28, 2020 08:26am
Giving cash is useless. Only programmes under strict supervision to control the disease only.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 28, 2020 08:36am
Instead of money, provide essential commodities, medical equipments and relief material. No amount of cash can help Pakistan as it didn't in past.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Mar 28, 2020 08:38am
Deva, this isn't Nawaz or Zardari leading Pakistan. IMF knows IK govt is not corrupt and cash funding wouldn't just disappear.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 28, 2020 08:48am
@Fawad bhai, Man cash generally never reaches to the last one. and that’s truth. I still believe mask to everyone, medicines, hospitals equipments etc will do more help.
Recommend 0
khan
Mar 28, 2020 08:51am
Pakistan was the first country to ask. So, it should preference from IMF.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Mar 28, 2020 08:56am
@deva, But PMIK needs more loan.
Recommend 0
Logical
Mar 28, 2020 08:58am
@Fawad bhai, IK .ay not be corrupt if you say so. But his handlers certainly are. So result will be the same as in the past.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 28, 2020 09:08am
Sir, considering current situation I think "DAM FUND"can be converted into COVID-19-PK as an immediate measure.
Recommend 0
By heart indian
Mar 28, 2020 09:09am
IMF is blind two days back they killed 28 Sikhs in Kabul.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 28, 2020 09:12am
@Fawad bhai, yes this PTI is "not corrupt".what about the Dam fund? Disappeared. That's why IMF will give loans under RFI and not RCF, same interest rate as normally applicable and repayment within 5 years max.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 28, 2020 09:14am
IK and his government are now very much fixated on getting more loans in the name of Covid-19 relief efforts. This leads to more deterioration of country's financial standing in the long run.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Mar 28, 2020 09:37am
@Fawad bhai, IK borrowed more than any PM already hope it gets utilised on poor correctly unlike DAM fund
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 28, 2020 09:42am
Qureshi should seek clarity regarding these funds.
Recommend 0
To the point
Mar 28, 2020 09:45am
@Fawad bhai, Deva, this isn't Nawaz or Zardari leading Pakistan. IMF knows IK govt is not corrupt and cash funding wouldn't just disappear. It's been nearly 2 years since IKN selected pti govt is in power so how come Pakistan haven't improved its ranking in global corruption index in fact it slipped in ranking since IKN became pm. Please stop blaming the previous govt for all the ills.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Mar 28, 2020 09:46am
Look at Edhi foundation who are using raincoats instead of hazmat suits. You need a strong will to serve and good leadership. It's not always about money.
Recommend 0
Akshay
Mar 28, 2020 10:02am
@Khalid, true. Corruption reduces through 2 factors: reforms and education i.e.human resource development. Even if the leader is honest, 5000 officers under his authority may not be and these are the ones working on the ground. This is the reason why Pak went down 2 places in Corruption Index.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 28, 2020 10:07am
@Fawad bhai, his health advisor smuggled 2million masks. What are the outcome of commitees formed to proble wheat and sugar scam?
Recommend 0
Khush Aamdeed
Mar 28, 2020 10:20am
Only hints no concrete agreement
Recommend 0
riz1
Mar 28, 2020 10:34am
@Fawad bhai, "IMF knows IK govt is not corrupt and cash funding wouldn't just disappear" Come on buddy. We all, including the IMF, know under whose reins the nation runs, who make off with seventy percent plus of all funds, whoever appears to run the govt. Under the captain's rule, it has become even more clearer. IMF will have priorities, it needs to be seen if we are a priority for the IMF funds after some fifteen bailouts, when there will be so many many nations requesting those for fighting COVID19.
Recommend 0
Aamir Hussain
Mar 28, 2020 10:35am
@By heart indian, Yes IMF blind. They didn't see when Hindus killed Sikhs in 84 and They are consistently killing Muslims and Christian and then also IMF was supporting and brought India from poorest hunger country to emerging Country. Even after killings Christian and Muslims. Hindus are migrating their countries and theirs population is growing. Like America Canada Europe Malaysia Singapore Middle East. Christian and Muslims should notice this. Hindus don't relate to Abrahamic. I am preparing data and statistics and will viral on Twitter Facebook and YouTube of growing Indian population in America, very soon
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 28, 2020 10:39am
@pakistani, whole world is facing real threat and to deal with it requires to help poor uneducated people. and for them mask, food, medicine, hospitals equipment most important not cash. Cash monitoring and tracking is impossible.
Recommend 0
Muinna
Mar 28, 2020 11:16am
Too little. Too late. Send more funds. Send them immediately.
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
Mar 28, 2020 11:22am
Surviving on aid is not a matter of pride.
Recommend 0
Sanjiv
Mar 28, 2020 11:34am
@Kareem, will we ever be in a position to give some Aid or will always be on mercy of others
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 28, 2020 11:45am
@Reader (Texas) , how the federal treasury was left empty by Sharifs-the country now is left with no other options. In any case cronavirus is an unforeseen tragedy and each and every country in world is affected badly. EU is providing good funds to our European member countries so why Pakistan should not have specific help from IMF to deal with this crisis? It is a genuine case.
Recommend 0
Ratan
Mar 28, 2020 11:51am
Money will go into the pockets of bureaucrats, better give genuine test kits, masks, PPE aprons and other medical equippments.
Recommend 0
Udai Singh Bhati
Mar 28, 2020 12:57pm
@Aamir Hussain You have to learn mathematics from Indians .Then follow statistics.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Binary choices

Binary choices

Poor countries like ours simply cannot absorb the long-term punishment handed out by the coronavirus.

Editorial

March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...
March 27, 2020

Sikh killings

IN a bloody display of the havoc the self-styled Islamic State group is still capable of spreading, at least 25...
March 27, 2020

Media owner’s remand

AN accountability court has extended the physical remand of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman to NAB...