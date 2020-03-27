DAWN.COM

10m people with low income to get Rs12,000 stipend in lump sum

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan pictured with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and members of his delegation at PM Office on Thursday. The ambassador said assisting Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19 is one of Beijing's priorities. China's assistance includes 12,000 testing kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits and $4m for building a hospital. The Xinjiang government has, meanwhile, provided 50,000 masks each to Islamabad Capital Territory as well as the Sindh government. Mr Khan thanked China for its support.
ISLAMABAD: Ten million people belonging to low-income groups will get a Rs12,000 four-month stipend in a lump sum under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package announced by the federal government on Tuesday to mitigate adverse impact of coronavirus on their family budget.

According to a document of the Finance Division, the government would provide Rs144 billion under the package and that money would be in addition to already allocated funds for the government’s programme for the poor, called Ehsaas.

The prime minister has also announced Rs200 billion for daily wage workers and it is expected that the amount may also be distributed through provinces. However, the strategy for the disbursement of that amount is still being devised.

Top officials of the government running Ehsaas programme had proposed to the government to announce Rs4,000 per month for the poor people badly affected by the deadly viral disease, but the ministry of finance disagreed and decided to provide a monthly stipend of Rs3000. Ehsaas officials decided to give the amount of Rs12,000 in lump sum to the eligible and deserving people.

Sania Nishtar says programme will be SMS-based

The prime minister had announced Rs1.15 trillion relief package to help the poor and members of low-income group, agriculture, export and industrial sectors amid adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy.

According to the document, of the total 10 million beneficiaries of the government decision, five million people are those who are already getting the monthly stipend under Ehsaas Kafalat while three million people are those whose monthly income is Rs20,000. The other two million people are daily wage workers and vendors who are at present not registered with the programme, will be covered under the PM’s relief package.

When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told Dawn that the whole programme would be Short Messaging Service (SMS) based as those already registered with Ehsaas Kafalat would soon get an SMS that they could collect Rs12,000 from two already notified banks — Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank Al-Falah Limited.

She said that those low-income group people not currently enrolled in the Ehsaas Kafalat programme would be asked to send their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to designated mobile phone numbers through SMS, if they were interested in getting monetary assistance under the PM’s package.

“Their eligibility for this category will be assessed by relaxing the poverty criteria in the database. If someone is not in the database, then those people will be asked to submit their credentials with deputy commissioner office concerned where their financial status will be assessed and names of those declared eligible will be sent to Ehsaas programme for further procedure,” she said.

She said that when Ehsaas receives lists of eligible applicants from DC offices, they will be put in a filter with the help of National Database Registered Authority (Nadra) to ascertain they fell in the category of eligible applicants under the government stipulated criteria (which says these people should not be government servants or spouses of government servants and they should not have a car and motorbike and no record of having travelled abroad).

In the next stage, these applicants’ data would be put in a computer having the bigger data to confirm the veracity of these applicants’ financial status.

Once the applicants are cleared by the Ehsaas assessment mechanism, they will receive an SMS for collection of the money from the designated banks.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Indian
Mar 27, 2020 08:54am
Highly appreciable. Pakistan is in the right hands it seems.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 27, 2020 08:55am
Was badly needed. There is a reason we love the noble giant, Imran Khan. Plunderers never coming back.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 27, 2020 08:59am
How do the Pakistanis do it? Amazing.
Recommend 0
Aynul haque
Mar 27, 2020 09:05am
He is the best PM among the world. He has a good heart. Salute to you PM Khan from Banglades.
Recommend 0
JP
Mar 27, 2020 09:06am
Nice. But speed up implementation.
Recommend 0
Truth Bytes
Mar 27, 2020 09:27am
Usually such big promises are never implemented. Thery are called paper promises. These are just meant to create hype so that the government can avoid criticism. Eventually government finds one or the other reason citing its inability to implement them.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 27, 2020 09:28am
Recognizing the most poor families would be an issue. These families have maybe not ever registered. Pakistan is blessed with a person like Imran khan as PM.
Recommend 0
India First
Mar 27, 2020 09:28am
Well done Pakistan!! Well done.
Recommend 0
BTS
Mar 27, 2020 09:29am
When will politicians stop saving scammed money for luxury lifestyle abroad and donate for ventilators?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 27, 2020 09:37am
As always, China is working closely and helping Pakistan in all difficult situations and, we should appreciate their friendly gestures. Only sincere friends help in difficult times and we come know, who they are, as some will show their true colours.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Mar 27, 2020 10:06am
What a great leader. He cares for poor. No politics please.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Mar 27, 2020 10:32am
Must appreciate pak ministers and leaders, they are really good in resource management. Surviving and feeding 20 crore for 70 years on foreign aid indeed requires lot of planning and prioritization. World should learn from Pak...
Recommend 0
Darjat
Mar 27, 2020 10:48am
One of the best way is to involve Rural Support Program Network (RSPN) to identify/ verify 5 million members of low income groups /poor ( 2 million daily wage workers & 3 million whose salary is Rs 20,000). This will help in improving transparency and reaching most deserving people. RSPs work with over 3 million community organizations in 4 provinces, AJK , Ex FATA districts and Gilgit-Baltistan .
Recommend 0
Monïshad
Mar 27, 2020 11:29am
Nice if implemented to the bpl families .Good
Recommend 0
Gyan
Mar 27, 2020 11:47am
10 million will get the stipend. Does that include the minorities?
Recommend 0
Gita
Mar 27, 2020 11:49am
Low income govt or private employees?
Recommend 0
Mehak
Mar 27, 2020 11:50am
Where is the money? Another loan.
Recommend 0
Dilip
Mar 27, 2020 11:52am
Out of 220 million, 210 million are either rich or with high income, and10 million are low income????
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Mar 27, 2020 11:55am
I have never seen such a great world cup winning leader of any country! Pakistan is in safe hands.
Recommend 0
Rajesh Kumar
Mar 27, 2020 12:02pm
Dear Mr. Prime Minister Your efforts are appreciated in the matter, however it would be better to issue the printed coupons to every family head (to be screened through NADRA record) for issuing the grocery items as giving money would not make more sense than providing necessary grocery items.
Recommend 0
Pops
Mar 27, 2020 12:39pm
Too right China should help, they are responsible for this mess in the first place.
Recommend 0
H.Khan
Mar 27, 2020 12:41pm
having a motorrbike or visiting any country is not a crime? after having a motorbike or visiting a country is not the criteria to determine financial status. many people visited foreign countries and after coming back they became more poor.
Recommend 0
Kashif Khan
Mar 27, 2020 01:12pm
In our corrupt regime, more than ninety percent of the amount will benifit ghosts
Recommend 0

