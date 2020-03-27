DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2020

PIA stopped from operating special flights for UK, Canada

Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 27, 2020

National carrier regrets inconvenience but says that passengers' and crew's safety comes first. — AFP/File
National carrier regrets inconvenience but says that passengers' and crew's safety comes first. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The sharp spread of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and Canada has forced the government to withdraw the permission it gave to the Pakistan International Air­lines to operate four special flights to the two countries.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said in a statement on Thursday that in view of the recent spike in the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases in the UK and Canada, the government, keeping the health and safety of citizens in consideration, had withdrawn the permission it gave to the PIA to operate its special flights to these countries.

Mr Hafeez said that in view of the government’s decision, the PIA had cancelled planned special flights to London, Manches­ter, Birmingham and Toronto scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

He said the PIA regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers but added that passengers and crew’s safety and health were always the foremost important element for the national flag carrier.

“The changing dynamics may be regretful, but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and ensure maximum protection to the people,” he said.

The spokesman asked passengers to contact the PIA call centre for more information and updates.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay indoors,” the spokesman said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan International Airlines had decided to operate four special flights on the international route on humanitarian grounds for the people stranded in Pakistan due to closure of international flight operations.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez had said that of the four flights, three flights would be operated for the UK and one for Canada.

A PIA flight PK-781 was scheduled to take off from Lahore for Toronto on Friday, March 27, while PK-709 was planned from Islamabad to Manchester on Saturday, March 28.

The flight PK-757 was to be operated from Islamabad to London on Saturday, March 28 while PK 791 was scheduled from Islamabad to Birmingham on Saturday, March 28.

Due to rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Britain and Canada, the government decided to withdraw the relaxation of operating four special flights.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2020

Thomas
Mar 27, 2020 07:24am
Wise decision.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Mar 27, 2020 07:29am
These are far superior countries. Treatment is much better there.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 27, 2020 07:53am
World War II in Europe was much worse than this. Europe will survive. They were not ready to meet the speed of the virus.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 27, 2020 07:54am
Airliners worldwide did much in spreading this disease.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Mar 27, 2020 07:55am
Why were the flights announced in the first place if you did not want them to go. Its playing with peoples emotions, will backfire when you want their support in future.
Recommend 0
Atif
Mar 27, 2020 08:05am
@Babar Azam, the ground reality is opposite, believe it or not.
Recommend 0
Moin Kamal
Mar 27, 2020 08:25am
Canada is safe and it is all the media hype. The stupid decision of PIA as flights are operating normally. Canada has one of the best health care in the world.
Recommend 0
ABBAs kd
Mar 27, 2020 08:29am
These foreign citizens want to "leave" Pakistan & go back to their countries of residence. No one is "coming" into Pakistan via these special flights. So why is not Pakistani authorities allowing these thousands of foreigners "leave" by the flights out ?
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 27, 2020 08:36am
The govt. should have taken time before giving false hopes to people.
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Mar 27, 2020 08:49am
So as usual PIA has done nothing. The permission was withdrawn by respective Govt.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Mar 27, 2020 08:58am
Good call in all aspects
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 27, 2020 08:58am
They did not stop due to COVID19, high court had showed serious concern yesterday abt these special flights which were operated for our elite class childerns who were stuck in different countries
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Mar 27, 2020 09:02am
@Babar Azam, keeps your opinion to your self
Recommend 0
NORI
Mar 27, 2020 09:29am
It was other way round. UK and Canada ordered PIA to stop the flights.
Recommend 0
amir
Mar 27, 2020 09:32am
While all the countries in the world are trying to help their citizens, PIA is charging 3300 Canadian dollars for one way flight from Karachi to Toronto. Yes, it is a chartered flight which shall return empty, but the Pakistani origin passengers who travel in PIA deserve a less greedy approach. PIA should not forget they travel in these planes with dirty washroom, unhygienic food, malfunctioning airconditioning and complete absence of entertainment system. What a shame. What a time to exploit
Recommend 0
Ching Lung Khan
Mar 27, 2020 09:33am
PIA was banned from flying into USA and Canada
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 27, 2020 10:04am
Disappointing news for all stranded passengers in Pakistan, but, I agree the well-being of the PIA staff is equally important and paramount. Let's hope the situation will change in due course and all stranded passengers be able to go back to UK and Canada!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 27, 2020 10:06am
PIA already a loss-making airlines.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 27, 2020 10:14am
@M. Emad, Cute. So why is nobody buying your Air India despite desperation by Indian government?
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 27, 2020 10:20am
Strange that when ex PM Nawaz was saying treatment in UK is better , everyone was opposing.
Recommend 0

