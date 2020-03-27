DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2020

Areas which report virus cases to be sealed off

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 27, 2020

Email

Federal, provincial govts make decision; Vehicles, except freight transport, have been banned on highways. — Dawn/File
Federal, provincial govts make decision; Vehicles, except freight transport, have been banned on highways. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial governments decided to seal the areas where new cases of coronavirus are reported, as the addition of over 100 cases from across the country on Thursday took the total number of confirmed patients of Covid-19 to 1,190.

After detection of some new cases, Bhara Kahu, Chak Shahzad and Ramsha Colony in Islamabad; some parts of Sadiqabad, a part of Dhoke Kashmirian and B Block of Satellite Town in Rawalpindi; and Mohrah Akkrah near Sohawa and Manga village in Charsadda have been sealed.

Vehicles, except those involved in freight transportation, have been banned on highways and motorways.

As many as 30,000 boxes of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are being prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which will be given to health professionals treating Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has attained the capability to produce 25,000 face masks and 10,000 litres of hand sanitiser on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, Special Assis­tant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that it was decided to ensure availability of PPEs to every health professional performing coronavirus-related duties.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said orders had been placed to purchase kits for one million tests for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, district authorities in Jhelum have announced a lockdown in Mohrah Akkrah near Sohawa tehsil headquarters after the death of a woman who recently returned from abroad. A police official said that after the burial of the woman, her husband who has also tested positive for Covid-19, had been admitted to hospital.

The adviser to the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister, Shams Mir, said that with seven more coronavirus cases the number of Covid-19 patients reached 91.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported its second Covid-19 patient on Thursday after an expatriate from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus.

The 37-year-old man had landed at the Islamabad airport on March 17 from where he had driven straight to his native Bangrilla village on the outskirts of Mirpur. His neighbours quoted him as saying that he had not been screened at the airport.

Hamid Asghar from Gujar Khan, Jamil Nagri from Gilgit-Baltistan and Tariq Naqash from Muzaffarabad also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nazir Gilani
Mar 27, 2020 07:45am
We must do it.
Recommend 0
Nithin
Mar 27, 2020 07:51am
What is the use of sealing it after being reported, the symptoms show late. What if people are asymptomatic like the ones in diamond princess ship? They go and spread it with others. Please understand the seriousness. Just a suggestion.
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Mar 27, 2020 08:31am
Great move.
Recommend 0
amir
Mar 27, 2020 11:17am
manufacturing companies should be asked to make ventilators as well. am sure this can be done. people are still ignoring warnings of social distancing. just came back from tariq market in F10 and the chicken wallas 3 people were standing next to each other and from one plate eating, sharing tea cups. the scavengers were collecting waste from the shop.
Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Mar 27, 2020 11:34am
Covid-19 situation in NY/USA is really bad! Pakistani leadership ought to declare a minimum of 30 day national lock down ASAP! Other wise things would be really out of control in Pakistan! Hope sane heads prevail for the safety of millions of people!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 27, 2020

Sikh killings

IN a bloody display of the havoc the self-styled Islamic State group is still capable of spreading, at least 25...
March 27, 2020

Media owner’s remand

AN accountability court has extended the physical remand of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman to NAB...
March 26, 2020

A joint battle

TWO separate events in as many days have spawned hopes of closer coordination between Islamabad and the provinces, ...
March 26, 2020

Interest rate cut

IN an extraordinary development, the State Bank of Pakistan announced a large cut in the discount rate equal to 1.5...
March 26, 2020

Tokyo Olympics postponed

THE expected yet abrupt postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic has left the...