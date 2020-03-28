DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 28, 2020

Eight cases of poliovirus reported from KP, Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 28, 2020

Email

Six cases in KP, two in Punjab. — AFP/File
Six cases in KP, two in Punjab. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Eight new cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Friday, increasing the tally to 33 in the country this year.

Of the total eight cases, six were found in KP, including two in Peshawar and one each in Khyber tribal area, Bannu, Nowshera and Lakki Marwat while two were reported from Punjab’s Faisalabad city.

Before these eight cases, a total of 25 vaccine-derived poliovirus cases were reported in the country in the current year.

This type of poliovirus was officially declared eradicated across the globe in 2016.

There are three types of poliovirus which are categorised as Type I, II and III. Decades ago, a vaccine named ‘Trivalent’ was used which contained all the three viruses. After eradication of Type II Virus in 2016, another vaccine ‘Bivalent’ was introduced. It contained only type I and III viruses. However, suddenly the cases of Type II Virus (VDPV) are being reported and it is feared that the virus might re-emerge.

In 2019, 22 cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus were reported in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2020

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Binary choices

Binary choices

Poor countries like ours simply cannot absorb the long-term punishment handed out by the coronavirus.

Editorial

March 28, 2020

Sindh leads the way

IN SPITE of some good work done by stakeholders within their area of operation, the country remains divided over a...
March 28, 2020

Debt plan

THE State Bank and the country’s banks have moved fast to pre-empt rising calls for a moratorium on debt ...
March 28, 2020

Water, water…

WATER is both a blessing and a curse for the coastal communities that live along the Indus delta region. Earlier, a...
March 27, 2020

Sikh killings

IN a bloody display of the havoc the self-styled Islamic State group is still capable of spreading, at least 25...
March 27, 2020

Media owner’s remand

AN accountability court has extended the physical remand of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman to NAB...