March 27, 2020

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus

ReutersMarch 26, 2020

Firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of Covid-19, as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran on March 18. — Reuters
Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Iran’s government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on March 20.

The outbreak has killed 2,234 people in Iran where there have been 29,406 reported cases of the virus so far.

“Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stops in other cities on their way back home,” said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran’s national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

The authorities have called on Iranians to avoid public places and stay at home, while schools, universities, cultural and sports centres have been temporarily closed.

“The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended,” Zolfaghari said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will contain the spread of the virus in two weeks, adding that further measures have been taken to ease the economic impact of the outbreak on lower-income citizens.

“We will send a letter to Iran’s supreme leader today to seek permission on withdrawal of $1 billion from Iran’s sovereign wealth fund,” Rouhani said in a meeting, broadcast live on state TV.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on all state matters.

“This amount will be used to help impacted lower-income people and to assist our health sector.”

Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in oil prices coming on top of US sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite being under tough US sanctions [...] our fight against the coronavirus outbreak continues and we will overcome the outbreak,” said Rouhani.

Tensions have risen between longtime foes Iran and the United States since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iranian authorities, blaming US sanctions for hampering Tehran’s efforts to curb the outbreak, have urged other countries and the United Nations to call on Washington to lift the sanctions. Washington has refused to lift the sanctions.

Khamenei has dismissed a purported US offer of humanitarian aid amid the pandemic, saying Americans “could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently”.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami on Thursday said Iran has the capability to overcome the outbreak, rejecting the purported aid offer as a “trick”.

SlowerTrack
Mar 26, 2020 04:59pm
So late to do this. Learn from India.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 26, 2020 05:17pm
Very cruel virus in Iran. It has killed almost 8% of the infected so far.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Mar 26, 2020 05:34pm
Too late. If the virus from Iran has spread to the neighbouring countries, surely it has already spread within the country.
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 26, 2020 05:39pm
Too littletoo late.This would have done 6 weeks ago
Recommend 0
zain raza nayani
Mar 26, 2020 05:43pm
@Slower Track--India don't have US sanctions and economy like Iran, Government of each country want the well being of there people and doing whatever they can do best .
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2020 06:00pm
Unfortunately, being so late, it might prove to be a futile attempt.Were they sleeping up till now?
Recommend 0
Mahen
Mar 26, 2020 06:01pm
@zain raza nayani, is there any sanctions on Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Nitin
Mar 26, 2020 06:36pm
Pakistan should send a team of doctors and nurses to brotherly Iran to help.
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 26, 2020 06:47pm
Now they have become active. They have learnt the art of incompetence from Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 26, 2020 06:58pm
@zain raza nayani, ... The Iranian leaders painted Iran into a corner using the Israel occupation as a right to rule.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Mar 26, 2020 06:59pm
No value for life in Pakistan and Iran and Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 26, 2020 07:09pm
too late
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 26, 2020 07:13pm
Still allowing intercity travel ? Great leadership
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 26, 2020 07:16pm
@zain raza nayani, Banning intercity travel requires US sanctions ?
Recommend 0
Xux
Mar 26, 2020 07:54pm
@Nitin, and aid of USD 100 million
Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 26, 2020 09:01pm
Iranian regime is now thinking about restricting inter city travel? Country like Pakistan is now suffering from Iranian government's incompetency.
Recommend 0
point of view
Mar 26, 2020 10:14pm
Where is the OIC?
Recommend 0
trg
Mar 26, 2020 11:12pm
they are deciding at this stage when nearly whole world has been locked down.
Recommend 0
Yvonne
Mar 26, 2020 11:13pm
@Thuthuri, all of you have.
Recommend 0
trg
Mar 26, 2020 11:18pm
@point of view, OIC is going to decide that how to boost the 10$ per barrel to 90$ per barrel....
Recommend 0
Mubeen
Mar 27, 2020 03:06am
@point of view, OIC is slumbering so far.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Mar 27, 2020 07:17am
Iran is not hiding the numbers unlike its neighbor!
Recommend 0

