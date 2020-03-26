DAWN.COM

March 26, 2020

China seeks opening of border with Pakistan for medical supplies

Kalbe AliUpdated March 26, 2020

Governor of autonomous Xinjiang region donates Covid-19 equipment for Gilgit-Baltistan. — AFP/File
Governor of autonomous Xinjiang region donates Covid-19 equipment for Gilgit-Baltistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: China has asked Pakistan to open the border between the two countries for one day on Friday (March 27) so that medical supplies meant to combat coronavirus could be transported.

The Khunjerab Pass is usually opened on April 1 which marks the end of winter in that part, but due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, the border between Pakistan and China has been closed for an indefinite period.

A letter, written by the Chinese embassy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with copies to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Ministry of National Health Services, states that the governor of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China would like to donate a batch of medical materials to GB. According to the letter, the governor has donated 200,000 ordinary face masks, 2,000 N-95 face masks, five ventilators, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 medical protective clothes mainly used by doctors and paramedics.

The donation is in response to a request made by GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman to the governor of Xinjiang region to combat coronavirus in the province.

“The materials are ready to be delivered to GB through Khunjerab Pass at 9am Pakistan time on March 27. Therefore, it is requested to temporarily open [border] the same date. In this regard, it is also highly recommended that Pakistani side should agree and make due preparation before the date so that all materials could enter Pakistan smoothly,” said the Chinese embassy’s letter.

Governor of autonomous Xinjiang region donates Covid-19 equipment for Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan has high percentage of coronavirus cases in the country compared to its population, but the underdeveloped region has a negligible number of operational ventilators and remoteness has led to a severe shortage of medical equipments.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal had said at a media briefing that protection kits and other necessary equipments being donated by China would reach Pakistan on March 28. He added that Pakistan had sought to purchase medical equipments, including ventilators, but these were in short supply around the world and only China had assured that it would provide such items to Pakistan.

The Chinese embassy has also stated that to transport the equipments a truck with necessary number of porters to unload the cargo is needed.

Under a border protocol agreement of 1985, the Khunjerab border crossing remains closed from the end of November to April. Trade and travel activities between the two countries take place through Khunjerab Pass, also known as Sust Dry Port – the only land route between China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a GB government official told Dawn that the relevant federal agencies, including the National Logistic Cell, customs department and Federal Intelligence Agency, suggested to the GB government on Wednesday that the supplies might be imported using C-130 cargo aircraft since making arrangements for one day only might be difficult because there was no indication that the Sust border crossing would be opened from April 1.

However, no decision has been so far taken by the federal government in this regard.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (21)

Me Myself and I
Mar 26, 2020 08:39am
Not a good idea. China is still an epicenter of corona.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 26, 2020 08:39am
Again.. what are they exporting from China to Pakistan? Make sure it is not any new virus - hantavirus or covid-19..
Recommend 0
IK
Mar 26, 2020 08:47am
Very good
Recommend 0
Nasir Aziz
Mar 26, 2020 08:57am
Let me guess, the donor country is requesting to open border so the needy country can accept the donated medical equipment. This is ridiculous on part of the Pakistani government. Height of incompetence. Just unheard of! What's the hold up?
Recommend 0
Taftan
Mar 26, 2020 09:08am
Open border with Chinese and get self corona infected. Also dont trust Chinese figures of coronavirus control.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 26, 2020 09:18am
Medical supplies already going in for Gilgit Baltistan. And much more on the way. That's a friend in need.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 26, 2020 09:19am
Long live Pak China friendship. See the haters promptly burning here.
Recommend 0
Alishba
Mar 26, 2020 09:20am
@Fastrack, haters of corona virus u mean
Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig
Mar 26, 2020 09:22am
Great China Pakistan friendship. Hunza is the safect Place and not COVID-19 Case reported yet.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 26, 2020 09:25am
Poor and needy people must be helped.
Recommend 0
ilyas khan
Mar 26, 2020 09:27am
@Me Myself and I, India will soon be the epicentre
Recommend 0
Fight corona
Mar 26, 2020 09:35am
Dont believe corona data of china.
Recommend 0
Magnani
Mar 26, 2020 09:36am
Will they also let the Pakistani kids come back? Just asking
Recommend 0
Ali khan
Mar 26, 2020 09:38am
@Me Myself and I, living under a rock. China has become corona free.
Recommend 0
Mehak Gulab
Mar 26, 2020 09:45am
The decision to accept the medical aides from China is understandable where as opening of border would invite resumption of free movements and possible spread of infections. It would be premature with possible catastrophic consequences unless china offers doctors, ventilators and respirators free and Pakistani's are ready endure quarantine for a prolonged period and in lock down conditions. Probably the clueless Govt.'s strategy for requesting an re-payment exemption of CEPC loan due in 2020. Still true number of Covid19 infected patients in China is for anyone's imagination opening the borders would replicate community spread an absolute foolishness.
Recommend 0
Sakthi
Mar 26, 2020 09:51am
Pakistan should allow medical aid from China.
Recommend 0
Ramana Adivishnu
Mar 26, 2020 09:54am
@Fastrack, You may expect them to burn. But nobody cares
Recommend 0
Kris
Mar 26, 2020 10:07am
China wants to "spread" its goodwill. Beware!
Recommend 0
Pindi Karachi
Mar 26, 2020 10:10am
China will transport virus via this route
Recommend 0
Pindi Karachi
Mar 26, 2020 10:11am
Why can't Chinese assist with financial aid ever?
Recommend 0
Me Myself and I
Mar 26, 2020 10:23am
@ilyas khan, Data speaks for itself! Pakistan has more contact with China than India.
Recommend 0

