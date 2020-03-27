DAWN.COM

'10pc of Covid-19 cases in Sindh are locally transmitted': CM Shah sounds alarm

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 27, 2020

People stand in designated areas marked on the ground to maintain social distancing as they receive free food from volunteers of Chhipa Welfare Association during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi on March 27, 2020. — AFP
People stand in designated areas marked on the ground to maintain social distancing as they receive free food from volunteers of Chhipa Welfare Association during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi on March 27, 2020. — AFP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday noted with alarm that 10 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province were locally transmitted, terming it a "dangerous trend".

While chairing a meeting at the CM House in Karachi, Shah insisted that locally transmitted cases needed to be contained by taking further precautionary measures. He pointed out that excluding the ones reported amongst pilgrims in Larkana and Sukkur, there were 168 cases in the province, of which 102 were locally transmitted.

"This shows that local transmission is still progressing, therefore, we all have to observe complete lockdown, or we will not be in a position to control it,” he said.

The chief minister said that people needed to "understand the gravity of the ongoing situation".

“Therefore, I have decided to curtail the operation hours of grocery shops and stores by three hours from Saturday," he announced, saying that all grocery stores will be closed by 5pm every evening. Previously, the government had allowed grocery shops to remain open until 8pm.

Chief Minister Shah told Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Mahar to ensure that the orders were complied with.

Referring to restrictions on prayer congregations in the province, the chief minister said that it was a difficult decision to make but it was "aimed at saving people from local transmission".

The Sindh government had announced yesterday that congregations comprising more than five people will not be allowed.

Mixed reaction to restrictions on prayer congregations

A mixed reaction was seen to the provincial government’s restrictions on Friday prayer congregations in the metropolis and other parts of Sindh, according to witnesses and officials.

Law enforcers tried to prevent crowding at mosques but avoided taking any strict action ostensibly due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A few mosques in the Kharadar and Burns Road areas of Karachi refused to follow the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that barring some mosques, the majority of mosques' administrations in the provincial capital responded positively to the restrictions on Friday congregations.

He added that three persons were arrested in Karachi over violation of restrictions on the Juma prayer.

Police sources said that a total of 169 people were arrested across the province on Friday over violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and hoarding of masks, sanitisers and gloves etc.

About 440 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Sindh. Most of the cases have been detected in people with recent travel history, however, the number of locally transmitted cases is increasing. So far, 14 people have been cured.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (24)

M. Saeed
Mar 27, 2020 08:22pm
Locally transmitted cases are what should now concern the authorities as, all those coming from foreign countries, have now returned and all incoming flights are stopped..
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Mar 27, 2020 08:32pm
Seems coronas is killing us all one by one. No one will be spared in future.
Recommend 0
Shaikh Abdul Rasheed
Mar 27, 2020 08:41pm
I think locally transmitted cases are reported in Karachi and in other cities of the province all cases are imported mainly from Iran.
Recommend 0
Baig
Mar 27, 2020 08:47pm
102 out of 440 is around 23-24% not 10%.Which statement is correct?
Recommend 0
Khajur
Mar 27, 2020 08:53pm
The Taftan debacle will cost you dearly. The incompetence of PMIk represents a sorry state of affairs but at the same time, Sindh CM's efforts are also commendable. Brace yourself for the worst fellow Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Nishant
Mar 27, 2020 09:09pm
Thts horrible, community spread is deadliest phase, tht should be avoided at any cost. 100% lockdown is required
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Mar 27, 2020 09:11pm
Dear CM of Sindh, please continue to do what is fit for the moment. You are doing your best to save humanity. We are with you.
Recommend 0
Truth Bytes
Mar 27, 2020 09:15pm
Community transmission has started in Pakistan. Now cases will rise exponentially.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 27, 2020 09:28pm
Don't let it go out of hands. PMIK is still planning, don't wait just act now.
Recommend 0
Taftan
Mar 27, 2020 09:54pm
Religious sentiments are paramount in the religious Republic of pakistan
Recommend 0
aisha
Mar 27, 2020 10:15pm
Doesn't mean to say goods transport has to be stopped. Nowhere in. the world this is happening.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 27, 2020 10:40pm
Yes offcourse it is matter of concern and We should make new planes to controle the local cases ... My Youth Fellows Run your horses of Innovation and show the world That we people are capable of fighting with any kind of Pendamic...
Recommend 0
Pk
Mar 27, 2020 11:05pm
Why is 90 is not sounding any alarms? Who decided to bring them in when uninfected students were barred entry back home from China?
Recommend 0
Nazish Khan
Mar 27, 2020 11:06pm
People are not understanding the reason why lockdown is necessary please explain to them that people who apparently look healthy that is people without any symptoms who are carriers of covid 19 are the ones who can spread this deadly disease to the vulnerable population therefore everyone must practise physical distancing to break local transmission. I am still seeing maids coming to posh areas for house work this isn't lockdown we need to impose curfew for our people are very ignorant
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 27, 2020 11:28pm
Very Alarming news.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 27, 2020 11:56pm
Sind is in the hands of poor managers. That's why it is highest and poorly coordinated.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 27, 2020 11:58pm
@Khajur, Taftan was Baluchistan government responsibility and when federal got involved it was contained, but Sind is a fisaco. No management, poor infrastructure, chaotic supervision. Federal needs to take over sind situation. Due to sind lockdown, poor are suffering immensely, as PMIK predicted.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 28, 2020 12:05am
I must say that CM Shah is taking public into confidence and sharing the facts straight . Sir, you do your best and make every effort transparent. I am very confident that the public will not hold you responsible for any failure that could happened .
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 28, 2020 12:21am
We wish Pakistan is led by a sensible and able leader at the time of this world crisis. Sadly, IK has completely let all Pakistanis down.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 28, 2020 01:33am
The people of many areas of Karachi are not taking the lockdown seriously. I live in Qayyumabad where life is absolutely normal. Swarms of people are everywhere on the streets, mosques are still full for all the namaz and Friday prayes were conducted normally at all mosques in Qayyumabad. When is the public going to take this seriously.... probably after it gets out of control and there are thousands of deaths daily?The authorities must do something now while there is still time probably imposing a compulsory curfew, otherwise our ignorant public is not going to pay heed and spread the virus like crazy.
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Mar 28, 2020 01:54am
@ zak if federal done its own work situation would have been better, they are only good at tweets,people are not blind they can see who is working properly and who is just giving pseudo lectures.
Recommend 0
fareed
Mar 28, 2020 04:20am
Sindh is the gateway of people from 360 deg geographical area. Karachi could have been the COVID-19 epicure of pakistan. I am glad quick thinking of Karachi admin, they were among the very first ones in the world who implemented screening on ports since January. Good work.
Recommend 0
Toni
Mar 28, 2020 05:52am
“Therefore, I have decided to curtail the operation hours of grocery shops and stores by three hours from Saturday," he announced, saying that all grocery stores will be closed by 5pm every evening. Previously, the government had allowed grocery shops to remain open until 8pm." By reducing the hours would that not cause more gathering, instead spread out trading so people could spread their shopping hours instead of crowding, is that considered or to be considered after comparison, post change, maybe it will be too late. Unlike India's Lathi brigade police hitting citizens, Pakistan is doing well, more humane. Make it easier for shoppers and shopkeepers and the enforcing police too, enforce and restrict entry to shopping area with App controlled time limits per hour on entry and exit counts. Give electronic passes at the entry, using a tapping system app just like used in transport rides, with non-stop alarm for time out to track those exceeding their time quota.
Recommend 0
Georgie
Mar 28, 2020 07:58am
Now it is in the hands of educated Pakistan who are aware of such news to save their nation. Your leadership and your PM have decided to do absolutely nothing.
Recommend 0

