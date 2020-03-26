DAWN.COM

Dollar rises to Rs166 in interbank market

Dawn.comMarch 26, 2020

After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 9 when rupee lost Rs3.65 in a single day. — AFP/File
The value of the United States dollar against the rupee rose Rs4.4 to Rs166 in the interbank market on Thursday at 1:31pm.

A day earlier, the dollar touched Rs161.6 agai­nst the rupee from Rs159 on close of business on Tuesday, according to the ready rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The SBP’s latest data had revealed that outflow of investment from T-bills in the first 20 days of March rose to $1.614 billion, which took the net foreign holdings in government papers down to $1.461bn from the peak of $3.4bn.

After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 9 when rupee lost Rs3.65 in a single day.

Since then, the dollar has jumped by a cumulative Rs11.75 (or 7.6pc) to Rs166 as of today afternoon, compared to Rs154.25.

More to follow

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2020 01:59pm
It's all about enacting an atmosphere of speculation, fear and uncertainty in the ForEx market.
Ashfaq
Mar 26, 2020 02:12pm
When business is closed and public at home the rise of dollar means the game is of elite class.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 26, 2020 02:12pm
Falling like flies. Worrisome news.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 26, 2020 02:20pm
Bad news for the parents who send money to their children studying abroad.
Logical
Mar 26, 2020 02:45pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, True, feel for them.
The pandemic cost

The pandemic cost

Comprehensive studies are needed on the impact of the epidemic on work, employment and incomes.

Editorial

March 26, 2020

A joint battle

TWO separate events in as many days have spawned hopes of closer coordination between Islamabad and the provinces, ...
March 26, 2020

Interest rate cut

IN an extraordinary development, the State Bank of Pakistan announced a large cut in the discount rate equal to 1.5...
March 26, 2020

Tokyo Olympics postponed

THE expected yet abrupt postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic has left the...
Updated March 25, 2020

Incentive package

IT was never going to be a simple balancing act to perform, but the government seems to have done it right. More...
March 25, 2020

No time for war

ASKING for an end to hostilities between nations, UN Secretary General António Guterres has called on warring...
March 25, 2020

Police response

THE lockdown in Sindh that began on Monday can only be successful if the law-enforcement agencies are equal to the...