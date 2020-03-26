DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 26, 2020

Dollar gains Rs4.5 in interbank, reaches record high of Rs167

Mutaher KhanUpdated March 26, 2020

After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 9 when rupee lost Rs3.65 in a single day. — AFP/File
After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 9 when rupee lost Rs3.65 in a single day. — AFP/File

The United States dollar dollar continued its climb against the rupee on Thursday and hit an all-time high of Rs167 in the interbank market, according to rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Compared to the opening value of Rs162.5, the dollar rose by Rs4.5, which translates into an increase of 2.77 per cent.

Similarly, the rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan’s ready counter showed the greenback at Rs166.1, up from the opening value of Rs161.6 – again, a jump of Rs4.5.

“Foreigners are unloading their holdings in the T-bills prematurely due to the fear caused by the coronavirus, which has pushed up the demand for dollars in the interbank. Once that subsides, the situation will ease,” said Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan.

In addition, the emergency rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan on Mar 24 has further hastened foreign unloading in the treasury bills, which do not offer as high a return anymore, according to currency dealers.

During this month, foreigners have divested over $1.5 billion from the T-bills, with outflows on Mar 25 alone standing at $71m.

Meanwhile, the open market witnessed no change as the dollar held steady at Rs160 but that is largely because the exchange companies were mostly closed due the ongoing lockdown.

“Operations were not even 1pc of the original level with only a handful of branches open with little to no customers,” said Bostan.

Due to this, exchange companies haven’t been able to supply cash to the interbank market, which has also put the rupee under strain, he added.

“The government is negotiating with multilateral parties for a $3.7bn coronavirus relief package. If done correctly, it is possible that Pakistan may have a soft landing once the crisis dies down – and that’s a long way from now,” said Eman Khan, an analyst at Tresmark.

Within the past two days, the dollar has gained Rs8, as compared to Wednesday’s opening value of Rs159, representing a rise of 5.03pc

After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 9 when rupee lost Rs3.65 in a single day.

Since then, the dollar has jumped a cumulative Rs11.75 (or 8.3pc) to Rs167 as of today's close.

Comments (38)

Surya Kant
Mar 26, 2020 01:56pm
At least something is growing
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2020 01:59pm
It's all about enacting an atmosphere of speculation, fear and uncertainty in the ForEx market.
Recommend 0
salman
Mar 26, 2020 02:08pm
Lowering down of interest rate is the main reason
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Mar 26, 2020 02:12pm
When business is closed and public at home the rise of dollar means the game is of elite class.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 26, 2020 02:12pm
Falling like flies. Worrisome news.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 26, 2020 02:20pm
Bad news for the parents who send money to their children studying abroad.
Recommend 0
M. Rizwan
Mar 26, 2020 02:30pm
It is not prudent to invest is USD. American is now epicenter of coronavirus and its economy is declining.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 26, 2020 02:41pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , For them or us?
Recommend 0
vik
Mar 26, 2020 02:44pm
all the profit of cheep oil .. are going .. strong rupee is sign of faith in government.
Recommend 0
Logical
Mar 26, 2020 02:45pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, True, feel for them.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 26, 2020 02:48pm
This is the main point Imran Khan was making but opposition without any understanding were shouting
Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 26, 2020 02:55pm
The state bank of Pakistan must come forward and do necessary interventions to keep the dollar in check. The strong message should be conveyed through actions otherwise people will not stop buying dollars in this state of fear. They will take all their money out of the t-bills and that will create a lot of problems for the economy.
Recommend 0
Fida
Mar 26, 2020 02:56pm
So the cat is out of the bag. At peak time the foreign investment was $3.4 billion US dollars. In few days half the money has fled he country. The PTI government big talk of large investment coming to Pakistan was misguided or to fool the nation.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 26, 2020 03:09pm
IMF is going to kill our economy. It is about 10% decline in rupee value during one week. Those who had dollars (elite class) made lot of profit in few days. We cannot rely on government promises any more that there will be no more devaluation. Can government now tell us that the loans increased by what value due to this devaluation. They were explaining the same daily during container days
Recommend 0
Umair
Mar 26, 2020 03:11pm
It will come down again to 140.
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Mar 26, 2020 03:18pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, No it's because of weakness of the currency induced through stupid devaluation by the govt over the last 18 months...no one would believe in the rupee if the issuer of the rupee doesnt
Recommend 0
Jenon
Mar 26, 2020 03:19pm
It will reach rupees 200 by next week. No worries.
Recommend 0
ilyas khan
Mar 26, 2020 03:23pm
Look at Australian Dollar, lost 16% in last 3 weeks. Pakistan economy was fragile so Rs still holding up good. Corona Virus make life miserable for Pakistanis both in terms of health and economy
Recommend 0
The World Bro
Mar 26, 2020 03:24pm
Good news. We were expecting it to get to 200 last year; hopefully this year.
Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Mar 26, 2020 03:24pm
Since all the markets are closed, where are you getting the Current Gold Rates from. You guys are just creating panic. Please stop this.
Recommend 0
Atif
Mar 26, 2020 03:29pm
Mohd. Malik predicted this one year ago that the rupee will hit Rs.165.
Recommend 0
Karan
Mar 26, 2020 03:29pm
This was expected as dictated by IMF. PKR will stabilise only close to 200 to the USD by mid year. It was scheduled to happen by end 2019 but delayed. Once stsbilised, more diaspora remmitance will flow in. Inflation too will continue remain in double digits. The lower the interest rate, the more the flight of hot money.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Mar 26, 2020 03:32pm
Life is more important than economy.
Recommend 0
TARIQ
Mar 26, 2020 03:35pm
Rupee casualty of corona virus shut down Please relax so economy picks, else rupee n debt rises
Recommend 0
Sarcastic.viewer
Mar 26, 2020 03:59pm
seems PTI might be moving their money abroad to a safe haven.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 26, 2020 04:07pm
Hot money going cold. This is going to cause immense inflation. The world is too busy to realise that the spread of Chinese virus is quite bad in Pakistan. But the world has too many problems of its own. Every nation will have to fight this on its own without depending on external help. Pakistan has never done anything on its own, so it will have a significant problem on its own. Too late to learn. If you don;t know swimming it's different to be thrown in a swimming pool and different to be thrown into rough seas.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 26, 2020 04:10pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Whatever it is doc, whatever the reason the effects of it are going to be real bad. The Chinese virus came from China but the world is suffering. The reason and the country of origin are irrelevant right now. The drop of the PKR is not good for Pak economy at this point, specially when it tries to recover from the effects of the deadly Chinese virus.
Recommend 0
Hitesh
Mar 26, 2020 04:15pm
Why is the dollar not hanging tough in the club house?
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Mar 26, 2020 04:39pm
The rupee has no value. What is left in this country that is of ANY value. Pakistani would like to flee this sinking ship.... but where can they go?
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 26, 2020 04:52pm
Zindabad naya Pakistan, where is governor SBP and advisor on finance, seems soon it will be 200
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Mar 26, 2020 05:57pm
This is good news for people, their net worth has increased suddenly.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Mar 26, 2020 05:58pm
@M. Rizwan, Most Pakistanis invest in Yuan, no problem here.
Recommend 0
Susmita
Mar 26, 2020 06:21pm
Pakistani economy will sink further due to less dollar with gulf countries. So far Pakistan's biggest support was gulf remittances which will shrink drastically.
Recommend 0
Mrinal
Mar 26, 2020 06:33pm
@Taimur, Did imf run after Pakistan to lend money ?
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 26, 2020 07:41pm
We artificially kept it down when its value should have been 175 to $1. But with our dwindling foreign exchange we can no longer hold it down. Expect it to be around 180 bay april end and 200 by the end of the year. Those levels are the proper value of our rupee. We have to learn to live within our means and spend less on the unmentionable department.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Mar 26, 2020 08:25pm
Thanks to our great PM our rupees is going up, it was 105 when he came in, now 165!!
Recommend 0
vik
Mar 26, 2020 09:04pm
@LgbtqX, that is the problem. key imports needs dollars. when your investment goes to china currency you will not get/earn enough dollars. SBP is going other side can't increase rates it will hurt people directly.
Recommend 0
vgp
Mar 26, 2020 09:14pm
Just wait till the Saudis pull out their money
Recommend 0

