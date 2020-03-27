DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2020

Email

India's coronavirus heroes come under attack

AFPUpdated Mar 27, 2020 12:27pm

They have been hailed as India's coronavirus "heroes", but doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and other frontline workers have been attacked and in some cases evicted from their homes by panicked residents.

Some e-commerce giants have even halted deliveries partly due to the harassment of staff, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said abuse of hospital workers had become a "huge issue".

Reports of attacks and abuse have come from across India, increasing with the imposition this week of a 21-day nationwide lockdown. In at least one case, police were accused of beating a delivery driver carrying medicines.

Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor in the western city of Surat, described how she was accosted as she returned home from a long day at a hospital that is treating Covid-19 patients.

She said neighbours blocked her at the entrance to her apartment building and threatened "consequences" if she continued to work.

"These are the same people who have happily interacted with me (in the past). Whenever they've faced a problem, I've helped them out," the 36-year-old told AFP.

"There is a sense of fear among people. I do understand. But it's like I suddenly became an untouchable."

This week, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences appealed to the government for help after health workers were forced out of their homes by panicked landlords and housing societies.

"Many doctors are stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country," the letter said.

Modi called on Indians to stop treating medical workers as pariahs, describing those fighting the virus were "god-like".

"Today they are the people who are saving us from dying, putting their lives in danger."

Fake news and paranoia

Health workers are not the only ones facing the brunt of the frightened population in an environment where misinformation and rumours are thriving.

Airline and airport staff, who are still being called on for evacuations of Indians stuck overseas and management of key cargo deliveries, have also been threatened.

Indigo and Air India have condemned threats made against their staff.

An Air India flight attendant told AFP her neighbours threatened to evict her from her apartment while she was heading to the United States, saying she would "infect everyone".

"I couldn't sleep that night," she said, afraid to reveal her name over fear of further stigmatisation.

"I was scared that even if I did go home, would someone break open the door or call people to kick me out?"

Her husband had to ask the police for help.

Others have not been as lucky, the flight attendant said, with one colleague — who declined to speak to AFP — forced out of her home and now living with her parents.

"With all the fake news and WhatsApp forwards, they don't know what is going on, so there's this paranoia that makes them behave like this," she said.

T. Praveen Keerthi, general secretary of the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (IPCA), told AFP they had received more than 50 complaints from airline crew.

"Airline staffers are being stopped from entering their own residential premises by security guards," he said.

"We also have families and children that we leave at home to help fellow citizens... The least we expect is for our colleagues to not be harassed and ostracised."

Airport workers involved in moving essential supplies have also faced attacks as have delivery workers transporting medicines and groceries.

E-commerce giant Flipkart temporarily suspended services this week.

The Walmart-owned group said it only resumed home deliveries after police guaranteed "the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives".

Read this next

Comments (23)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Delhi Guy
Mar 27, 2020 11:26am
Deplorable. BJP has injected extremism in Indians.
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
Mar 27, 2020 11:27am
In UK, many Britishers have died at home even after calling 999 emergency number, as hospitals have refused to taken them stating not a priority.
Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Mar 27, 2020 11:29am
The authorities and the cops have already taken action.
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 27, 2020 11:31am
While we in Pakistan are treating them as heroes!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 27, 2020 11:31am
Only in India. This is most disgraceful. And look at them talk 24/7.
Recommend 0
Maninder
Mar 27, 2020 11:32am
All the hospitals in India are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, and are not treating other incoming patients, causing frustration.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 27, 2020 11:32am
Modi has only taught his followers hate and insecurity.
Recommend 0
Ashrut
Mar 27, 2020 11:35am
A country with 1.5 billion Indians, and daily 100-300 people with different sickness are showing up in hospitals.
Recommend 0
Taftan
Mar 27, 2020 11:41am
Its in specific areas where they cannot follow discipline. Its minor areas.
Recommend 0
Ching Lung Khan
Mar 27, 2020 11:44am
Most of the attackers are CAA supporters
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Mar 27, 2020 11:47am
India need to control and contain the virus of hate and bigotry before Corona virus.
Recommend 0
Muralidhar
Mar 27, 2020 11:47am
This report makes no difference to us. We are strictly following the lockdown. It is time Pakistan takes care of its citizens. 1200 cases in 200 million people vs 600 cases in 1.30 billion people. The figures are enough to speak.
Recommend 0
adil108
Mar 27, 2020 11:55am
There have been the root of violence, cruelty and brutality in the blood of most India. From their talk, TV shows or games, you find more aggressiveness and impatience attitude. They wrongly think they are superior and can do what they wanted to do. Hence they will always consider non trustworthy in other part of western society. Calm down for your own sake, don’t underestimate others and be humble.
Recommend 0
Faif
Mar 27, 2020 12:00pm
Most of the culprits are antiCAA protesters.
Recommend 0
Pee TI
Mar 27, 2020 12:01pm
A little bit of 'counselling' and mehman nawazi by the police would resolve these issues in a jiffy. Just make sure you publicize it properly in the press. Our heroes deserve all our respect and support
Recommend 0
4dipak.
Mar 27, 2020 12:02pm
Good for locals to read & enjoy.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 27, 2020 12:03pm
The vibe of cateism makes them behave in such a way. Segregation of low castes and untouchable culture is in their DNA.
Recommend 0
Suv
Mar 27, 2020 12:04pm
Lol! Desperation of dawn , trying to hide shortcomings of Pakistan govt, by highlighting isolated incidents as if they were some political issues in India. Who in this world doesn't have issues with neighbor's and where in the world landlords and tenants don't have spat. A few days earlier published a fabricated story of corruption , was not able to find it in any other newspaper.
Recommend 0
Thalaiva
Mar 27, 2020 12:04pm
isolated incidents is not representative of the whole country
Recommend 0
Vasudev
Mar 27, 2020 12:06pm
Any picture to show its credibility, attack on Indias coronavirus heroes, to this article?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Mar 27, 2020 12:07pm
@adil108, No, they don't think they are superior, their fragile self-esteem oozes out from those who swarm here.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 27, 2020 12:39pm
@Indian, true.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 27, 2020 12:45pm
@Ali, Sure ?
Recommend 0