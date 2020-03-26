DAWN.COM

Govt seeks suggestions from opposition to fight virus

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated March 26, 2020

PM’s aide terms opposition leader’s speech at MPC "a bundle of unrealistic desires". — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday sought the opposition’s support to jointly fight global disease of coronavirus while announcing that its suggestions would be incorporated in the national roadmap being devised to handle the situation.

“We invite the opposition to give us productive suggestions and avoid mere criticism as a national obligation, because it is time to shun differences and fight the deadly virus collectively,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a press conference while informing the media about the decisions taken at a cabinet meeting.

The government extended an olive branch to the opposition only a few hours after what the opposition called “prime minister’s exit” from a meeting of parliamentary leaders held to discuss measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the prime minister had left the meeting because he was still not ready to sit with the opposition.

At the presser, Dr Awan criticised Mr Sharif and said his speech during opposition’s multi-party conference was “a bundle of unrealistic desires”.

The PM’s aide said Mr Sharif should bring back his money and family’s offshore assets to the country so that they could be utilised to mitigate the sufferings of Pakistanis.

“It is the best time for the opposition leader to play his due role by bringing back his money and family for the betterment of people because the money actually belongs to the people,” she added.

Dr Awan said she got to know that Mr Shairf and Mr Bhutto-Zardari had restrained from giving suggestions during the meeting of parliamentary party leaders chaired by the premier on Wednesday.

She said the prime minister and his economic team had been working on a relief package for the poor and low-income groups for one week. She said the relief package announced by the prime minister on Tuesday proved that mitigation of economic problems of the people was his top most priority.

However, she said: “PML-N is ruling in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while PPP is the ruling party in Sindh. Therefore, it is the need of the time that everyone should fulfil his responsibilities and forge national harmony.

“Let us jointly eradicate this fatal disease under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will eliminate this pandemic with the help of provincial governments and media.”

Talking about the relief package, Dr Awan said the cabinet congratulated the prime minister on it and hoped that its benefits would soon reach the needy and deserving people.

She said the prime minister was in close contact with world’s leaders on the issue of coronavirus and urged the world community and the United Nations to lift embargoes on Iran so that one of the worst-hit countries could save its people. She said the government of Iran hailed Pakistan’s stance on the issue and decided to move the International Court of Justice.

Dr Awan said the prime minister had decided to soon form a youth volunteers force to assist the government in providing food items to the poor at their doorsteps amid coronavirus spread. Similarly, he also decided to launch a fund of overseas Pakistanis which would be spent on the poor segments of society, she added.

She said the cabinet had deferred a proposal regarding the national electric vehicle policy and decided to send the matter to the Council of Common Interests.

Dr Awan said the minister for planning and development, while briefing the meeting, expressed satisfaction over economic indicators. She said that according to the minister, 34 per cent reduction was recorded in current account deficit, over $15.1 billion foreign remittances had been received, trade balance improved by 34pc, with 11.7pc inflation, $3,988 million foreign investment, Rs2,725bn tax had been recovered till February, Rs237bn had been spent under the Public Sector Development Programme and Rs219bn had been utilised under the annual development fund.

The cabinet approved a proposal to rename National History and Heritage Division as National Heritage and Culture Division.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2020

Asm123
Mar 26, 2020 09:22am
Lots of words but very little action from this PTI administration. Focus on one thing at a time and stop making up excuses.
PrajapatiKv
Mar 26, 2020 09:29am
This isn't about oppositions or supporters. It is a question on your will. Do whatever you wish with wholeheartedly.
Vishesh
Mar 26, 2020 09:41am
you sound so helpless....
G
Mar 26, 2020 09:42am
In a sense I can declare myself as opposition, my first suggestion is that all non elected people be replaced by elected people or government employees or that army guy who gave a realistic picture.
AKB
Mar 26, 2020 09:53am
Kindly ask people and not the opposition bcz they would love to bring the government to it,s knees. Kindly ensure that essentials commodities are within the reach of people which are not at present bcz of ban on the movement of transport. Kindly instruct all concerned to allow persons movement connected with the provision of services to the people. Please also work out on the strategy to provide food and health facilities to those who are left with nothing bcz of ban on movement of persons and transport. Kindly note that it is time for action and not suggestions taaking steps to this end before other factors prove to be disastrous for the people of Pakistan rather than Corona virus. It is time for national unity and the opposition should refrain from political scoring.
Ss
Mar 26, 2020 09:55am
Pakistan should do what Modi is doing in India. That is the best response to this peoblem.
Desi dimag
Mar 26, 2020 10:06am
Your government is clueless, give power to opposition.
Desi dimag
Mar 26, 2020 10:08am
Un-decisive cowards, putting millions of lives in danger.
Zhao
Mar 26, 2020 10:09am
looks like just awakened from deep sleep. either ignorant or pretend to be in sleep?
Merger of Equals
Mar 26, 2020 10:16am
@Vishesh, we don’t have over a billion people to worry about so think about the spread in India.
Khalid Mulla
Mar 26, 2020 10:17am
Meaningless Time-Pass. Now the nation is speeding to 2000 infected. The government is completely clueless.
Babar Azam
Mar 26, 2020 10:19am
Let us do some serious work on the ground for people other than talking nonsense 24x7.
Merger of Equals
Mar 26, 2020 10:22am
This is not the time to fight, opposition needs to support the government for the cause of saving innocent lives and Pakistan as a whole. Opposition needs to provide solutions or a strategy other than self serving greed, after their 30 years in power we have only few hundred ventilators to support our healthcare system, hardly an achievement.
Katrina Alam
Mar 26, 2020 10:23am
Live commentary on constant failure.....
Novoice
Mar 26, 2020 10:39am
PMIK's poor and anti-merit based choices for his cabinet were damaging in the best of times. Now, those choices are absolutely destructive. Wonder where his right hand Zulfi is?
